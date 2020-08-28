Rearranging albums to socially distance: Preparing for Record Store Day in Lincoln

Only 12 people at a time will be allowed into Lincoln Vintage Vinyl after it opens at 10 a.m. Saturday. That could create a line outside that Breasseale hopes will be safely distanced.

That number will drop to six people at a time in Freedom Rock Records, which is opening at 7 a.m. Saturday so early visitors won’t have to pay to park near the downtown shop in the Stuart Building.

Like Lincoln Vintage Vinyl, Lefty’s Records is also expecting a line before it opens at 7 a.m. Saturday and likely for an hour or two after.

Record Store Day releases at Lefty’s will be in bins on the store’s front counter, and owner Les Greer will pull out requested records for customers. The bins will be turned around later in the day when much of the Record Store Day stock has been sold.

Backtrack Records was considering putting X’s on the sidewalk outside to mark socially distanced places in the line likely to form before it opens at 7 a.m.

The question, however, co-owner Rob Stevens said, is whether the combination of the coronavirus and dividing Record Store Day by three will diminish Saturday’s crowd.