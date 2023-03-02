Chela Faulkner was on the tour bus on the way to Oxford, Mississippi, on Monday, ready to talk about Aretha Franklin and the songs she sings in “R.E.S.P.E.C.T.,” the tribute concert to Lady Soul that will be at the Lied Center for Performing Arts on Friday.

Faulkner isn’t old enough to have seen Aretha in person — “only on TV.” But she grew up on the music that she and the other singers and band members perform in the tribute concert.

“This is music that was a staple in the Black household, you might hear it in passing or when your mom was cleaning up,” she said. “I got brought up in church, like Aretha. So digging into her music let me explore my roots and my soul. It's been an amazing experience.”

Faulkner had to seriously dig into Franklin’s music when she was cast in the North American production of “R.E.S.P..E.C.T.,” which originated in and continues to tour Australia. Directed by Broadway’s Christina Sajous, the U.S. production is more than just a run-through of Franklin’s hits.

“We’re taking you on a journey through Aretha’s life,” Faulkner said. “We’re telling her story. We might pick up a friend or two along the way who’s part of that story. We’ll get to a song that, for example, will be about the death of her father. It’s a big journey, full of ups and downs, and there’s a spot where you can get up and shake it a little.”

That musical journey begins in Detroit, where she grew up in her father C.L. Franklin’s New Bethel Baptist Church, takes young Aretha on the gospel circuit, sees her signed to Columbia Records, which tried to make her a mainstream pop singer at 18, then to Muscle Shoals, Alabama, where in 1966, she recorded “I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Loved You)” — her first hit.

Then came “Respect,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “Chain of Fools,” “Think” and “I Say a Little Prayer,” which established Franklin as the greatest soul singer of the '60s, The ’70s and in the ’80s produced hits like “Rock Steady,” “Freeway of Love” and “Who’s Zoomin’ Who.”

By the time she passed, Franklin had won 18 Grammy Awards, received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, was in 1987 the first woman inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and was considered the greatest pop/rock/soul singer, a ranking she continues to hold in Rolling Stone’s 2023 list of the 200 Best Singers of All Time:

“A force of nature. A work of genius. A gift from the heavens. Aretha Franklin’s voice is all that and more, which is why she remains the unchallenged Queen, years after her final bow. Her singing is the most magnificent sound to emerge from America — more universal than Coltrane’s horn, bolder than Hendrix’s guitar. She blew up worldwide with her 1967 hit “Respect,” claiming her throne as the greatest pop, rock, or soul singer ever," Mary J. Blige told Rolling Stone, “She is the reason why women want to sing.”

Asked why she thinks Franklin is the greatest ever, Faulkner replied:

“Her voice was so unique, her approach to the songs and notes was effortless. Her influence is still all over R&B music, pop music, gospel music. Even before I dug into her, I would listen to everything and, I’d hear a line here, a phrase that was taken from her.”

Faulkner doesn’t attempt to replicate Franklin’s singing during the show — given Aretha’s unique vocal talents, that would be impossible.

“Aretha had her own style,” she said. “I get to take some liberties with it. There’s a little gospel, a little R&B and a little classical in there. I feel like I have an edge. With the classical background, I’m able to regulate the different stages of my voice.”

But few can match Franklin for her power and voice control.

“She had such a huge range in her singing, in her material,” Faulkner said. “She didn’t always go all in. With ‘Day Dreaming,’ we get to pull back and show her softer side. And, “Rock Steady,” that has a whole different vibe. I’m expecting you to get up on that.”

