Friday
1st Avenue — HOOOKT, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
1867 Bar — When The Clock Strikes / Sazcha, 9 p.m.
7th Street Loft — LAFTA Concert series: The Vogts Sisters, 7:30 p.m.
Big Ten Tavern (Bennet) — 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
Bob's Tavern — Cypress Grove, 9:30 p.m.
Bodega's Alley — Chase Makai Trio / Nahko / Medicine for the People, 8 p.m.-1:30 a.m., $10 (advance).
Bourbon Theatre — Mustardvision Light and Sound music series: 23rd Vibration / Head Change / Midland Band, 8 p.m., $10 (advance); $15 (day of show).
Brewsky's — Blazin' Pianos, 9 p.m.-midnight.
Brother's Bar — DJ Witt, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Johnny Knucklehead, 9 p.m.
Capitol Cigar Lounge — Olivia Cigar event: DJ Derek Luv; Muchachos food truck; 5:30 p.m.-midnight.
Capitol View Winery — All things fall party: Paint a set of wooden pumpkins; wine, cheese and meat plates for purchase, $40 registration, 6:30-9 p.m.
CJ's Sun Valley Bar & Grill — Catch A Ride, 8:30 p.m.
Comedy Loft — Juli Burney, 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. shows.
Crescent Moon — Tidball and Barger Band, 8 p.m.
Garage Sports Bar & Grill — Levi William, 8 p.m.
Grata Bar & Lounge — City Limit Band, 7-10 p.m.; live DJ, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Gray's Keg Saloon — Dad rocktoberfest, 9 p.m.
Harbor Coffee — Hope Dunbar, 7 p.m.
Kinkaider Brewing — The Wise, 7-10 p.m.
Lincoln Eagles Club — Silver Wings, 7:30-11 p.m.
Meadowlark — LaRue Magic Show, 7-9 p.m.
Mo Java Cafe — Mike Mattison and the Lucky Possums, 7-9 p.m.
Moonshiner's Saloon — karaoke, 9 p.m.
Pla Mor Ballroom — 90th Birthday celebration: Variety Band, 7-8 p.m.; Big Band music with the Bobby Layne Orchestra, dancing, 8-10 p.m.; Hayseed Cowboys, 10-11 p.m.; 25 cents (admission); 10 cents (hot dogs and popcorn).
Pub Bar — karaoke, 9 p.m.-midnight.
Roca Tavern — Pair O' Pianos, 5:30-9 p.m.
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — Hell Toupee, 9 p.m.
Royal Grove — Twista / Mr. Capone E, 8 p.m., $30-$240.
Tack Room — karaoke, 9 p.m.
Zoo Bar — ASQ / Emily Bass, 5 p.m.; Mike and Zach Duo, 9 p.m.– 12:30 a.m.
Saturday
1st Avenue — Flippin' Whiskey, 9 p.m.
Bodega's Alley — Lazerwolfe, 8 p.m., $5.
Bourbon Theatre — Album release show: Kenny Barz, 8 p.m., $5 (advance); $10 (day of show).
Brewsky's — Blazin' Pianos, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Brother's Bar — DJ Tiago Rey and Twitty, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Chicken Fried Moses, 9 p.m.
Crescent Moon — Rascal Martinez, 8 p.m.
Deer Springs Winery — Hayrides, hot spiced wine, s’mores, 5-8:30 p.m.
Grata Bar & Lounge — Live DJ, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Gratitude Cafe — Mike Mattison / Lucky Possums, 7-9 p.m.
Moonshiner's Saloon — karaoke, 9 p.m.
Kinkaider Brewing — Ocktoberfest: live music with Angie Kriz / Polkatoons / Lloyd McCarter and Honky Tonk Revival / The Victory Underground; pretzels from the Culprit Cafe; German Fare from Clean Slate; games, prizes, craft beer, 4-midnight.
The Local Bar — Music Bingo, 7:30-9 p.m.
