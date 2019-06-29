Abendmusik at First-Plymouth, a local nonprofit performing arts series, will feature a "Red, White and Brass" concert performance from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.
The concert will feature the Plymouth Brass and Tom Trenney, organist. A special carillon concert will also be performed by Brent Shaw Trenney from 3:30-3:55 p.m. to lead into the "Red, White and Brass" performance.
"Abendmusik will celebrate the gifts of freedom and independence with our Red, White and Brass concert," said Trey Coley, executive director of Abendmusik. "We invite everyone to come enjoy wonderful patriotic standards as we gather together to commemorate July 4th."
For information about Abendmusik tickets or event information, visit abendmusik.org or call 402-476-9933.