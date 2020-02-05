Post Malone shows he's the pop singer for our time at Omaha show

OMAHA -- Incorporating rap into his songs of struggle, heartbreak and at some points redemption, prowling the stage armed only with a microphone, confessing his insecurities and fears and genuinely thanking his fans, Post Malone is the pop singer for our time.
That, more than anything else, is the major takeaway from Tuesday night, when Malone opened the 2020 legs of his “Runaway Tour” at Omaha’s CHI Health Center.
While the facially tattooed Texan is often seen as a rapper, the hip-hop quotient in his songs, when you experience them live, is not all that high -- and nearly always mixes with singing.
And the singing is expressive, emotive and delivered with heartfelt sincerity -- the latter obvious when watching Malone’s face blown up to 40 feet high on the video screens that flanked the stage.
In other words, put a guitar in Malone’s hands and loop pedals at his feet and he’s Ed Sheeran. Truthfully, putting an acoustic guitar in his hands Tuesday, he was a nervous singer songwriter, starting and stopping “Stay” -- “the chords are hard, so if I (mess) it up, don’t be mad at me.”
But the point remains -- Malone is an arena-filling pop singer who performs entirely alone, just like Sheeran. The difference there, from my view, is that Malone’s songs are just better and, with the rap and dynamic music presented via track, much more captivating and powerful.
Malone’s not a pop star ala Bruno Mars, who hits the stage with lots of dancers, a band and extensive production. That, for Posty, would be ridiculous.
But he did have a production that helped make his solo performance riveting. Utilizing a runway about 10 feet wide that stretched about a third of the way onto the arena floor, Malone walked back and forth amidst lights coming from a rectangular box above the stage, from below and high in the rafters, sometimes framing him in bars, sometimes shooting lasers across the arena.
The giant screens were well utilized, giving all of the 15,000 plus who packed the arena a close-up view of Malone, clad in drawstring pants and an Ozzy Osbourne T-shirt. And that’s where Ozzy’s face popped up when he joined Malone, via recording, for “Take What You Want,” one of the highlights of the show that ran just under 90 minutes.
The hit-heavy set was filled with powerful moments, from the anthemic pop of “Saint-Tropez,” the heartbreak of “I Fall Apart,” a hammering, hooky “Allergic” and a perfectly executed “White Iverson.”
The show, of course, peaked with its final three songs -- there was no encore, which in my view sets a good precedent for others to follow.
That run began when Swae Lee -- the singing half of Rae Sremmurd, who preceded Posty with a solid hour -- ran back down the runway, embraced Malone and then launched into their No. 1 hit “Sunflower.”
Then came the blast of “rockstar,” with flames going up on both sides of the stage and Malone, to lift a John Hiatt line, ”smashing a perfectly good guitar” -- my guess, it was really, really cheap.
The perfect ending -- “Congratulations,” a song that Malone turned into an empowerment anthem for the audience and himself.
Tuesday’s Post Malone show would have been in Lincoln if not for Nebraska basketball taking the dates it requested for rehearsals. And, after seeing it, here’s hoping that Malone will make a Lincoln stop later or on his next tour.