Main Street — DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Moonshiners Saloon — karaoke, 9 p.m.
Pub Bar — karaoke, 9 p.m.-.1 a.m.
Railyard — Game day watch party, 9 a.m.-10 p.m.
Roca Tavern — Cole Younger & Renegades, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Tack Room — karaoke, 9 p.m.
VFW Post — Catch A Ride, 7-10:30 p.m.
Storm Cellar: BCN Live streamed Bands — live bands: Dynohunter / Highlucynation / Luzir, 8 p.m.; also go to: youtube.com/basementcreatorsnetwork to view streaming of live bands.
Zoo Bar — Vonnie Kyle / Jillian Rae / Nissa de la Torre, $6, 9 p.m.- 12:30 a.m.
Sunday
1867 Bar — Twin Beds / Tame Suns /Grever /Yoga For Cats, 8 p.m.
Bourbon Theatre — Buku / Digital Ethos, 8 p.m. $22-$25.
Duffy's Tavern — Tremulant Showcase: Daniel Christian / Said Mantics / Luna River, 8 p.m., $5.
Capitol View Winery — Josh Hoyer, 3-5 p.m.
Indigo Bridge Books — live music Sundays, 6-7:30 p.m.
James Arthur Vineyards — Haunted hay ride through the vineyard: steak fry dinner, wine, storytelling, live music with Chris Sayre, 6 p.m., $45.
Main Street — DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Play Mor Ballroom — Darryl Perry / Lucas Minor, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Schillingbridge Cork & Tap House — board games, 11 a.m.
Tavern on the Square: Brunch on the Square — Noon-3 p.m. Hudl chef, Hannah Dove; live music: DJ DeWayne / DJ Spencelove / Dr Zhivago, $12, $10, 816 P St.
Zoo Bar — Zoolarious Standup Comedy Showcase, Kristen Toomey, 8-10 p.m., $10.
Monday
Bourbon Theatre — Ape Shifter, 7 p.m., $16 (advance); $20 (day of show); $64 (table of 2); $128 (table of 4), $2 (minor fee at the door).
Chez SoDo — Capitol Jazz Series: Bryan McCune and Friends, 7-9:30 p.m.
Crescent Moon — writing and poetry open mic: Jeff Martinson, 7-9 p.m.
Duffy's Tavern — Comedy open mic night: veteran and rookie comedians, 7:30 p.m.
Happy Raven — trivia, 7-9 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Piano Hour: Emily Bass and Friends, 5:30 -7:30 p.m.; Zoo Bar House Band, open blues jam, 7-10 p.m.
Tuesday
1867 Bar — pub quiz, 7-9 p.m.
Bodega's Alley — karaoke, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Boiler Brewing Co. — bingo, 7-9 p.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — D.J. and bar pong, 10 p.m.
Lincoln Eagles Club — Line dancing, 5:30 p.m., $5; Jam session, Catch A Ride Band, 7-10 p.m.
Local — trivia, 7:30 p.m.
Garage Sports Bar & Grill — Trivia, 7:30-9:30 p.m.; Party on the Patio: Sawyer Jay, 7-10 p.m.
Rococo Theatre — Get the Led Out, 7 p.m., tickets: $19.50-$30 (main floor); $24.50-$49 (loge); $19.50-$39 (balcony); Liedcenter.org or 402-472-4747.
Schillingbridge Cork & Tap House — trivia, 7 p.m.
Storm Cellar — comedy open mic night, 10 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Jazzocracy: live Jazz jam, 7-9 p.m.; Shake A Tail Feather / DJ Relic, 9 p.m.
Wednesday
1867 Bar — After Arizona / North by North / Knee Breaker, 8 p.m.
Backswing Brewing Co. — music bingo, 7-9 p.m.
Bob's Tavern — open mic night, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Bourbon Theatre — Matt Heckler and Casper Allen, 8 p.m.; $12 (advance); $15 (day of show); $2 (minor fee at the door).
