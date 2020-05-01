You are the owner of this article.
Raffle to benefit downtown music venues goes dark after state officials deem it as gambling
Raffle to benefit downtown music venues goes dark after state officials deem it as gambling

Bourbon Theatre

The Bourbon Theatre marquee shares a reassuring memo with those who pass by on Thursday, March 19.

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star

The Ultimate Golden Ticket, a raffle with a grand prize of entry to every show at five downtown Lincoln music venues, was scratched Friday, deemed illegal by the Nebraska Department of Revenue.

The raffle, featured in a story in Friday's Journal Star, was determined to be a form of prohibited gambling, officials said.

In one week, the Ultimate Golden Ticket promotion has already taken in $1,500 — about a third of what organizers hoped would be raised.

Raffle tickets were $20.

L. Kent Wolgamott: Win Golden Ticket to see all downtown live music shows for a year

The Venmo account for the raffle has been closed and all money will be returned, organizers said Friday.

The organizers plan to come up with a new method to raise funds for the music venues.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

