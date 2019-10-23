{{featured_button_text}}
Whiskey Drinker's Union

Whiskey Drinker's Union will play the Meadowlark on Friday night.

 Courtesy photo

Friday 

1867 Bar — Psychostick / The Rewind / Saints of Lust / Grever, 6-11 p.m., $13 (advance).

Bob's Tavern — After School Special, 7-10 p.m.

Bodega's Alley — A Ferocious Jungle Cat, 10 p.m.-1 a.m.

Bourbon Theatre — 8th House Production / Blak Magik / Mt. Analogue / Otto Von Schirach / Toadface / The Trifinity  / Yheti, 7 p.m.-midnight, $17-$20, ticketweb.com.

Brewsky's — Blazin' Pianos, 9 p.m.-midnight. 

Brother's Bar — DJ Witt, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Hi Fi Hangover, 9 p.m.

Capital Cigar Lounge — One-year anniversary event: DJ Derek Luv; Mary Ellen's Barbecue, 6 p.m.-midnight.

Comedy Loft — Doug MacCraw, 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. shows.

Deer Springs Winery — Bert and Scott, 7-9 p.m. 

Ding A Ling Bar & Grill (Raymond) — The Slyder James Band, 9 p.m. 

Duffy's Tavern — Blak Magik's one-year anniversary after party, midnight-2 a.m. 

Grata Bar & Lounge — Halloween party Latin style: DJ E Rok / DJ Toons, 9 p.m. 

Gratitude Cafe — Clan O'Keefe: Terry Keefe and family, 7-9 p.m. 

Gray's Keg Saloon — Kore Rozzik / Broken Skulls, 6-11 p.m. 

The Garage — City Limits, 8 p.m. 

Harbor Coffeehouse live band, 7 p.m. 

Kinkaider Brewing Co. — The Afterschools, 7-10 p.m.

Lincoln Eagles Club — Hayseed Cowboys, 7:30-11 p.m. 

Meadowlark — Whiskey Drinker's Union, 7-9 p.m.

Mo Java Cafe — August Moon, 7-9 p.m. 

Moonshiner's Saloon — Lucas Minor, 9 p.m. 

Pub Bar — karaoke, 9 p.m.-midnight.

Railyard — Pep Rally: Cornhusker Marching Band, games, beverages, family activities, 3-8 p.m.; live DJ, 8-11 p.m.

Roca Tavern — Lloyd McCarter / The HTR, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. 

Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — Jerry Pranksters, 9 p.m. 

Single Barrel — Side Track Band, 9 p.m. 

Storm Cellar — All Knowing McGill / Frailin' Hearts, 9 p.m. 

Zoo Bar — The Wondermonds, 5-7 p.m.; The Raskins / Jane Doe & the No Names / What Is & the Whereabouts, 9:30-1 a.m., $8 (day of show).  

Saturday 

1867 Bar — Halloween Party: Vintage Youth / The Low Set / Could Be Cursed, 8 p.m., $5.

Bob's Tavern — After School Special, 7-10 p.m.

Bodega's Alley — Halloween party: Drug Salad / Hammersaw / Pure Brown / Terra Genesis; 1st, 2nd and 3rd place prizes for best costume, 9 p.m.

Brewsky's  Blazin' Pianos, 8 p.m.-midnight. 

Brother's Bar — DJ Tiago Rey and Twitty, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 402 Band, 9 p.m. 

CJ's Sun Valley Bar & Grill — Halloween party: The Replitones, 9 p.m. 

Deer Springs Winery — Vineyard hayrides, hot spiced wine, s'mores, 5-8:30 p.m., $5.

Duffy's Tavern — Mad Dog & the 20/20s / Guilt Vacation / The Zooeys, 9 p.m.

 live DJ, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.  

Gray's Keg Saloon — Halloween Blast: Stately Wayne Manor / Tribute to Poison Band: Cry Tough; costume contest, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., no cover. 

Kinkaider Brewing Co. — Tailgate by the Train: Them Coulee Boys / Avid Dischord, 9 a.m.-11:59 p.m.; Halloween party: costume contest, prizes, 9 p.m. 

The Local Bar — Music Bingo, 7:30-9 p.m. 

