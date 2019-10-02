Friday
1st Avenue — Hell Toupee, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
1867 Bar — Primal Static / Radiant Bones / Virgin Mary Pistol Grip, 8 p.m., $5.
Bodega's Alley — Big Daddy Caleb & The Chargers, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.
Brewsky's — Blazin' Pianos, 9 p.m.-midnight.
Brother's Bar — DJ Witt, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Lemon Fresh Day, 9 p.m.
Capitol View Winery — Rough and Tumble Duo, 7-9 p.m.
CJ's Sun Valley Bar & Grill — Southern Cross Band, 7-9 p.m.
Code Beer — First Friday: Anarchy Arts, 5:30-8 p.m.
Comedy Loft — Erica Rhodes, 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. shows.
Grata Bar & Lounge — live DJ, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Gratitude Cafe — Chris Sayre, 7-9 p.m.
Gray's Keg Saloon — Piratefest: 20 bands 2 days Metal, Rock, Punk, Funk, and maybe a couple Pirates, 6 p.m.-2 a.m.; $10 (day); $15 (two day pass).
Kinkaider Brewing — Friends trivia, 7 p.m.
Mo Java Cafe — Aunt Bunnie's Parlor, 7-9 p.m.
Moonshiner's Saloon — karaoke, 9 p.m.
Pla Mor Ballroom — dance lessons with Kim Dodlinger, 7:30 p.m.; Singles dance party with Jimmy Mack, 8:30-11:30 p.m., $8.
Pub Bar — karaoke, 9 p.m.-midnight.
Roca Tavern — karaoke, 8 p.m.
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — Kimbel Street Band, 9 p.m.
Royal Grove — Eluveite / Korpiklaani, 7 p.m., $30.
Single Barrel — Sidetrack Band, 9 p.m.
Storm Cellar — Art show and live art demos, 5 p.m.-2 a.m.; live music: Jonathan Leach, 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
Tack Room — karaoke, 9 p.m.
Zoo Bar — The Mezcal Brothers, 5-7 p.m.
Saturday
1st Avenue — Raizin Cain karaoke, 9 p.m.
1867 Bar — Bryce Dicus / The Mercenaries / Jake Marlin, 9 p.m.-midnight.
Bodega's Alley — 3 Son Green, 10 p.m.
Bourbon Theatre — Badflower, 6:30 p.m.; $18 (advance); $22 (day of show); $70 (table of 2); $140 (table of 4); $89 (meet and greet package).
Brewsky's — Blazin Pianos, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Brother's Bar — DJ Tiago Rey and Twitty, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Switchback, 9 p.m.
Comedy Loft — Erica Rhodes, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. shows.
Grata Bar & Lounge — live DJ, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Gray's Keg Saloon — Piratefest: 20 bands 2 days Metal, Rock, Punk, Funk, and maybe a couple Pirates, noon-2 a.m., $10 (day pass); $15 (two day pass).
Happy Raven — Husker game day watch party, 1 p.m.-2 a.m.
Kinkaider Brewing — Tailgate by the Train: Dylan Bloom, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; Sweet Water, 6-9 p.m.; Lemon Fresh Day, 9 p.m.
The Local Bar — Music Bingo, 7:30-9 p.m.
Mainstreet — DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Meadowlark — Coffee and Canaro: Tango night, 7-9 p.m.
Miller Time Pub: Cornhusker Tailgate — Fundraiser Husker fans Salute the Troops, food and beverages, live music with the Killigans, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Moonshiners Saloon — karaoke, 9 p.m.
Pub Bar — karaoke, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Roca Tavern — karaoke, 8 p.m.
Railyard — Pep Rally: family friendly events, 3-8 p.m.; live DJ, 8-11 p.m.
Single Barrel — Sidetrack Band, 8 a.m. until the game; Emmett Bower Band, after the game.
Royal Grove — PetRock: Tribute Band, bringing the sights and sounds of the '70s, 8:30 p.m., $10-$80.
Storm Cellar — DJ Relic, 9 p.m.
Tack Room — karaoke, 9 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Kris Lager Band, 9-10 p.m., $10.
Sunday
1867 Bar — Bryce Dicus / The Mercenaries / Jake Marlin, 8-11 p.m.
Bodega's Alley — Feed The Dog / Hammersaw, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Bourbon Theatre — Shawn James, 8-11 p.m.
Indigo Bridge Books — live music Sundays, 5-7:30 p.m.
James Arthur Vineyards — Haunted hayride, steak fry, wine, story telling, live music with Chris Sayre, $45, 1 p.m., Tickets: Jamesarthurvineyards.com
Kinkaider Brewing Co. — live music series, (Band musician name), 4-7 p.m.
Lincoln Firefighters Reception Hall — Wedding Fling show: vendors with items for purchase, noon-4 p.m.
Main Street — DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Pla Mor Ballroom — country dance lessons, 7 p.m.; Lucas Minor Band, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Schillingbridge Cork & Tap House — board games, 11 a.m.
Zoo Bar — Bastard Sons of Johnny Cash, 5-8 p.m., $10 (advance); $12 (day of show); Zoolarious Stand-Up Comedy Showcase, 8-10 p.m.
Monday
Chez SoDo — Capitol Jazz Series: First Monday Jazz jam, 7-9:30 p.m.
Crescent Moon — writing and poetry open mic: Jeff Martinson, 7-9 p.m.
Del Ray Ballroom — Youth dance class, 5-6 p.m.
