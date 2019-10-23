Friday
1867 Bar — Psychostick / The Rewind / Saints of Lust / Grever, 6-11 p.m., $13 (advance).
Bob's Tavern — After School Special, 7-10 p.m.
Bodega's Alley — A Ferocious Jungle Cat, 10 p.m.-1 a.m.
Bourbon Theatre — 8th House Production / Blak Magik / Mt. Analogue / Otto Von Schirach / Toadface / The Trifinity / Yheti, 7 p.m.-midnight, $17-$20, ticketweb.com.
Brewsky's — Blazin' Pianos, 9 p.m.-midnight.
Brother's Bar — DJ Witt, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Hi Fi Hangover, 9 p.m.
Capital Cigar Lounge — One-year anniversary event: DJ Derek Luv; Mary Ellen's Barbecue, 6 p.m.-midnight.
Comedy Loft — Doug MacCraw, 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. shows.
Deer Springs Winery — Bert and Scott, 7-9 p.m.
Ding A Ling Bar & Grill (Raymond) — The Slyder James Band, 9 p.m.
Duffy's Tavern — Blak Magik's one-year anniversary after party, midnight-2 a.m.
Grata Bar & Lounge — Halloween party Latin style: DJ E Rok / DJ Toons, 9 p.m.
Gratitude Cafe — Clan O'Keefe: Terry Keefe and family, 7-9 p.m.
Gray's Keg Saloon — Kore Rozzik / Broken Skulls, 6-11 p.m.
The Garage — City Limits, 8 p.m.
Harbor Coffeehouse — live band, 7 p.m.
Kinkaider Brewing Co. — The Afterschools, 7-10 p.m.
Lincoln Eagles Club — Hayseed Cowboys, 7:30-11 p.m.
Meadowlark — Whiskey Drinker's Union, 7-9 p.m.
Mo Java Cafe — August Moon, 7-9 p.m.
Moonshiner's Saloon — Lucas Minor, 9 p.m.
Pub Bar — karaoke, 9 p.m.-midnight.
Railyard — Pep Rally: Cornhusker Marching Band, games, beverages, family activities, 3-8 p.m.; live DJ, 8-11 p.m.
Roca Tavern — Lloyd McCarter / The HTR, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — Jerry Pranksters, 9 p.m.
Single Barrel — Side Track Band, 9 p.m.
Storm Cellar — All Knowing McGill / Frailin' Hearts, 9 p.m.
Zoo Bar — The Wondermonds, 5-7 p.m.; The Raskins / Jane Doe & the No Names / What Is & the Whereabouts, 9:30-1 a.m., $8 (day of show).
Saturday
1867 Bar — Halloween Party: Vintage Youth / The Low Set / Could Be Cursed, 8 p.m., $5.
Bob's Tavern — After School Special, 7-10 p.m.
Bodega's Alley — Halloween party: Drug Salad / Hammersaw / Pure Brown / Terra Genesis; 1st, 2nd and 3rd place prizes for best costume, 9 p.m.
Brewsky's Blazin' Pianos, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Brother's Bar — DJ Tiago Rey and Twitty, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 402 Band, 9 p.m.
CJ's Sun Valley Bar & Grill — Halloween party: The Replitones, 9 p.m.
Deer Springs Winery — Vineyard hayrides, hot spiced wine, s'mores, 5-8:30 p.m., $5.
Duffy's Tavern — Mad Dog & the 20/20s / Guilt Vacation / The Zooeys, 9 p.m.
live DJ, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Gray's Keg Saloon — Halloween Blast: Stately Wayne Manor / Tribute to Poison Band: Cry Tough; costume contest, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., no cover.
Kinkaider Brewing Co. — Tailgate by the Train: Them Coulee Boys / Avid Dischord, 9 a.m.-11:59 p.m.; Halloween party: costume contest, prizes, 9 p.m.
The Local Bar — Music Bingo, 7:30-9 p.m.
