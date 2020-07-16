Reba to stream 1994 Omaha concert on Friday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Country Music Hall of Famer Reba McEntire is set to re-launch her "Reba: Live" concert special exclusively on YouTube Friday night, marking the first time the concert has been available digitally.

Filmed in 1994 at the Omaha Civic Auditorium, the recording showcases Reba's extraordinary showmanship and includes plenty of iconic costume changes as well as her signature humor. The Oklahoma native's distinctive talent comes to life in this hour-long special that includes 12 unique performances, according to a news release.

The special will premiere at 7 p.m. Friday, and Reba will celebrate with fans through a chat on her YouTube channel.

In anticipation, Reba has released a special teaser trailer for the event:

"This was one of my first big tours with all the dancers and costume changes, and it was my very first network television special," Reba said in a statement. "It's so much fun to get to revisit it and share it with my fans all these years later! I hope they enjoy it and I can't wait to share some stories from behind the scenes during the chat."