Main Street — DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

Meadowlark — Reiki healing and pendulum reading, Eric Freeman, 7-9 p.m.

Millertime Pub — Cornhusker Marriott tailgate on the Plaza Patio: live music with the Killigans / Big Red Alumnae Pep Band, 9:30 a.m.-12:20 p.m., fans invited to send the team to the bus, free event; tailgating food from Millertime Pub and Grill, 

Moonshiners Saloon — karaoke, 9 p.m.

Old Pub — Soul Club: Vinyl Night, bring your favorite vinyl records to play, 9 p.m.

Pub Bar — karaoke, 9 p.m.-.1 a.m.

Railyard — Game day watch party, 9 a.m.-10 p.m.

Roca Tavern — Game day watch party, 2:00 p.m.; Doodly Squat Band, 8 p.m.-midnight. 

Royal Grove — Totally '80s Costume Ball, 8 p.m., $7-$80.

Single Barrel — Sidetrack Band, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; after the game, the Dylan Bloom Whiskey Bent Band plays.

Storm Cellar — Artpocolypse: Multimedia Art Show featuring Amos Sterns / Brad Zywiec / Briee Gutierrez / Katie Jane / Steven Cline / Trey Rombach / Dave Galois / Josh Audiss / Adam Houghtelling / Troy Guern / James Dean / Jarrett Palmore / Wes Staley / Sampson Bayer, 7 p.m.-1 a.m.

Tack Room  karaoke, 9 p.m. 

VFW 3606 — Hayseed Cowboys, 7-10:30 p.m. 

Zoo Bar — Tim Budig Band, 9 p.m.-12:30 a.m., $5.

Sunday

Cigarz Lounge — Halloween party: 7-midnight; costume contest, 9 p.m. 

Indigo Bridge Books — Live music Sundays series, 6-7:30 p.m. 

Duffy's Tavern — Pumpkin carving, 5-8 p.m.; Alfred Banks, 7-11 p.m.  

Main Street — DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 

Panic Bar — Amelia's Hallowqueen Spooktacular, 10 p.m.

Pla Mor Ballroom — McKenzie Jalynn / City Limits, 8 p.m.-midnight.

Roca Tavern — Shawn Cole / Drunk Monkey, 5:30-9 p.m. 

Royal Grove — Halloween Tour: Mushroomhead / Broken Skulls / Flux Amuck, 7-11 p.m., $20-$120. 

Schillingbridge Cork & Tap House  board games, 11 a.m.

Zoo Bar — Vanessa Collier, 5-8 p.m.; Zoolarious Stand-Up Comedy Showcase, 8-10 p.m. 

Monday 

Chez SoDo — Capital Jazz Series UNL Jazz combos, 7-9:30 p.m.

Crescent Moon — Feature writer Dan Wuebben; writing and poetry open mic, host Jeff Martinson, 7-9 p.m. 

Duffy's Tavern — Comedy open mic night: veteran and rookie comedians, 7:30 p.m.

Happy Raven — trivia, 7-9 p.m.

Zoo Bar  Emily Bass and Friends, 5:30- 7:30 p.m.; Zoo Bar House Band, open blues jam, 7-10 p.m.

Tuesday 

1867 Bar — pub quiz, 7-9 p.m.

Bodega's Alley — karaoke, 9 p.m.

Boiler Brewing Co. — bingo, 7-9 p.m.

Bourbon Theatre — Mayday Band, 3 p.m., (VIP); 7 p.m., (general admission), $15-$25, ticketwebcom.

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — DJ and bar pong, 10 p.m.

Lincoln Eagles Club — Line dancing, 5:30 p.m., $5; Jam session, Catch A Ride Band, 7-10 p.m.

Local — trivia, 7:30 p.m. 

Garage Sports Bar & Grill — trivia, 7:30-9:30 p.m. 

Schillingbridge Cork & Tap House — trivia, 7 p.m. 

Zoo Bar — Jazzocracy: live jazz jam, 7-9 p.m.; Shake A Tail Feather / DJ Relic, 9 p.m.

Wednesday

Backswing Brewing Co. — music bingo, 7-9 p.m.