Main Street — DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Meadowlark — Reiki healing and pendulum reading, Eric Freeman, 7-9 p.m.
Millertime Pub — Cornhusker Marriott tailgate on the Plaza Patio: live music with the Killigans / Big Red Alumnae Pep Band, 9:30 a.m.-12:20 p.m., fans invited to send the team to the bus, free event; tailgating food from Millertime Pub and Grill,
Moonshiners Saloon — karaoke, 9 p.m.
Old Pub — Soul Club: Vinyl Night, bring your favorite vinyl records to play, 9 p.m.
Pub Bar — karaoke, 9 p.m.-.1 a.m.
Railyard — Game day watch party, 9 a.m.-10 p.m.
Roca Tavern — Game day watch party, 2:00 p.m.; Doodly Squat Band, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Royal Grove — Totally '80s Costume Ball, 8 p.m., $7-$80.
Single Barrel — Sidetrack Band, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; after the game, the Dylan Bloom Whiskey Bent Band plays.
Storm Cellar — Artpocolypse: Multimedia Art Show featuring Amos Sterns / Brad Zywiec / Briee Gutierrez / Katie Jane / Steven Cline / Trey Rombach / Dave Galois / Josh Audiss / Adam Houghtelling / Troy Guern / James Dean / Jarrett Palmore / Wes Staley / Sampson Bayer, 7 p.m.-1 a.m.
Tack Room — karaoke, 9 p.m.
VFW 3606 — Hayseed Cowboys, 7-10:30 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Tim Budig Band, 9 p.m.-12:30 a.m., $5.
Sunday
Cigarz Lounge — Halloween party: 7-midnight; costume contest, 9 p.m.
Indigo Bridge Books — Live music Sundays series, 6-7:30 p.m.
Duffy's Tavern — Pumpkin carving, 5-8 p.m.; Alfred Banks, 7-11 p.m.
Main Street — DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Panic Bar — Amelia's Hallowqueen Spooktacular, 10 p.m.
Pla Mor Ballroom — McKenzie Jalynn / City Limits, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Roca Tavern — Shawn Cole / Drunk Monkey, 5:30-9 p.m.
Royal Grove — Halloween Tour: Mushroomhead / Broken Skulls / Flux Amuck, 7-11 p.m., $20-$120.
Schillingbridge Cork & Tap House — board games, 11 a.m.
Zoo Bar — Vanessa Collier, 5-8 p.m.; Zoolarious Stand-Up Comedy Showcase, 8-10 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Monday
Chez SoDo — Capital Jazz Series UNL Jazz combos, 7-9:30 p.m.
Crescent Moon — Feature writer Dan Wuebben; writing and poetry open mic, host Jeff Martinson, 7-9 p.m.
Duffy's Tavern — Comedy open mic night: veteran and rookie comedians, 7:30 p.m.
Happy Raven — trivia, 7-9 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Emily Bass and Friends, 5:30- 7:30 p.m.; Zoo Bar House Band, open blues jam, 7-10 p.m.
Tuesday
1867 Bar — pub quiz, 7-9 p.m.
Bodega's Alley — karaoke, 9 p.m.
Boiler Brewing Co. — bingo, 7-9 p.m.
Bourbon Theatre — Mayday Band, 3 p.m., (VIP); 7 p.m., (general admission), $15-$25, ticketwebcom.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — DJ and bar pong, 10 p.m.
Lincoln Eagles Club — Line dancing, 5:30 p.m., $5; Jam session, Catch A Ride Band, 7-10 p.m.
Local — trivia, 7:30 p.m.
Garage Sports Bar & Grill — trivia, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Schillingbridge Cork & Tap House — trivia, 7 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Jazzocracy: live jazz jam, 7-9 p.m.; Shake A Tail Feather / DJ Relic, 9 p.m.
Wednesday
Backswing Brewing Co. — music bingo, 7-9 p.m.
Bob's Tavern — open mic night, 8 p.m.-midnight
Bourbon Theatre — Tiffany, 8 p.m.; $30 (advance); $35 (day of show); $100 (table of 2); $200 (table of 4); $60 (meet and greet upgrade and you will need a show ticket in addition).
