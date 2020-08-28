 Skip to main content
Rearranging albums to socially distance: Preparing for Record Store Day in Lincoln
Rearranging albums to socially distance: Preparing for Record Store Day in Lincoln

Lincoln Vintage Vinyl, 8.28

Craig Bartels, a stereo repair technician, poses for a photo with albums at Lincoln Vintage Vinyl on Friday. The record store, and others in Lincoln, will take part in Record Store Day on Saturday with special releases.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

On Friday evening, Lincoln Vintage Vinyl owner Chad Breasseale went through the bins in his store, preparing for a COVID-19 version of Record Store Day on Saturday.

Record Store Day has, since 2008, brought a cascade of special releases to the brick-and-mortar stores every April, creating the biggest sales day of the year for them, helping them to remain viable in the streaming era.

But the coronavirus pandemic canceled April for everyone, the record store industry included. Then occupancy and social distancing restrictions, logistical issues in delivering the records and financial considerations reconfigured Record Store Day into three days, spread over three months.

The first of the three days is Saturday.

Given the pandemic and its health and safety issues, store owners have to make a few adjustments in how they deal with the crush of fans and collectors who are seeking out rarities from the likes of The Black Keys, Billie Eilish, The Cure, Gorillaz and Judas Priest and box sets from Sun Ra, John Prine and Iggy Pop.

That’s why Breasseale will be taking each of the album titles he receives and place them, by themselves, at the end of a bin rather than putting them in four or five bins scattered around the store.

“That way, people don’t have to dig through and look if they’re not comfortable with doing that.” Breasseale said. “And there won’t be lines waiting for a bin to open up. Hopefully, people can come in, go down the rows and find what they’re looking for and get out”

Only 12 people at a time will be allowed into Lincoln Vintage Vinyl after it opens at 10 a.m. Saturday. That could create a line outside that Breasseale hopes will be safely distanced.

That number will drop to six people at a time in Freedom Rock Records, which is opening at 7 a.m. Saturday so early visitors won’t have to pay to park near the  downtown shop in the Stuart Building.

Like Lincoln Vintage Vinyl, Lefty’s Records is also expecting a line before it opens at 7 a.m. Saturday and likely for an hour or two after.

Record Store Day releases at Lefty’s will be in bins on the store’s front counter, and owner Les Greer will pull out requested records for customers. The bins will be turned around later in the day when much of the Record Store Day stock has been sold.

Backtrack Records was considering putting X’s on the sidewalk outside to mark socially distanced places in the line likely to form before it opens at 7 a.m.

The question, however, co-owner Rob Stevens said, is whether the combination of the coronavirus and dividing Record Store Day by three will diminish Saturday’s crowd.

“They split the lists up into three different days, so we don’t have to lay out the money for all of the releases at once, which is good,” Stevens said. “The question is how much do you order? Will we be busy or not? We’ll have to see, I guess.”

Even though the Record Store Day list been cut into thirds, there will be plenty of titles to choose from Saturday.

“It seems like more than a third,” Greer said. “Usually I have about six crates. I got almost four this time.”

Freedom Rock, however, didn’t get close to everything it ordered for its maiden voyage into Record Store Day.

“I only got half of what I ordered,” said owner Rich Tuttle. “I’m the new guy, so I didn’t get as much as I wanted. And I can’t fork over $10,000 to order a lot.”

Freedom Rock opened in October 2019 and had less than six months to establish itself before the pandemic hit in March. The store stayed open, but has struggled to stay afloat.

“There have been some frustrating bad points,” Tuttle said. “With the university back, I’m seeing a lot of kids coming in in the last couple weeks. It was about to point where we were thinking of closing. But we’re seeing things turn around.”

Lefty’s also stayed open, but didn’t have much business while many people were sheltering at home in the first weeks of the pandemic.

“March and April, we were down a lot, and I’m still not seeing a ton of used (albums) come in,” said Greer, who buys vinyl from his customers. “But I’ve been selling a ton of new vinyl since April. Business has been really good. After a couple months, I think people were stir-crazy and wanted to get out.”

Backtrack, which also stayed open, had a similar story.

“We had pretty good traffic,” said Backtrack's Jason Johnson, who also owns Let’s Go Bowling next door. "People were stuck at home, and they bought vinyl. I wouldn’t say it was normal, but it was decent. Compared to the bowling store, it was a bonanza.”

Lincoln Vintage Vinyl closed in mid-March and reopened June 1. Since then, Breasseale said, "it’s been great. My sales are pretty much normal compared with last year. I think a lot of it is people are home and don’t have stuff to do.”

Now the stores should see an uptick in business for a day in each of the next three months. Record Store Day No. 2 will be Sept. 26, the third installment will be on Oct. 24 and Black Friday, with its own set of releases is Nov. 27.

“Hopefully, it will all come out to about where it had been one day,” Breasseale said. “I don’t see being able to do (Record Store Day) any other way than the three days. So I’m just waiting for the big day, or, I guess, a third of it.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

Husker News