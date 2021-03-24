Review: A joyful release for Chris Thile and the Lied Center audience Wednesday

Chris Thile walked out on the Lied Center for Performing Arts stage Wednesday, sat his water bottle on a stool, pulled up his mandolin, stepped to the microphone and exclaimed, “Can you even believe we get to do this?”

Then he began singing, a cappella, Stephen Foster’s “Hard Times Come Again No More,” shifted to a foot-stomping instrumental about a New York bar that turned into a distinctive, mandolin and voice take on Radiohead’s “True Love Waits.”

“Y’all, we’re live musicking,” he gleefully told the enthusiastic, COVID-capacity audience. “We’re doing it.”

So began a two-hour concert that was a joyful release for performer and audience, one of the first chances in a year for both to get together and enjoy each other and live music -- the silver lining to the pandemic, Thile said, of realizing how much we need and love exactly that.

As the 1850 to 2001 span of the opening trilogy demonstrated, the concert was musically expansive, bringing together pieces by Bach, songs from Thile’s bands, Nickel Creek and the Punch Brothers, just-written numbers about dealing with demons --including the “Devil’s Sweat” of alcohol and, on the encore, fiddle tunes transformed to mandolin.