Bob's Tavern — open mic night, 8 p.m.-midnight

Bourbon Theatre — Tiffany, 8 p.m.; $30 (advance); $35 (day of show); $100 (table of 2); $200 (table of 4); $60 (meet and greet upgrade and you will need a show ticket in addition).

Captial Cigar Lounge — DJ Swayd, 7-10 p.m. 

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — team trivia, 7 p.m. 

Comedy Loft — Carman Lynch, 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. shows.

Crescent Moon — Anna p.s., 7 p.m. 

Grata Bar & Lounge — bingo, 7:30-10 pm. 

Hopcat — trivia, 8 p.m.

The Happy Raven — Singo, 7-9 p.m.

Meadowlark — open mic night, 7-9  p.m. 

Miller Time Pub  Jason Mayer, 7 p.m. 

Panic Bar — American Horror Story watch party, 9-10 p.m. 

Royal Grove — LA Guns / Phil Lewis / Tracii Guns / Mistaken / Saints of Lust, 7 p.m., $25.

Storm Cellar: BCN Live streamed Bands — Jens Lehman / Time Cops, 8 p.m., also go to: youtube.com/basementcreatorsnetwork to view live Band; Lincoln open mic night, sign up sheet required, 10 p.m.-1 a.m.

Zoo Bar — Heather Newman, 6-9 p.m.; Mike Hollon / Adam D'Josey / Hannah Bates, $5 (door), 9:15 p.m.

Thursday 

Backswing Brewing Co. — pub quiz, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Bodega's Alley — Wobbleween: Hyddin / Midwest Masquerade / String Theory, 8 p.m., $5.

Boiler Brewing Co. — trivia, 8-10 p.m.

Brother's Bar — DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

Bourbon Theatre — Evanoff / Rad Kadillac / Tauk, 8:30 p.m., $16 (advance); $18 (day of show).

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — trivia, 7 p.m.

Chez So Do — Live in Lincoln series: The Melody Wranglers, 7-10 p.m. 

Crescent Moon — singer-song writer open mic, 7 p.m.

Del Ray Ballroom — Once Upon a Spooky Night: scary stories and haunted tales, dance to frightful tunes, games inspired by classic horror tales, costume contest; Pony Swing Drop in, 8 p.m., $5; Dance Party: 9 p.m., $5.

Duffy's Tavern — live music with DJ Relic, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 

Grata Bar & Lounge — trivia, 7:30-10 p.m. 

Panic Bar — Scary Oke: karaoke costume party, wear you costumes, prizes, 10 p.m.-1 a.m.

Royal Grove — Polo G, 8 p.m., $35-$100. 

Tack Room — Halloween contest / karaoke, 8:30 p.m.-midnight. 

Zoo Bar — S****hook, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.

Next Friday 

1st Avenue  Halloween Bash: Rewind Band, 9 p.m.

1867 Bar — Sublime Tribute Band: 40 Oz to Freedom, 9 p.m., $15

Alchemy — Harry Potter Halloween: Costume contest, prizes, themed drinks, 8 p.m.-1 a.m.

Brewsky's — Blazin Pianos, 9 p.m.-midnight. 

Braska Bar — Mo Jo Filter, 8 p.m.-midnight. 

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Halloween party: Ghettoblasters; costume contest, 9 p.m.

Capitol View Winery — Daniel Christian, 6:30-8:30 p.m. 

Grata Bar & Lounge — live DJ, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 

Gray's Keg Saloon — A Tribute to Pearl Jam's Inceptive album: Zero to Ten, 9 a.m.

James Arthur Vineyards — World Famous Murder Mystery at Billy's Restaurant, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Reservations: 402-474-0084.

Mo Java Cafe — Back Alley Betties, 7-9 p.m. 

Pub Bar — karaoke, 9 p.m.-midnight.

Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill Johnny Knucklehead, 9 p.m. 

Storm Cellar — live music with Jonathan Leach; art vendors and demos; food; 5 p.m.-2 a.m.; comedy show, 7:30 p.m. 

Tack Room — karaoke, 9 p.m. 

Traditions Pub (Sprague) — Velvet Elvis, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 

Zoo Bar — Mezcal Brothers, 5-7:30 p.m.; The Killigans / Domestica, 9 p.m.-12:30 a.m., $8.

