Reba to stream 1994 Omaha concert on Friday

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Country Music Hall of Famer Reba McEntire is set to re-launch her "Reba: Live" concert special exclusively on YouTube Friday night, marking the first time the concert has been available digitally.
Filmed in 1994 at the Omaha Civic Auditorium, the recording showcases Reba's extraordinary showmanship and includes plenty of iconic costume changes as well as her signature humor. The Oklahoma native's distinctive talent comes to life in this hour-long special that includes 12 unique performances, according to a news release.
The special will premiere at 7 p.m. Friday, and Reba will celebrate with fans through a chat on her YouTube channel.
In anticipation, Reba has released a special teaser trailer for the event:
"This was one of my first big tours with all the dancers and costume changes, and it was my very first network television special," Reba said in a statement. "It's so much fun to get to revisit it and share it with my fans all these years later! I hope they enjoy it and I can't wait to share some stories from behind the scenes during the chat."
As previously reported, Reba will join fellow Country Music Hall of Fame member and Oklahoma native Vince Gill for the Grand Ole Opry's 4,933rd consecutive Saturday night broadcast this weekend. The performance will be available to watch on Circle TV, wsmonline.com and SiriusXM.
Also as previously reported, Reba recently shared a new music video for her timeless song "What If."
The song was written by Diane Warren and originally released in 1997.
Reba spoke to NBC's "Today" recently about why she felt compelled to re-release the song with an updated video as an encouraging message of hope and positivity.