Brother's Bar — DJ Witt, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Captial Cigar Lounge — DJ Swayd, 7-10 p.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — team trivia, 7 p.m.
Grata Bar & Lounge — bingo, 7:30-10 pm.
Gray's Keg Saloon — Sub-Sahara / No Thanks / The Credentials. 9 p.m.
Hopcat — trivia, 8 p.m.
The Happy Raven — Singo, 7-9 p.m.
Meadowlark — open mic night, 7-9 p.m.
Miller Time Pub — Jason Mayer, 7 p.m.
Screamers — open mic night, 8-10 p.m.
Storm Cellar: BCN Live streamed Bands — live bands: Dynohunter / Highlucynation / Luzir, 8 p.m.; also go to: youtube.com/basementcreatorsnetwork to view streaming of live bands.
Zoo Bar — Mike Zito, 6 p.m., $16 (advance); $20 (day of show).
Thursday
1867 Bar — Beers & Brains: An Alzheimer's Benefit for the #Walk2EndAlz, 7-9 p.m.
Backswing Brewing Co. — pub quiz, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Boiler Brewing Co. — trivia, 8-10 p.m.
Bodega's Alley — Kind Country, 9 p.m.
Bourbon Theatre — Big K.R.I.T. / Rapsody, 8 p.m., $25 (advance); $30 (day of show); $100 (table of 2); $200 (table of 4); $90 (Big K.R.I.T. early entry package); $150 (meet and greet package); $2 (minor fee at the door).
Brother's Bar — T-shirt theme night: DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-midnight.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — trivia, 7 p.m.
Crescent Moon — singer-song writer open mic, 7 p.m.
Duffy's Tavern — live music with DJ Relic, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Grata Bar & Lounge — trivia, 7:30-10 p.m.
Panic Bar — Comedy Night: Jake Hovis, 8-10 p.m.
Schillingbridge Cork & Tap — live music Thursdays, 7-10 p.m.
Tack Room — Old Country, 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Zoo Bar — S***hook, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.
Next Friday
1st Avenue — Raizin Cain karaoke, 9 p.m.
1867 Bar — Raining Cats & Bathtub Dogs concert, 8 p.m., $5.
Bourbon Theatre — Starset: Palisades / Brilliant Lie, 7 p.m., $25: General Admission; $90 (table of 2; $180 (table of 4); $2 minor fee at the door).
Brewsky's — Blazin' Pianos, 9 p.m.-midnight.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — On the Fritz, 9 p.m.
Comedy Loft — Bill Dwyer, 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. shows.
Crescent Moon — Taylor Staggs, 8 p.m.
Garage Sports Bar & Grill — Mike Semrad and The Riverhawks, 8 p.m.
Grata Bar & Lounge — live DJ, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Gray's Keg Saloon — '90s And 2000s Rock With The Swagger Wagon, 9 p.m.
Gratitude Cafe — open mic night: host Donn Samuelson, 7-9 p.m.
Lincoln Eagles Club — Catch A Ride, 7:30-11 p.m.
Kinkaider Brewing — Dirty Low Dogs, 7 p.m.
Meadowlark Cafe — Johnathan Leach, 7-9 p.m.
Mo Java Cafe — Ed Harvey, 7-9 p.m.
Panic Bar — MGUS Review Show, 8 p.m.
Pub Bar — karaoke, 9 p.m.-midnight.
Roca Tavern — Dustin Prinz, 5-8:30 p.m.; karoke 9 p.m.
Rococo Theatre — Jazz concert: Stefon Harris and Blackout, 7:30 p.m., tickets: $39 (adults); $19.50 (youth); Liedcenter.org or 402-472-4747.
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — Custom 20, 9 p.m.
Tack Room — karaoke, 9 p.m.
VA Coffeehaus — 3 Chords and a Cloud of Dust; beverages and snacks, 11 a.m. ; Quilts of Valor Presentation, free, open to public, 12:15 p.m.
Wilderness Ridge — Kelly Oh Brian, 7-10 p.m.