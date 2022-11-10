PROBLEMS kicking off European tour with Friday Bodega's Alley show

In a couple weeks, Europe is going to have PROBLEMS.

Starting Nov. 21, Lincoln electronic music artist Darren Keen will be taking his latest project to the Czech Republic, Germany, Romania, Hungary, Denmark, Switzerland and Italy on a three-week tour he’s worked for months to put together.

“It’s just like booking tours here,” Keen said. “I look for artists about the same size as me, similar to me, see the places where they play and the promoters who book them. I send emails. It takes a ton of time and a ton of work. But I got 11 shows over there, which is as many as I wanted.

“You have to really commit to the idea. Some of the places over there book months in advance. So you have to get those first shows, buy your plane tickets and keep booking and booking to fill it out. There are a lot of people who will book a couple shows then not follow through and go over there. They have pretty high radar for that kind of stuff.”

A fixture on the Lincoln music scene for two decades – save for a couple years when he moved to New York City – Keen has toured internationally as the one-man version of the sonic freakout band The Show is the Rainbow, crafted several other projects, including Touch People and Bad Speler and released albums on a handful of labels.

“PROBLEMS is an extension of my previous solo computer music,” Keen said. “It’s a little more focused on dance music, with high-energy performance of live vocals.”

Keen began writing for PROBLEMS during the pandemic, recorded the instrumental album “This is Working Out” for Orange Milk Records. He started touring the project in March and has been around the country, traveling primarily by bus.

On Nov.19, he’ll take his laptop and MIDI controller to Europe as PROBLEMS leaves the U.S. for what should be a very memorable tour.

“On this trip, I’ll be turning 40 and I’ll be hitting a year of sobriety,” Keen said. “It’ll be a fun celebratory trip.”

Friday night, PROBLEMS will hold a European tour kickoff show at Bodega’s Alley. The show will start at 10 p.m. and see Pagan Athletes and Jacoby perform before Keen hits the stage.

“This is a really important show for me,” Keen said. “The money I can pull out from the show will all go to the expense of touring Europe. It’ll be a huge help if people come and buy some merch. They’ll know it goes directly to the European tour.

“So if you spend the $7 to get in or $20 on a shirt and follow me on socials – I’ll be posting a lot from over there – you can see me on the train going and know that you’ve supported me being able to be there.”