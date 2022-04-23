Review: Beethoven's Ninth was worth the wait

A momentous work in the planning stages for two years finally came to the Lied Center stage Friday.

Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra presented Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 9 in D Minor, op. 125” with its full orchestra, a large chorus and soloists. Also on the playbill was Jake Runestad’s “A Silence Haunts Me,” reworked to add orchestra to his original chorus and piano piece.

About 1,600 patrons came for a long-awaited reunion at the Lied Center for Performing Arts on Friday evening. The performance was postponed last year by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Runestad’s choral text is based on Beethoven’s “Heiligenstadt Testament,” an 1802 letter in which the composer expresses frustration with his severe hearing loss and the forecast of a solitary life in the village of Heiligenstadt.

Runestad said he wanted to write “A Silence Haunts Me” in order “…to make you feel Beethoven’s pain in every phrase.” In watching audience faces during the performance, it was apparent Runestad achieved his aim. The work is at once agonizing yet resolving, two goals difficult to achieve together. The performance by choirs and orchestra was exact and true to Runestad’s score. Patrons offered a standing ovation and big cheers when the composer was introduced. Runestad, smiling, appeared satisfied with the performance.

The offering of Beethoven’s Ninth fulfills the orchestra’s goal of performing all of the composer’s symphonies. The pandemic put a kibosh on getting 200 singers together with orchestra on the Lied Center stage to perform without masks last season; the improvement in the COVID situation eased restrictions and made Friday’s concert possible.

To complete the musical forces, vocal soloists Icy Simpson-Monroe, Rebecca Shane, Ariel Merivil, and Jeff Keele joined the symphony, along with the Abendmusik Chorus, Doane University Choir, Doane Collegiate Chorale and the Nebraska Wesleyan University Choir.

The first three movements sounded much like other Beethoven big works. Conductor Ed Polochick set out lively tempi for each section.

Combined choirs joined in the fourth movement, where Beethoven set Friedrich Schiller’s poem, “An Die Freude” (Ode to Joy), in a spirit that embodied freedom and universal love together. Chorus members sang their hearts out with excellent vocal techniques. Diction was superlative.

The quartet’s ensemble was delightful to hear. Their blend was captivating and their pathos convincing. Bassist Keele let the audience know something new was coming in his beginning text, “O Friends! No more of these sounds!”

But the orchestra was the key ingredient that unleashed six minutes of standing, cheering audience members at the Ninth Symphony’s end. All night long the Lincoln Symphony had simmered with perfection.

Congratulations to Polochick, whose guiding hands led the musicians on their perfect journey. It was indeed an invigorating celebration of freedom.

