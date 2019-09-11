Friday
1st Avenue — Country dance: Cowboy D, 8:30 p.m.
1867 — Ryan Pinkerton Memorial Show: Cynge / Haggard Mess / Night Push / Skidtard, 8 p.m.
Bodega's Alley — Peach Truck Band: Allman Brothers music, 9:30 p.m -1:30 a.m.
Brewsky's — Blazin' Pianos, 9 p.m.-midnight.
Bourbon Theatre — Nebula / Sasquatch / Druids, 7 p.m.
Brother's Bar — DJ Witt, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Swap Meet Sally, 9 p.m.
Capitol View Winery — Nashville's Justin Kane, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
CJ's Sun Valley Bar & Grill — karaoke, 7:30 p.m.
Comedy Loft — David Harris, 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Crescent Moon — McGovern String Band, guitarist, 8 p.m.
Deer Springs Winery — KGB, 7 p.m.
Garage Sports Bar & Grill — City Limit Band, 8 p.m.-1 a.m.
Grata Bar & Lounge — live DJ, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Gratitude Cafe — Parlor Guitar: CA Waller and Terry Keefe, 7-9 p.m.
Gray's Keg Saloon — 1 Trak Mind, 9 p.m.
Harbor Coffeehouse — Burnt Biscuits, 7 p.m.
James Arthur Vineyards — Flower Power Anniversary event: Come Together Beatles Tribute Band, 6-8 p.m., free.
Lincoln Eagles Club — Southern Cross, 7:30-11 p.m.
Lincoln on the Streets (Centennial Mall and M streets) — Aaron Watson / Logan Mize, 6:30 p.m., $25 (general admission advance); $30 (general admission day of); $65 (VIP).
Meadowlark Coffee & Espresso — Frailin Hearts, 7-9 p.m.
Miller Time Pub — Tom Roth and Wes Stebbins, 5-8 p.m.
Mo Java Cafe — Out of the House Band, 7-9 p.m.
Moonshiner's Saloon — karaoke, 9 p.m.
Panic Bar — Natalie J Bower presents "Friday the 13th," benefiting Star City Pride, 10 p.m.-midnight.
Pub Bar — karaoke, 9 p.m.-midnight.
Roca Tavern — karaoke, 8 p.m.
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — Johnny Knucklehead, 9 p.m.
Royal Grove — Battle of the Bands, 8 p.m., $5.
Single Barrel — Sidetrack Band, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.
Tack Room — karaoke, 9 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Harvey Brindall / Wags Wagner, 5-6 p.m., $5; Mezcal Bros., 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., $6.
Saturday
1st Avenue — Raizin Cain karaoke, 9 p.m.
1867 Bar — Mobius / Cuddlebone, 9 p.m.-midnight.
Bodega's Alley — Arkansauce, 9 p.m.
Bourbon Theatre — Lancaster Ghettoblaster, 8 p.m.
Blazin Pianos — 8 p.m.-midnight.
Brother's Bar — DJ Tiago Rey and Twitty, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Capital Cigar Lounge — Waffleman event, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Shoot to Thrill, 9 p.m.
CJ's Sun Valley Bar & Grill — Beer Money Band, 9 p.m.
Grata Bar & Lounge — live DJ, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Gray's Keg Saloon — Rolling Stone Tribute: Exile on O Street Band, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Haymarket Farmer's Market — Gene Davis, 9:30-11 a.m.
Kinkaider Brewing Co. — Tailgate by the Train: The MGD's Band, 9-noon; Ricky Szablowski, 7-10 p.m.
The Local Bar — Music Bingo, 7:30-9 p.m.
Meadowlark Coffee & Espresso — LNK New Music Collective, 7-9 p.m.
Main Street — DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Moonshiners Saloon — karaoke, 9 p.m.
Pub Bar — karaoke, 9 p.m.-.1 a.m.
Railyard — Game day watch party: 9 a.m.
