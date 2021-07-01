Review: Big crowd embraces American Ballet Theatre's performance at Pinewood Bowl

We were seated about 25 yards from the stage, but we often glanced at the videoscreens that flanked the flatbed in order to see the dancers lower legs, feet and, in “Let Me Sing Forevermore,” their entire bodies as they laid on and moved close to the floor.

That piece, done to songs performed by Tony Bennett, was danced by ABT principals Devon Teuscher and Cory Stearns.

Spinning through “Steppin’ Out With My Baby,” Teuscher and Stearns found the close-quarters romance in “Fly Me To The Moon” and then a joyous, high stepping release to “I Got Rhythm.”

The last of the four pieces was the Darrell Grand Moultrie choreographed group jazz affair “Indestructible Light”

Danced to music by Duke Ellington, Count Basie and Nebraska native Neal Hefti, the contemporary piece found eight dancers in sheer black costumes striking poses, dancing in coordinated couples, tight trios and, in the exciting finish, each taking solo turns that expressed joyous physicality.

When I spoke to Hurlin on Tuesday, she wondered how Thursday’s audience, likely not made up of dance aficionados, would respond to the performance.