Review: Big crowd embraces American Ballet Theatre's performance at Pinewood Bowl

Eight dancers dressed in fluorescent tutus and tight red bodysuits lined up across the truck-bed-based stage, then burst in beautiful movement as American Ballet Theatre opened its “ABT Across America” tour at Pioneers Park on Thursday.
More than 6,000 people gathered in field north of Pinewood Bowl for the free performance, making it the largest performing arts event ever in Lincoln and perhaps Nebraska.
Because the crowd, seated on lawn chairs and blankets, exceeded the 4,500 capacity of New York’s Metropolitan Opera House, it became the largest audience ABT has performed for in 25 years.
Thursday’s program, which ran just over 50 minutes, wasn’t a full ballet. Rather it was a showcase for some of the world’s best dancers to demonstrate their skills and how that classic base can expand into vivid contemporary performance.
“La Follia Variations,” the opening piece, is a spirited contemporary work choreographed by Lauren Lovette that was filled with high energy work by duos, trios and the group.
Then came the evening’s iconic classical piece, the "Black Swan" pas de deux from Tchaikovsky’s “Swan Lake.”
It was exquisitely danced by Catherine Hurlin and Sung Woo Han, who captured its grace and tenderness with precision, causing a woman seated behind me to say “I cried all the way through it” as the duo was receiving a standing ovation.
We were seated about 25 yards from the stage, but we often glanced at the videoscreens that flanked the flatbed in order to see the dancers lower legs, feet and, in “Let Me Sing Forevermore,” their entire bodies as they laid on and moved close to the floor.
That piece, done to songs performed by Tony Bennett, was danced by ABT principals Devon Teuscher and Cory Stearns.
Spinning through “Steppin’ Out With My Baby,” Teuscher and Stearns found the close-quarters romance in “Fly Me To The Moon” and then a joyous, high stepping release to “I Got Rhythm.”
The last of the four pieces was the Darrell Grand Moultrie choreographed group jazz affair “Indestructible Light”
Danced to music by Duke Ellington, Count Basie and Nebraska native Neal Hefti, the contemporary piece found eight dancers in sheer black costumes striking poses, dancing in coordinated couples, tight trios and, in the exciting finish, each taking solo turns that expressed joyous physicality.
When I spoke to Hurlin on Tuesday, she wondered how Thursday’s audience, likely not made up of dance aficionados, would respond to the performance.
I turned around as the company was taking their bows and looked at thousands of people on their feet applauding as far back as I could see.
That says everything that needs to be communicated about Thursday’s performance, an event that will go down in Lincoln performing arts history.
American Ballet Theatre dancer Catherine Hurlin is ready to perform on a stage created from a truck at Pioneers Park Thursday.
