Next month, Orion Walsh will pack up his rolling suitcase, put his Gibson J-45 guitar in its travel case and head out for Ames, Iowa, the first stop on an 11-date tour that will take him to North Carolina by the end of July.

In October, Lincoln’s hardcore troubadour will get on a plane for his 11th tour of Germany, carrying with him some flash drives and CDs of “Rambling Heart Vol. II,” the record he’ll release at a Friday show at Crescent Moon Coffee.

If you go What: Orion Walsh "Rambling Heart Vol. II" CD release with Julia Auger Where: Crescent Moon Coffee, 140 N. Eighth St. When: 7 p.m. Friday Admission: Free

Walsh, who averaged about 100 shows a year before the pandemic, is the Lincoln musician who has toured the most in the last 15 years and the farthest.

“Now, it's 15 different countries,” Walsh said. “So almost all the Western European countries, and all of Scandinavia, I played it. I haven't played some of the Eastern European countries. And then all over the U.S. The only states I haven't gone to (are) Alaska, Maine and Hawaii. And I've never played a show in Montana, but I’ve driven through it.”

Walsh’s journey started after he graduated from Parkview Christian High School and moved to California to attend Vanguard University. Joining indie rock band Slow Coming Day, which got signed to label Tooth & Nail in 2002, Walsh dropped out of school and hit the road with the band.

That lasted until 2006, when Slow Coming Day imploded while on tour, leaving Walsh and the band’s guitarist with a choice – figure out a way to do the final month of the tour or go back home to their day jobs.

“I said, ‘Why don't we just do the whole rest of this tour on acoustic guitars?’” he said. “The reaction we saw at that time was that people liked it more. But we were singing about raw emotions. It was an indie rock band that we stripped down acoustic and it was ‘well, this totally works.' So I just kept doing that solo."

He said listening to Johnny Cash and Bob Dylan also inspired him to tour solo with acoustic guitar, and to write songs that come out of the folk tradition. A prolific writer of topical, observational and relationship songs, Walsh has recorded album after album since he went solo.

“I had kind of a lofty goal which was to come out with an album every year,” he said. “I almost did that in the beginning of my solo career.

Orion Walsh's albums 2008: “Tornado Lullabies” 2009: “Freedom Lost Freedom Found” 2010: “The Hitchhiker’s Son,” recorded with A.J. Mogis 2012: “First By Water Then By Fire” 2014: “The Tale of a Broken Compass” 2015: “Rambling Heart,” the first edition 2016: “Love Isn’t What You Would Expect” 2017: “7,” one of his favorite albums 2019: I made an EP, then some of those songs got transferred over because there was COVID. 2021: “So Many Places To See” 2023: “Rambling Heart Vol. II"

“Rambling Heart Vol. II” is the latest CD on Fair Vaux Recordings that Walsh will release Friday and take with him on tour this year. But he’s quick to acknowledge that he won’t be getting rich off its sales.

“Now with digital music, I think CDs and cassettes or vinyls are novelties,” he said. “People still listen to those. I listen to all three of those. But I think that most people, 80% of music listeners, listen digitally. So I’ll take some of them, we’ve pressed 100 and if those sell I’ll order more, some flash drives (that contain the album) and I’ll make a T-shirt. Those will sell. And sell out. It’s limited edition merch.”

That merch has to fit into Walsh’s rolling suitcase – he upgraded from a backpack a couple years ago – which he carries, along with his guitar, onto the planes, trains, buses and cars of friends and other singer-songwriters that take him around the U.S. and Europe.

On both continents, Walsh plays a combination of house concerts, coffeehouses and clubs, often staying with those who host the house concerts or friends he’s made over years of touring through the same cities and towns.

This year’s tour will include a Slow Coming Day reunion show at an Illinois festival. He will take a couple days off to rehearse for the show and a trip around Europe with fellow singer-songwriter Steve Savage.

In the U.S., Walsh's down-to-earth, engaging performances are primarily made up of his solo material – the songs from “Rambling Heart Vol. II" are likely to feature prominently this summer.

He says when he's in Europe, his setlist changes. He tries to incorporate both original songs with some covers that people can connect to.

"I usually do four or five originals, then a cover, just so they have something to grab onto,” Walsh said.

Now in his 40s, Walsh isn’t touring as long or playing as many shows as he did in the pre-pandemic decade. But he’s still out as much or more than any other Lincoln band or solo artist. And he intends to keep going for as long as he can.

“I don't know if I'll be doing such extensive touring in 10 years -- probably not,” he said. “But I think I'll always be in music in some way whether it’s doing music locally or teaching the younger generation. I think I’ll always be involved with music until I die.”

