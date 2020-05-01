Raffle to benefit downtown music venues goes dark after state officials deem it as gambling

The Ultimate Golden Ticket, a raffle with a grand prize of entry to every show at five downtown Lincoln music venues, was scratched Friday, deemed illegal by the Nebraska Department of Revenue.
The raffle, featured in a story in Friday's Journal Star, was determined to be a form of prohibited gambling, officials said.
In one week, the Ultimate Golden Ticket promotion has already taken in $1,500 — about a third of what organizers hoped would be raised.
Raffle tickets were $20.
The Venmo account for the raffle has been closed and all money will be returned, organizers said Friday.
The organizers plan to come up with a new method to raise funds for the music venues.