Captial Cigar Lounge — DJ Swayd, 7-10 p.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — team trivia, 7 p.m.
Comedy Loft — Carman Lynch, 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. shows.
Crescent Moon — Anna p.s., 7 p.m.
Grata Bar & Lounge — bingo, 7:30-10 pm.
Hopcat — trivia, 8 p.m.
The Happy Raven — Singo, 7-9 p.m.
Meadowlark — open mic night, 7-9 p.m.
Miller Time Pub — Jason Mayer, 7 p.m.
Panic Bar — American Horror Story watch party, 9-10 p.m.
Royal Grove — LA Guns / Phil Lewis / Tracii Guns / Mistaken / Saints of Lust, 7 p.m., $25.
Storm Cellar: BCN Live streamed Bands — Jens Lehman / Time Cops, 8 p.m., also go to: youtube.com/basementcreatorsnetwork to view live Band; Lincoln open mic night, sign up sheet required, 10 p.m.-1 a.m.
Zoo Bar — Heather Newman, 6-9 p.m.; Mike Hollon / Adam D'Josey / Hannah Bates, $5 (door), 9:15 p.m.
Thursday
Backswing Brewing Co. — pub quiz, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Bodega's Alley — Wobbleween: Hyddin / Midwest Masquerade / String Theory, 8 p.m., $5.
Boiler Brewing Co. — trivia, 8-10 p.m.
Brother's Bar — DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Bourbon Theatre — Evanoff / Rad Kadillac / Tauk, 8:30 p.m., $16 (advance); $18 (day of show).
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — trivia, 7 p.m.
Chez So Do — Live in Lincoln series: The Melody Wranglers, 7-10 p.m.
Crescent Moon — singer-song writer open mic, 7 p.m.
Del Ray Ballroom — Once Upon a Spooky Night: scary stories and haunted tales, dance to frightful tunes, games inspired by classic horror tales, costume contest; Pony Swing Drop in, 8 p.m., $5; Dance Party: 9 p.m., $5.
Duffy's Tavern — live music with DJ Relic, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Grata Bar & Lounge — trivia, 7:30-10 p.m.
Panic Bar — Scary Oke: karaoke costume party, wear you costumes, prizes, 10 p.m.-1 a.m.
Royal Grove — Polo G, 8 p.m., $35-$100.
Tack Room — Halloween contest / karaoke, 8:30 p.m.-midnight.
Zoo Bar — S****hook, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.
Next Friday
1st Avenue — Halloween Bash: Rewind Band, 9 p.m.
1867 Bar — Sublime Tribute Band: 40 Oz to Freedom, 9 p.m., $15
Alchemy — Harry Potter Halloween: Costume contest, prizes, themed drinks, 8 p.m.-1 a.m.
Brewsky's — Blazin Pianos, 9 p.m.-midnight.
Braska Bar — Mo Jo Filter, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Halloween party: Ghettoblasters; costume contest, 9 p.m.
Capitol View Winery — Daniel Christian, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Grata Bar & Lounge — live DJ, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Gray's Keg Saloon — A Tribute to Pearl Jam's Inceptive album: Zero to Ten, 9 a.m.
James Arthur Vineyards — World Famous Murder Mystery at Billy's Restaurant, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Reservations: 402-474-0084.
Mo Java Cafe — Back Alley Betties, 7-9 p.m.
Pub Bar — karaoke, 9 p.m.-midnight.
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — Johnny Knucklehead, 9 p.m.
Storm Cellar — live music with Jonathan Leach; art vendors and demos; food; 5 p.m.-2 a.m.; comedy show, 7:30 p.m.
Tack Room — karaoke, 9 p.m.
Traditions Pub (Sprague) — Velvet Elvis, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Mezcal Brothers, 5-7:30 p.m.; The Killigans / Domestica, 9 p.m.-12:30 a.m., $8.