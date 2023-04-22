The DJ’s voice boomed out over the darkened Pinnacle Bank Arena: “You all ready to get high with Wiz Khalifa? Let’s Go. If you’ve got a joint and a cellphone I need you to light them up.”

As the stage lights, phones and joints came up, Khalifa rolled out with “Roll Up,” starting an hour-long celebration of hip-hop and pot.

As a rapper, Khalifa is no joke, with a clean, fast cadence in a smooth rhythmic flow, which he impressively demonstrated when the backing track of "Mezmorized" disappeared, leaving just his voice to deliver the song.

And he’s got the presence and charisma to carry the show alone. No hype men, no appearances by the openers. It was just Wiz, who never slowed down, moving and rapping, pausing only to get a drink and let the DJ cue up about 18 songs.

The set provided a good sampling of Khalfa’s catalog, with the bouncy “We Dem Boyz,” the jumping, hooky “The Thrill” and “Peace and Love,” a new song with a shade of autotuned vocals standing out of the non-pot material.

Marijuana, however, was the theme of the night, on 4/21 (so what if it was a day late) with opener Berner, whose Cookies cannabis line has made him a multi-millionaire and landed him on the cover of Forbes magazine, having his guys toss joints into the crowd and constant exhortations from the stage to light up and party.

“I smell some good weed,” Khalifa said midway through the show. “I smoked the best weed I’ve had in my life right here tonight.”

Whether that was true or just stage patter, it was the perfect way to set up “Bake Sale” — he’s not talking about selling cookies, brownies and cake — and “So High,” likely a perfect descriptor of many in the arena.

The show had little production but made great use of the video screen at the back of the stage, including showing the ultra-fit Khalifa — who shed his shirt after a few songs — 20 feet tall, wearing a backward white baseball cap, white shorts and white sneakers.

“Legalize It,” “Free The Plant,” “Weed>Beer,” “Weed Is The New Wine” and “Soccer Moms Love Pot” flashed on the screen in green letters as Khalifa rolled through “On My Level.” A couple songs later, Miley Cyrus turned up, smoking and writing “23” on a mirror as he delivered the tribute, of sorts, to Michael Jordan, on which she joined him on record.

Not surprisingly, the thumping “Black and Yellow,” the Pittsburgh native’s biggest hit that takes its title from the Steelers uniform colors, got the loudest crowd reaction. But “Young, Wild & Free,” his Snoop Dogg collab, cemented the connection between Khalifa and the audience of 6,000 that sang along to the chorus: “So what we get drunk/So what we smoke weed/We're just having fun/We don't care who sees.”

That would have been a fine way to end the smoke-filled evening. But, movingly, Khalifa closed the show with “See You Again” with pictures of Paul Weller, Kobe Bryant, Nate Dogg, XXXTentacion, DMX, Juice Wrld, Mac Miller and other recently deceased rappers flashing behind him.

There was no encore. Rather, Khalifa and the DJ sent the crowd out, telling them to take care of themselves, love themselves and go home and smoke some weed.

