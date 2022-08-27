REVIEW: Alan Jackson still the perfect country voice

The video screen behind the stage flashed images and statistics from Alan Jackson's career, recounting No. 1 hits, the number of records sold, his country music and Grammy Awards.

“Now it’s time for ‘Last Call,'" boomed over the P.A. system and Jackson walked unsteadily to the microphone at center stage Friday, waving to the “big ol’ crowd” in Pinnacle Bank Arena — “a big ol’ crowd” — before singing a snippet of “Gone Country.”

That was the opening of a concert that will likely be unforgettable for the 11,000 fans who filled the arena to see what was likely Jackson’s final Nebraska concert.

For he has a rare nerve disease — Charcot-Marie-Tooth — that affects muscle function, movement and balance (hence, his slow, unsteady walk).

The CMT is forcing him off the road, even though, as he demonstrated for about 100 minutes, his Georgia-tinged baritone is unaffected, still the perfect country voice for the artist who is the embodiment of real country music.

While it was never acknowledged, Jackson’s farewell to performance hung over the show, as he soaked up the atmosphere and response from the audience

“I appreciate you all being here tonight,” he said after the second song. “It’s been a lot of years I’ve been doing this. Had a lot of good show in this part of the country … my kind of folks out here.”

And Jackson’s history permeated the well-designed show, which had the music videos for the songs on the screen as they were performed and Jackson talking about many of the numbers.

Taking a stool midway through, Jackson began talking to the crowd:

“I’ve been so fortunate and so blessed to come from this little small town, go to Nashville and have all this stuff happen.

“I always tried to make it about the music, not the show and spotlight. I tried to write the music about what I thought and believed in that you might want to listen to.”

Then came a story about coming home after a bar show, his first single had flopped and he found out “we were pregnant."

“I figured that was it. I’d have get a job to support my family. Luckily, the record company decided to put out the next song and I haven’t worked since.”

The next song was “Here In The Real World,” which was followed by another old gem, the hard honky-tonky autobiographic “Chasin That Neon Rainbow,” which landed the radio from the lyrics in the Country Music Hall of Fame.

That radio belonged to Jackson’s father, who was the inspiration for one of the show’s most moving moments.

Devastated when his father died, Jackson wanted to write a song about/for him.

“I didn’t want to write some old sad cryin’ dyin’ thing,” he said. “I got to thinkin’ about growin’ up. All I wanted to do was drive something. He taught me all about that. That’s what this song is about.”

That song was “Drive (for Daddy Gone),” which was touchingly sung by Jackson and played by the Strayhorns, his superb, longtime band.

So was “Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning)”, his heartfelt 9/11 reaction that remains resonant nearly 21 years after it was written.

As it came to an end, the show rolled through some of Jackson’s best, most vibrant songs, stirring up straight country on “Don’t Rock The Jukebox,” visiting Jimmy Buffett country on “It’s Five o’ Clock Somewhere” and heading down to the “Chattahoochee.”

Coming out for an encore of a spirited “Mercury Blues”, Jackson walked along the edge of the stage, signing white cowboy hats, posters and other ephemera handed to him by fans.

Stepping back to the microphone, he said “I appreciate you all, all these years. God bless you all. Hope I see you soon,” finished the song, waved to the crowd and, holding the arm of an assistant, ambled off a stage in Lincoln for the last time.