Roca Tavern — karaoke, 8 p.m.
Royal Grove — Fiestas Patrias / Purozacatecassax /Invierno Norteno / DJ Toons 9 p.m.
Rule G — DJ Devon Dupree, 9 p.m.
Single Barrel — Sidetrack Band, 11 a.m.-until game time; Whiskey Bent Band, after the game.
Tack Room — karaoke, 9 p.m.
VFW 3606 — Country Outlaws, 7-10:30 p.m.
Zoo Bar — S***hook, 3 p.m., no cover; Tim Budig Band, 10 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
Sunday
Indigo Bridge Books — Live music Sundays, 6-7:30 p.m.
James Arthur Vineyards — On the deck music series: Dustin Prinz, 2-5 p.m., food and beverages available for purchase, free event.
Kinkaider Brewing Co. — Denise Howe, 4-7 p.m.
Pla Mor Ballroom — Tami Hall / City Limtis Band, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Schillingbridge Cork & Tap House — board games, 11 a.m.
Zoo Bar — Zoolarious Stand-Up Comedy Showcase, 8-10 p.m.
Monday
Bourbon Theatre — Flaw, Elisium / Verses, 6 p.m.
Chez SoDo — Capitol Jazz Series: Monday Big Band Night, 7-9:30 p.m.
Crescent Moon — writers' night: Karla Hernandez Torrijos; poetry open mic: Jeff Martinson, 7-9 p.m.
Duffy's Tavern — Comedy open mic night: veteran and rookie comedians, 7:30 p.m.
Happy Raven — trivia, 7-9 p.m.
Kinkaider Brewing Co. — Denise Howe, 4-7 p.m.
Royal Grove — UB40 / AM FM Band, 8 p.m., $35-$280.
Storm Cellar — The Foundation / Michelle Eva Bleu, 9 p.m.-midnight.
Zoo Bar — Emily Bass and Friends, 5:30 p.m.; James Steinle, 7-10 p.m., $10.
Tuesday
1867 Bar — pub quiz, 7-9 p.m.
Bodega's Alley — karaoke, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Boiler Brewing Co. — bingo, 7-9 p.m.
Bourbon Theatre — International Fly Fishing Film Festival, 6-10 p.m.
Capital Cigar Lounge — Jazz Night: Ed Love Quartet, 6:30 p.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — DJ and bar pong, 10 p.m.
Cigarz Lounge — Black Label Trading Co. Event, 4-7 p.m.
CJ's Sun Valley Bar & Grill — music bingo, 7 p.m.
Happy Raven — Raven and Finch Book Club, 6-7 p.m.
Lincoln Eagles Club — Line dancing, 5:30 p.m., $5; Jam session, Catch A Ride Band, 7-10 p.m.
Local — trivia, 7:30 p.m.
Garage Sports Bar & Grill — trivia, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Schillingbridge Cork & Tap House — trivia, 7 p.m.
Storm Cellar — Comedy open mic night, 9:30 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Jazzocracy: live Jazz jam, 7-9 p.m., no cover; Shake A Tail Feather / DJ Relic, 9 p.m.
Wednesday
1867 Bar — Lincoln Calling, 5:30 p.m.7 p.m.
Backswing Brewing Co. — music bingo, 7-9 p.m.
Basement Creators: Live streamed Lincoln Bands mini-concert — Histrionics / Thirst Things First, 7 p.m., go to: youtube.com/basementcreatorsnetwork
Bob's Tavern — open mic night, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Bodega's Alley — Lincoln Calling watch party: live stream viewing of basementcreatorsnetwork bands on multi tv screens, 7-10 p.m.
Bourbon Theatre — Lincoln Calling, 5 p.m.-midnight.
Capital Cigar Lounge — DJ Swayd, 7-10 p.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — team trivia, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Duffy's Tavern — Lincoln Calling, 5 p.m.-midnight.
Grata Bar & Lounge — bingo, 7:30-10 pm.
