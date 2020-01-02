Pop culture in 2010s marked gains in diversity, inclusion

The next Bigelow?

For women in Hollywood, one statistic remains particularly shocking: In the entire history of the Oscars, only one woman has won the best-director Oscar. It happened at the dawn of this decade with Kathryn Bigelow's 2010 trophy for “The Hurt Locker."

There is, though, reason for some measured optimism, on that score and for women as a whole, says USC's Smith. She says that 2019 has emerged as the strongest year for female directors of top 100 films, with 12-14 percent of them featuring a woman behind the camera. That compares to 4 percent pretty much every year from 2007-2018, she says.

The change reflects better hiring practices on the part of studios. “The hiring is what is so important," Smith says. Particularly cheering, she adds, is the slate of superhero movies planned for 2020. The year “is going to be huge," Smith says. “Five superhero movies will be directed by women. Not one, but five."

Across all categories, Smith says, “the decade can be characterized as one of accelerated awareness and some steps toward change." With TV leading the way, storytelling is getting more diverse. There is also some change afoot in the music industry, with a new female president of the Recording Academy, the organization behind the Grammys, named in May.