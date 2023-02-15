Grammy-nominated rapper Wiz Khalifa will play Pinnacle Bank Arena April 21, the day after he headlines the inaugural 4/20 Fest in Kansas City’s new Smokey River Entertainment District.
Khalifa, who has his own cannabis line, Khalifa Kush, is following in the footsteps of fellow marijuana enthusiast Snoop Dogg, who played the arena on 4/20 last year.
The Pittsburgh native, who’s real name is Cameron Jibril Thomaz, broke into the mainstream with 2006’s “Black & Yellow,” a tribute to his home city and the Steelers that hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and garnered the first of his 11 Grammy nominations.
That nomination list includes another chart-topper “Young, Wild and Free," which featured Charlie Puth that was nominated for song of the year, one the Grammys four most prestigious awards in 2016 along with his album “Blacc Hollywood.”
No support artists were announced for the show nor did the announcement indicate that the Lincoln and Kansas City shows are part of a tour.
Tickets for the concert start at $45 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and on the Ticketmaster app. Tickets also will be available at the arena ticket office from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays.
Khalifa’s concert is the eighth concert announced for the arena this year. The others are: Blake Shelton, Friday; Journey, March 25; Mercy Me, March 26; Morgan Wallen, April 29; Kenny Chesney, May 13; Shania Twain, May 19 and Zach Bryan, Aug. 29.
