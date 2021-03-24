Review: A joyful release for Chris Thile and the Lied Center audience Wednesday

Chris Thile walked out on the Lied Center for Performing Arts stage Wednesday, sat his water bottle on a stool, pulled up his mandolin, stepped to the microphone and exclaimed, “Can you even believe we get to do this?”
Then he began singing, a cappella, Stephen Foster’s “Hard Times Come Again No More,” shifted to a foot-stomping instrumental about a New York bar that turned into a distinctive, mandolin and voice take on Radiohead’s “True Love Waits.”
“Y’all, we’re live musicking,” he gleefully told the enthusiastic, COVID-capacity audience. “We’re doing it.”
So began a two-hour concert that was a joyful release for performer and audience, one of the first chances in a year for both to get together and enjoy each other and live music -- the silver lining to the pandemic, Thile said, of realizing how much we need and love exactly that.
As the 1850 to 2001 span of the opening trilogy demonstrated, the concert was musically expansive, bringing together pieces by Bach, songs from Thile’s bands, Nickel Creek and the Punch Brothers, just-written numbers about dealing with demons --including the “Devil’s Sweat” of alcohol and, on the encore, fiddle tunes transformed to mandolin.
That mandolin playing was, to say the least, impressive. Thile’s a virtuoso, playing fast and fluid, with great dynamic range, the ability to change tempos in a millisecond and wringing notes and sounds out of the mandolin that few, if any, others can muster.
And he comes in perfectly with his singing, his high vocals adding heart-touching emotion, his low range driving the songs.
And, importantly, he’s an entertainer of the highest order, telling stories about taking his first drink in France -- it was wine -- before the aforementioned new song “Dionysus” and demonstrating the look of “early 20s, Nashville highlights, self-absorbed emo Chris” from Nickel Creek’s early 2000s videos before he did “Green and Gray,” a song the audience got to choose.
“I’m having so much fun,” Thile said midway through the show. So was the audience, whistling and shouting at the end of each set of songs, yelling out suggestions for the open slot in the set and the fiddle tunes.
It felt like Thile, who actually kicked up his heels coming back for the encore, would have played for hours if he’d have been allowed to do so. And the audience for sure would have stuck around as long as he was up there playing and singing.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott