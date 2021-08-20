Playing Lincoln's Memorial Stadium was a lifelong dream for Garth, and it showed

Public images are carefully crafted and painstakingly cultivated. Some of them seem way too good to be believed.
Without naming names, that sad truth was exposed more than once while patrolling the clubhouses and locker rooms of professional sports franchises.
Garth Brooks has cultivated nothing. What you see is what you get. There's nothing manufactured -- no artificial additives -- to him.
He's the guy next door -- without ego or pretense. He wears T-shirts and jeans and realizes he's hit life's lottery, which he understands makes him no better than his neighbor.
He actually apologized for being a few minutes late for a chat last Friday, saying he wished he could blame it on his wife, but this time it was on him.
He's a guy you want to have a beer with, which, judging by Saturday's concert at Memorial Stadium, would be entertaining and wouldn't stop at just one.
Yes, the beer flowed freely on Saturday night. And yes, a few overindulged, make no mistake. There are always a handful of lunkheads in every crowd, even more so when an estimated 93,000 people converge into one place. But don't let the Facebook comments sway you into believing it was an out-of-control drunkfest.
The overwhelming majority of concertgoers were in complete control and enjoyed a night they never will forget -- Garth, included.
He gets it. His fans matter to him. All of them. It's why he hit the brakes on his Stadium Tour on Wednesday with five cities remaining. Damn that COVID.
He'll be back soon, he promises. Until then, he'll savor his memories of Lincoln.
From the stage on Saturday, he called it one of the loudest shows he could recall. On the day before, he spoke of the chills he got from hearing large crowds sing his lyrics -- knowing every word. That has to be the ultimate compliment to a songwriter. He got his thrill when the crowd sang “To Make You Feel My Love.” Garth played an acoustic guitar just so he could hear the mass chorus sing.
That was a moment for everyone.
It put into perspective what playing in Nebraska meant to him. He so badly wanted to be here -- more than anything, and it took less than 15 minutes with him on the day before the show to understand why playing Memorial Stadium was so important.
"It's a sheer joy to get to play here, to play to this iconic stadium. Are you kidding?" he said with pure excitement.
His memories of Memorial Stadium bring him back to his boyhood, to holiday gatherings in Oklahoma where meals and activities were centered around football. Just as it should be, right?
"I grew up in the Big Eight (Conference)," he said. "Every year, the Big Eight culminated with the University of Oklahoma and the University of Nebraska playing football. It's what you planned your whole day around."
He remembers the Game of the Century in 1971, when Johnny Rodgers returned a punt 72 yards for a touchdown on the way to winning the Heisman Trophy. In Oklahoma, a moment like that should have spoiled the Thanksgiving feast. For Garth Brooks, it only heightened his love for the game.
It also fostered a respect for Nebraska coach Tom Osborne, who would eventually become a friend.
"That man," he said, pointing to a picture of Osborne on the wall inside Memorial Stadium, "was respected above any uniform."
To Garth, playing Memorial Stadium is akin to performing inside Yankee Stadium, Lambeau Field or Allen Fieldhouse. Those places are legendary -- sacred ground.
"If you're a sports fan, you never grow up."
Photos, video: Garth Brooks draws 90,000 to Memorial Stadium