Duffy's Tavern — Comedy open mic night: veteran and rookie comedians, 7:30 p.m.
Happy Raven — trivia, 7-9 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Emily Bass and Friends, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Zoo Bar House Band, open blues jam, 7-10 p.m.
Tuesday
1867 Bar — pub quiz, 7-9 p.m.
Bodega's Alley — karaoke, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Boiler Brewing Co. — bingo, 7-9 p.m.
Bourbon Theatre — Cold, 8 p.m., $18 (advance); $22 (day of show); $70 (table of 2); $140 (table of 4); $63 (meet and greet package); $2 (minor fee).
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — D.J. and bar pong, 10 p.m.
CJ's Sun Valley Bar & Grill — music bingo, 7 p.m.
Garage Sports Bar & Grill — Party on the Patio: Josh Hoyer, 7 p.m.
Lincoln Eagles Club — Line dancing, 5:30 p.m., $5; Jam session, Catch A Ride Band, 7-10 p.m.
Local — trivia, 7:30 p.m.
Moonshiner's Saloon — Acoustic jam session, 7-9 p.m.
Schillingbridge Cork & Tap House — trivia, 7 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Jazzocracy: live Jazz jam, 7-9 p.m.; Shake A Tail Feather / DJ Relic, 9 p.m.
Wednesday
Backswing Brewing Co. — music bingo, 7-9 p.m.
Bob's Tavern — open mic night, 8 p.m.-midnight
Capital Cigar Lounge — DJ Swayd, 7-10 p.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — team trivia, 7 p.m.
Del Ray Ballroom — Youth dance class, 5-6 p.m.
Grata Bar & Lounge — bingo, 7:30-10 pm.
Hopcat — trivia, 8 p.m.
The Happy Raven — Singo, 7-9 p.m.
Meadowlark — open mic night, 7-9 p.m.
Miller Time Pub — Daniel Christian, 7-10 p.m.
Panic Bar — American Horror Story: watch party, 9-10 p.m.
Screamers — open mic night, 8-10 p.m.
Storm Cellar: BCN Live streamed Bands — All Knowing McGill Band, 8 p.m., also go to: youtube.com/basementcreatorsnetwork to view live Band.
Zoo Bar — Mace Hathaway / Suzy Sugata / Jake Gardner, 9:30 p.m.-midnight.
Thursday
Backswing Brewing Co. — pub quiz, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Boiler Brewing Co. — trivia, 8-10 p.m.
Brother's Bar — DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-midnight.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — trivia, 7 p.m.
CJ's Sun Valley Bar & Grill — hot mic karaoke, 9 p.m.
Crescent Moon — singer-song writer open mic, 7 p.m.
Code Beer — Xtreme music bingo, 7-9 p.m.
Deer Springs Winery — Hot wine bottle painting, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Duffy's Tavern — DJ Relic, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Grata Bar & Lounge — trivia, 7:30-10 p.m.
Pla Mor Ballroom — 90th Birthday celebration: Big Band music with the Bobby Layne Orchestra, dancing, 8 p.m.
Royal Grove — Mersiv / Supertask, 9 p.m., $15.
Schillingbridge Cork & Tap — live music Thursdays, 7-10 p.m.
Tack Room — Doodly Squat, 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Zoo Bar — John Prine tribute: Mark Leeker, Dave Morris and the McGoverns, 6-9 p.m.; S***hook, 9:30 p.m. -1:00 a.m.
Next Friday
1st Avenue — HOOOKT, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
1867 Bar — When The Clock Strikes / Sazcha, 9 p.m.
7th Street Loft — LAFTA Concert series: The Vogts Sisters, 7:30 p.m.
Big Ten Tavern (Bennet) — 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
Bodega's Alley — Chase Makai Trio / Nahko / Medicine for the People, 8 p.m.-1:30 a.m.
Brewsky's — Blazin Pianos, 9 p.m.-midnight.
Brother's Bar — DJ Witt, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Johnny Knucklehead, 9 p.m.
Capitol Cigar Lounge — Olivia Cigar event: DJ Derek Luv; Muchachos food truck; 5:30 p.m.-midnight.
Capitol View Winery — All things fall party: Paint a set of wooden pumpkins; wine, cheese and meat plates for purchase, $40 registration, 6:30-9 p.m.
CJ's Sun Valley Bar & Grill — Catch A Ride, 8:30 p.m.
Crescent Moon — Tidball and Barger Band, 8 p.m.
Grata Bar & Lounge — City Limit Band, 7-10 p.m.; live DJ, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Harbor Coffee — Hope Dunbar, 7 p.m.
Lincoln Eagles Club — Silver Wings, 7:30-11 p.m.
Meadowlark — LaRue Magic Show, 7-9 p.m.
Mo Java Cafe — Mike Mattison and the Lucky Possums, 7-9 p.m.
Pla Mor Ballroom — 90th Birthday celebration: Variety Band, 7-8 p.m.; Big Band music with the Bobby Layne Orchestra, dancing, 8-10 p.m.; Hayseed Cowboys, 10-11 p.m.; admission, hot dogs and popcorn, 10 cents.
Pub Bar — karaoke, 9 p.m.-midnight.
Roca Tavern — Pair O' Pianos, 5:30-9 p.m.
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — Hell Toupee, 9 p.m.
Royal Grove — Twista / Mr. Capone E, 8 p.m., $30-$240.
Tack Room — karaoke, 9 p.m.