Hopcat — trivia, 8 p.m.
The Happy Raven — Singo, 7-9 p.m.
Lincoln Community Foundation Garden — noon. Jive Merchant Band; Lincoln Calling kickoff festival blessing, 5 p.m.
Meadowlark — open mic night, 7-9 p.m.
Miller Time Pub — Jason Mayer, 7-10 p.m.
The Mill (Telegraph District) — Lincoln Calling kickoff party, 6 p.m.
Screamers — open mic night, 8-10 p.m.
Storm Cellar — Nebraska Meets Alaska: Maria Nazos / Ken Waldman; Lincoln open mic night, 8-10 p.m.
Tug Boat Gallery — Lincoln Calling, 5 p.m.-midnight.
Zoo Bar — Willy Buck Blues Band, 5-8 p.m.
Thursday
1867 Bar — Lincoln Calling, 6 p.m.
Backswing Brewing Co. — pub quiz, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Basement Creators: Live streamed Lincoln Bands mini-concert — Tiny Gentleman / The Said Mantics, 7 p.m., go to: youtube.com/basementcreatorsnetwork
Duffy's Tavern — Lincoln Calling: backlot, 6 p.m.; indoors, 6 p.m.
Boiler Brewing Co. — trivia, 8-10 p.m.
Bodega's Alley — Lincoln Calling, 6 p.m.
Bourbon Theatre — Lincoln Calling, 5:30 p.m.
Brother's Bar — DJ Swift, 9 p.m.-midnight.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — trivia, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Code Beer — bingo, 7 p.m.
Crescent Moon — singer-song writer open mic, 7 p.m.
Grata Bar & Lounge — trivia, 7:30-10 p.m.
Gray's Keg Saloon — Rockabilly: Krank Daddies, 8-11 p.m.
Royal Grove — Grieves, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Screamers — Spotlight Cabaret: Brent D. Kuenning and Steve Geyer, 7-9 p.m.; $20 (adults); $18 (seniors over 65 and military with ID); $11 (kids).
Schillingbridge Cork & Tap — Josh Hoyer, 7-10 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Lincoln Calling, 5 p.m.
Next Friday
1st Avenue — Country dance: City Limit Band, 8:30 p.m.
1867 Bar — Lincoln Calling, 5 p.m.
Bodega's Alley — Lincoln Calling, 5 p.m.
Brewsky's — Blazin Pianos, 9 p.m.-midnight.
Brother's Bar — DJ Witt, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Bourbon Theatre — Lincoln Calling, 5:30 p.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — On the Fritz, 9 p.m.
Capitol View Winery — Chuckwagon dinner; music by Bert & Scott, 6-8:30 p.m.
CJ's Sun Valley Bar & Grill — Replitones, 9 p.m.
Comedy Loft — T. Murph, 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Grata Bar & Lounge — live DJ, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Gratitude Cafe — open mic night: host Donn Samuelson, 7-9 p.m.
James Arthur Vineyard — World Famous Murder Mystery dinner theatre, 6:30 p.m., $52.
Kinkaider Brewing Co. — Ro Hempel, 7-10 p.m.
Lincoln Eagles Club — The Humdingers Band, 7:30-11 p.m.
Meadowlark Coffee & Espresso — Joey Plunkett / Them Things Band, 7-9 p.m., $5 donation.
Mo Java Cafe — The Whiskey Drinkers Union, 7-9 p.m.
Pub Bar — karaoke, 9 p.m.-midnight.
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — Silas Creek, 9 p.m.
Royal Grove — NORTENO Fest: Los Rieleros de Norte / Conjunto Azabache / La Fe Nortena, 9 p.m., $40.
Tack Room — Hell Toupee, 7:30-11:30 p.m.
VA Coffehaus — Elvis Impersonator: Bill Chrastil, refreshments, Quilts of Valor presentation, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Wilderness Ridge — Kelly Oh Brian, 7-10 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Lincoln Calling, 4 p.m.