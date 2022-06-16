Rain cuts short lovefest between Owen, Lincoln fans

Jake Owen walked out on the Pinewood Bowl stage, carrying an acoustic guitar after his show had been temporarily stopped to warn the 3,000 in the Pioneers Park amphitheater of impending bad weather.

“Is it raining?’ he sang. “It feels good to see you all stayed. It’s raining in Lincoln, Nebraska, who cares. It’s good to see you all.”

“We just wrote a song together,” Owen said to the vast majority of the crowd who stood in the rain. Then, Owen hit the riff that opens Hank Williams Jr.’s “Family Tradition," changing the chorus to “Nebraska Tradition,” as his band returned to the stage and the audience sang along.

There was dancing in the rain to “Beachin'’” as Owen tried to make the show go on. But it was shut down at the end of the song, dangerous weather was rolling into Lincoln.

“I want you to know that there’s nothing in the world I want to do now but sing songs for you,” Owen said as the crowd streamed toward the exits. “Happy Father’s Day weekend, I brought my little girl (who was standing beside him) along tonight … I didn’t want you to leave without telling you I love you.”

Thursday’s show was the first rainout in the decade that Pinewood Bowl has presented major concerts.

Several shows have been moved to Pinnacle Bank Arena to avoid inclement weather. Thursday’s show, however, was not moved as the forecast called for storms, if they occurred, to arrive after 10 p.m., the show’s closing time.

Owen was about halfway through his 90-minute set when the show was called at 9:10 p.m.

For it’s 45 minutes, it was the renewal of a love affair between the country singer and Lincoln. He drew just under 9,000 people to the arena in 2014, the largest crowd of his career at that point.

Opening with “Best Thing Since Backroads,” Owen and his band rambled through his big-beat country hits, getting a rapturous reception to “Homemade,” his ode to small towns, and connecting with the crowd that sang and danced along to “American Country Love Song.”

Then came his latest single, “Up There, Down Here," the title cut of his forthcoming album, and, a few seconds in, the first raindrops.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott

