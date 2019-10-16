Friday
1st Avenue — Throwback House Party: DJ Kef, 8 p.m.-1 a.m.
Bodega's Alley — Old Country, 9 p.m.
1867 Bar — Raining Cats & Bathtub Dogs concert, 8 p.m., $5.
Bourbon Theatre — Starset / Brilliant Lie / Palisades, 7 p.m., $25: General Admission; $90 (table of 2; $180 (table of 4); $2 minor fee at the door).
Brewsky's — Blazin' Pianos, 9 p.m.-midnight.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — On the Fritz, 9 p.m.
CJ's Sun Valley Bar & Grill — Cole Younger and the Renegades, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
Comedy Loft — Bill Dwyer, 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. shows.
Crescent Moon — Taylor Staggs, 8 p.m.
Deer Springs Winery — Dalton and Vaggalis, 7-9 p.m.
Garage Sports Bar & Grill — Party on the Patio: Mike Semrad and The Riverhawks, 8 p.m.
Grata Bar & Lounge — live DJ, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Gray's Keg Saloon — '90s And 2000s Rock with The Swagger Wagon, 9 p.m.
Gratitude Cafe — open mic night: host Donn Samuelson, 7-9 p.m.
Lincoln Eagles Club — Catch A Ride, 7:30-11 p.m.
Kinkaider Brewing — Dirty Low Dogs, 7 p.m.
Meadowlark Cafe — Johnathan Leach, 7-9 p.m.
Mo Java Cafe — Ed Harvey, 7-9 p.m.
Moonshiner's Saloon — karaoke, 9 p.m.
Panic Bar — MGUS Review Show, 8 p.m.
Pub Bar — karaoke, 9 p.m.-midnight.
Roca Tavern — Dustin Prinz, 5-8:30 p.m.; karoke 9 p.m.
Rococo Theatre — Jazz concert: Stefon Harris and Blackout, 7:30 p.m., tickets: $39 (adults); $19.50 (youth); Liedcenter.org or 402-472-4747.
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — Custom 20, 9 p.m.
Storm Cellar — Ro Hempel, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Tack Room — karaoke, 9 p.m.
VA Coffeehaus — 3 Chords and a Cloud of Dust; beverages and snacks, 11 a.m.; Quilts of Valor Presentation, free, open to public, 12:15 p.m.
Wilderness Ridge — Kelly Oh Brian, 7-10 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Pete's Birthday party, 5 p.m.
Saturday
1867 Bar — Chuck It: National Fetch Day dog event, free swag, $1 raffle tickets, 5-9 p.m.; Cameron Moss / Neak / HAKIM / M Shah / Landon Flux. 9 p.m.-midnight.
Bodega's Alley — Slow Stoics / Cruz Control, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., no cover.
Bourbon Theatre — Municipal Waste / Naipalm Death / Sick of it All / Take Offense, 7 p.m., $25 (advance); $29 (day of show); $90 (table of 2); $180 (table of 4); $2 (minor fee at the door).
Brewsky's — Blazin Pianos, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Brother's Bar — DJ Tiago Rey and Twitty, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Swap Meet Sally, 9 p.m.
CJ's Sun Valley Bar & Grill — HOOKT, 9 p.m.-1 p.m.
Crescent Moon — Root Marm Chicken Farm Jug Band, 8 p.m.
DAV — karaoke, 7-10 p.m.
Deer Springs Winery — Vineyard hayrides, hot spiced wine, s’mores, 5-8:30 p.m.
Duffy's Tavern — Hyddin / Nicky Rage / Trvpsquad / Redhed, 9 p.m.
Grata Bar & Lounge — live DJ, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Gray's Keg Saloon — Alt Rock With The Alter Kings / Jane Doe. 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
James Arthur Vineyards — World Famous Murder Mystery, food, wine, 6:30 p.m., $53.
Lancaster Event Center — Elvis, Johnny Cash and Roy Orbison Tribute Band, 7-10 p.m., $25-$35.
The Local Bar — Music Bingo, 7:30-9 p.m.
Meadowlark — Logan Thomas, 7-9 p.m.
Moonshiners Saloon — karaoke, 9 p.m.
Pinnacle Bank Arena — Bob and his Band, 8 p.m., tickets: Pinnaclebankarena.com
Pub Bar — karaoke, 9 p.m.-.1 a.m.
Roca Tavern — Repeat Offenders, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — Exile, 9 p.m.
Royal Grove — '90s Night: Flannel Channel, 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
Storm Cellar — The Grim Fandango: A Halloween Belly Dance and Variety Show; host Jewel, Lotus Dance, 9 p.m.
Tack Room — karaoke, 9 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Steady Wells / blet, 10 p.m.-1 a.m., $5.
Sunday
1867 Bar — Griffoctopuss / Mad At You / No Functional Purpose, 6 p.m., $5 (adults); $2 (minor fee).
Duffy's Tavern — Antlerhead / Winter Wayfarer / The Credentials, 6-10:30 p.m.
Indigo Bridge Books — live music Sundays, 6-7:30 p.m.
James Arthur Vineyards — Haunted hay ride through the vineyard, steak fry, wine storytelling, live music with Chris Sayre, 6 p.m., $45.
Kinkaider Brewing Co. — live music series, (Band musician name), 4-7 p.m.
Main Street — DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Play Mor Ballroom — Country dance lessons, 7 p.m.; McKenzie Jaylynn / Craig Estudillo, 8-10 p.m.
Schillingbridge Cork & Tap House — board games, 11 a.m.
Storm Cellar — DJ Blac / Former Prodigy / High Lucy Nation, 6-10 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Zoolarious Stand-Up Comedy Showcase, 8-10 p.m.
Monday
Chez SoDo — Capitol Jazz Series, 7-9:30 p.m.
Crescent Moon — writing and poetry open mic: Jeff Martinson, 7-9 p.m.
Duffy's Tavern — Comedy open mic night: veteran and rookie comedians, 7:30 p.m.
Happy Raven — trivia, 7-9 p.m.
Storm Cellar — The Foundation / Hakim / Johnathan Leach / Lucas Kellison, 9 p.m.-midnight.
Zoo Bar — Emily Bass and Friends, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Zoo Bar House Band, open blues jam, 7-10 p.m., no cover.
Tuesday
1867 Bar — pub quiz, 7-9 p.m.
Bodega's Alley — karaoke, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Boiler Brewing Co. — bingo, 7-9 p.m.
Bourbon Theatre — 20th Anniversary Tour: Explosions in the Sky, 8 p.m., $25 (advance); $30 (day of show); $110 (table of 2); $220 (table of 4); $2 (minor fee).
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — D.J. and bar pong, 10 p.m.
Duffy's Tavern — Goddamn Gallows / Scott H. Biram / Urban Pioneers, 9 p.m., $15 (advance); $20 (day of show).
Garage Sports Bar & Grill — Party on the Patio: Shawn Cole, 7-10 p.m.
Lincoln Eagles Club — Line dancing, 5:30 p.m., $5; Jam session, Catch A Ride Band, 7-10 p.m.
Local — trivia, 7:30 p.m.
Schillingbridge Cork & Tap House — trivia, 7 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Jazzocracy: live Jazz jam, 7-9 p.m.; Shake A Tail Feather / DJ Relic, 9 p.m., no cover.
Wednesday
Backswing Brewing Co. — music bingo, 7-9 p.m.
Bob's Tavern — open mic night, 8 p.m.-midnight
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — team trivia, 7 p.m.
Crescent Moon — Blue Raven song writer showcase, 7 p.m.
Duffy's Tavern — The Midnight Hour Tour: Ali Shaheed / Adrian Younge, 7 p.m.-midnight, $10 (advance); $12 (day of show).
Grata Bar & Lounge — bingo, 7:30-10 pm.
Hopcat — trivia, 8 p.m.
The Happy Raven — Singo, 7-9 p.m.
Meadowlark — open mic night, 7-9 p.m.
Miller Time Pub — Will Hutchinson, 7 p.m.
Panic Bar — American Horror Story watch party, 9 p.m.
Schillingbridge Cork & Tap House — Pumpkin carving contest, tools provided, you can bring your own, 6-7:30 p.m., $10 (advance); $15 (day of show),
Storm Cellar: BCN Live streamed Bands — Floating Opera, 8 p.m., also go to: youtube.com/basementcreatorsnetwork to view live Band; Lincoln open mic night, 10 p.m.-1 a.m.
Zoo Bar — Paul Nelson, 6-9 p.m., $10; Gerardo Meza / Jake Gardner / Smith's Cloud, 9:30-midnight.
Thursday
Alchemy Lincoln — Pumpkin Carving Contest, bring your own pumpkin, tools, and decorations, 6 p.m.
Backswing Brewing Co. — pub quiz, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Bodega's Alley — An Evening with Frogleg, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Boiler Brewing Co. — trivia, 8-10 p.m.
Brother's Bar — T-shirt theme night: DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — trivia, 7 p.m.
CJ's Sun Valley Bar & Grill — karaoke, 9 p.m.
Crescent Moon — singer-song writer open mic, 7 p.m.
Code Beer / Greenflash Brewing / Empyrean Warehouse — Bikes & Fights event: Haunted bike through downtown; 5:30-6:30 p.m. First stop, costume judging, Green Flash Brewhouse, 1630 P St.; 6:30-7:30 p.m. Second stop, Code Beer Company, costume judging, 200 S. Antelope Valley Parkway; 7:30 p.m. Third stop, Empyrean Warehouse, 726 L St., music, food trucks and, final costume judging.
Duffy's Tavern — live music with DJ Relic, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Grata Bar & Lounge — trivia, 7:30-10 p.m.
Gray's Keg Saloon — T. Philly Tenderness Time / Diz and Dez / Jay Influential, 9 p.m.
Kinkaider Brewing — The Wildwoods Duo, 7-9 p.m.
Royal Grove — William Clark Green / Grant Gilbert / Emmet Bower, 8 p.m., $20-$160.
Schillingbridge Cork & Tap — live music Thursdays, 7-10 p.m.
Tack Room — Doodly Squat, 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Zoo Bar — S***hook, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.
Next Friday
1867 Bar — Psychostick / The Rewind / Saints of Lust / Grever, 6-11 p.m., $13 (advance).
Bob's Tavern — After School Special, 7-10 p.m.
Bodega's Alley — A Ferocious Jungle Cat, 10 p.m.-1 a.m.
Bourbon Theatre — 8th House Production / Blak Magik / Mt. Analogue / Otto Von Schirach / Toadface / The Trifinity / Yheti, 7 p.m.-midnight.
Brewsky's — Blazin Pianos, 9 p.m.-midnight.
Brother's Bar — DJ Witt, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Hi Fi Hangover, 9 p.m.
Capital Cigar Lounge — 1 Year Anniversary event: DJ Derek Luv; Mary Ellen's Barbecue, 6 p.m.-midnight.
Comedy Loft — Doug MacCraw, 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. shows.
Deer Springs Winery — Bert and Scott, 7-9 p.m.
Duffy's Tavern — Blak Magik's 1 Year Anniversary Party, midnight-2 a.m.
Grata Bar & Lounge — live DJ, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Gratitude Cafe — Clan O'Keefe, 7-9 p.m.
Gray's Keg Saloon — Kore Rozzik Broken Skulls, 6-11 p.m.
Harbor Coffeehouse — live band, 7 p.m.
Lincoln Eagles Club — Hayseed Cowboys, 7:30-11 p.m.
Pub Bar — karaoke, 9 p.m.-midnight.
Zoo Bar — The Wondermonds, 5-7 p.m.; The Raskins / Jane Doe & the No Names / What Is & the Whereabouts, 9:30-1 a.m., $8 (day of show).