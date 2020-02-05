Post Malone shows he's the pop singer for our time at Omaha show

L. Kent Wolgamott Entertainment reporter/columnist L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions. Follow L. Kent Wolgamott Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

OMAHA -- Incorporating rap into his songs of struggle, heartbreak and at some points redemption, prowling the stage armed only with a microphone, confessing his insecurities and fears and genuinely thanking his fans, Post Malone is the pop singer for our time.

That, more than anything else, is the major takeaway from Tuesday night, when Malone opened the 2020 legs of his “Runaway Tour” at Omaha’s CHI Health Center.

While the facially tattooed Texan is often seen as a rapper, the hip-hop quotient in his songs, when you experience them live, is not all that high -- and nearly always mixes with singing.

And the singing is expressive, emotive and delivered with heartfelt sincerity -- the latter obvious when watching Malone’s face blown up to 40 feet high on the video screens that flanked the stage.

In other words, put a guitar in Malone’s hands and loop pedals at his feet and he’s Ed Sheeran. Truthfully, putting an acoustic guitar in his hands Tuesday, he was a nervous singer songwriter, starting and stopping “Stay” -- “the chords are hard, so if I (mess) it up, don’t be mad at me.”