Pysch-rock globalists Khruangbin readying for Maha, one of its first shows in months

Their sound is created by combining music from around the world, spinning together Thai funk, Jamaican dub reggae, Iranian and East Asian pop with American R&B, funk and soul to create a distinctive original sound.

Finding global music isn’t difficult, Lee said.

“A lot of it happens naturally, it’s what we listen to,” she said. “I was in England for four years. By the end of it, I had a little different accent, a different cadence to how I’d speak. You naturally pick up on things that you surround yourself with.”

But the key to Khruangbin is not reproducing any of that music but letting it come through as clearly read influences on the sound.

“We want to be able to go to Thailand and Ethiopia one day, play our songs and have them make a connection with the people there — that they can hear their music, but it’s not a copy,” Lee said. “We’re trying to create something unique and part of that is it can’t be just one thing. With ‘Mordechai,’ we were trying to pull in everything, as much as we could.”

Johnson said copying songs, phrases or styles might not be heard as lifeless appropriation by listeners who aren’t familiar with the original sounds, but reproducing others' work doesn’t ring true for him, Lee and Speers.