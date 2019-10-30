Friday
1st Avenue — Halloween Bash: Rewind Band, 9 p.m.
1867 Bar — Sublime Tribute Band: 40 Oz to Freedom, 9 p.m., $15
Alchemy — Harry Potter Halloween: Costume contest, prizes, themed drinks, 8 p.m.-1 a.m.
Blue River Lodge (Crete) — Mo Jo Filter, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Brewsky's — Blazin' Pianos, 9 p.m.-midnight.
Bourbon Theatre — Alive or Just Breathing, 8 p.m., $8 (general admission); $2 (minor fee at the door).
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Halloween party: Ghettoblasters; costume contest, first and second place prizes, 9:30 p.m.
Capitol View Winery — Daniel Christian, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Cigarz — Esteban Carreras Cigar event: Meet and greet with Jimmy, Esteban Carreras Cigars, free appetizers, food and drink items for purchase, 4-7 p.m.
Comedy Loft — Carmen Lynch, 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. shows.
Crescent Moon — Scott Snirl, jazz guitarist, 8 p.m.; Joshua Redwine, featured artist, 7 p.m.-11 p.m.
Deer Springs Winery — Gene and Stan, 7-9 p.m.
Grata Bar & Lounge — live DJ, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Gratitude Cafe & Bakery — Wendy Jane Bantam, 7-9 p.m.
Gray's Keg Saloon — A Tribute to Pearl Jam's "Ten" / Interstate Zero Band, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
James Arthur Vineyards — World Famous Murder Mystery at Billy's Restaurant, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Reservations: 402-474-0084.
Mo Java Cafe — Back Alley Betties, 7-9 p.m.
Moonshiner's Saloon — karaoke, 9 p.m.
Pla Mor Ballroom — Kim and Jimmy's Singles Dance Party: East Coast Triple Time Swing, instructor Kim Dodlinger, 7:30 p.m.; Live music with Jimmy Mack, 8:30-11:30 p.m., snacks provided, couples welcome, $8 (person).
Pub Bar — karaoke, 9 p.m.-midnight.
Roca Tavern — Pair-O-Pianos, 5-8:30 p.m.; karaoke, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — Halloween party: Wear your costume, prizes, Johnny Knucklehead, 9 p.m.
Royal Grove — Horoscopos de Durango / Cumbre Nortena, 9 p.m.
Storm Cellar — Art show and live art demos, 5 p.m.-2 a.m.; comedy show, 7:30 p.m.; live music, 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
Tack Room — karaoke, 9 p.m.
Traditions Pub (Sprague) — Velvet Elvis, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Mezcal Brothers, 5-7:30 p.m.; The Killigans / Domestica, 9 p.m.-12:30 a.m., $8.
Saturday
1867 Bar — Wild Valley / All Knowing McGill, 8 p.m.
Brewsky's — Blazin' Pianos, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Brother's Bar — DJ Tiago Rey and Twitty, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Bourbon Theatre — Ghostemane, 7 p.m., $25 (general admission 1); $30 (general admission 2); $35 (day of show); $100 (table of 2) $200 (table of 4); $2 (minor fee at the door).
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Judd Hoos Band, 9:30 p.m.
Comedy Loft — Carmen Lynch, 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. shows.
Crescent Moon — The Midnight Wanderers, 8 p.m.
Grata Bar & Lounge — live DJ, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Gray's Keg Saloon — Vintage Youth, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Lincoln Eagles Club — Dinner, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; The Band Wanted, 7:30-11 p.m.
The Local Bar — Music Bingo, 7:30-9 p.m.
Main Street — DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Meadowlark Coffee & Espresso — Coffee and Canaro Tango night, 7:30-10 p.m.
Moonshiners Saloon — karaoke, 9 p.m.
Pub Bar — karaoke, 9 p.m.-.1 a.m.
Roca Tavern — Them Other Dudes, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Royal Grove — Day of the Dead party: DJ MX / DJ Toons / DJ Flako, 9 p.m.
Storm Cellar — DJ Relic, 9 p.m.
Tack Room — karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday
Duffy's Tavern — When Particles Collide, 9 p.m.-midnight.
Indigo Bridge Books — live music Sundays, 6-7:30 p.m.
Pla Mor Ballroom — dance lessons, 7 p.m.; Steel City / Prairie Creek, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Schillingbridge Cork & Tap House — board games, 11 a.m.
Zoo Bar — Zoolarious Stand-Up Comedy Showcase, 8-10 p.m.
Monday
Chez SoDo — Capital Jazz Series, 7-9:30 p.m.
Crescent Moon — writing and poetry open mic: Jeff Martinson, 7-9 p.m.
Del Ray Ballroom — Swing 100 class, 7-8 p.m.
Duffy's Tavern — Comedy open mic night: veteran and rookie comedians, 7:30 p.m.
Happy Raven — trivia, 7-9 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Emily Bass & Friends, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Zoo Bar House Band, open blues jam, 7-10 p.m.
Tuesday
1867 Bar — pub quiz, 7-9 p.m.
Bodega's Alley — karaoke, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Boiler Brewing Co. — bingo, 7-9 p.m.
Bourbon Theatre — Jimmy Eat World, 8 p.m., $35 (advance); $40 (day of show); $100 (table of 2) $200 (table of 4); $2 (minor fee at the door).
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — D.J. and bar pong, 10 p.m.
Capital Cigar Lounge — Young Professionals Tuesday: Jay Wilkinson Founder and CEO of Firespring, key note speaker, 6-8 p.m.
Del Ray Ballroom — Ballroom 100 class, 7-8 p.m.
Duffy's Tavern — 23rd Vibration, 9 -11:59 p.m.
Lincoln Eagles Club — Line dancing, 5:30 p.m., $5; Jam session, Catch A Ride Band, 7-10 p.m.
Local — trivia, 7:30 p.m.
Garage Sports Bar & Grill — trivia, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Rococo Theatre — ABBA Tribute Show: 6:30 p.m. (doors); 7:30 p.m. (show); $52.50 (orchestra); $47.50 (loge); minors must be accompanied by an adult.
Schillingbridge Cork & Tap House — trivia, 7 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Jazzocracy: live Jazz jam, 7-9 p.m.; Shake A Tail Feather / DJ Relic, 9 p.m.
Wednesday
Backswing Brewing Co. — music bingo, 7-9 p.m.
Bob's Tavern — open mic night, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Bourbon Theatre — Riot Ten Hype or Die Tour: 8th House Production / Black Magik / Crmoatik / Hy-Tek Productions / Mammoth / YAKZ, 7-11:30 p.m.
Capital Cigar Lounge — DJ Swayd, 7-10 p.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — team trivia, 7 p.m.
Crescent Moon — Wes Urbaniak and The Mountain Folk, 7 p.m.
Del Ray Ballroom — Latin 100 class, 7-8 p.m.
Duffy's Tavern — King Ropes, 8 p.m.
Grata Bar & Lounge — bingo, 7:30-10 pm.
Hopcat — trivia, 8 p.m.
The Happy Raven — Singo, 7-9 p.m.
Kinkaider Brewing Co. — trivia, 6 p.m.
Meadowlark — open mic night, 7-9 p.m.
Miller Time Pub — Mike Semrad, 7-10 p.m.
Storm Cellar: BCN Live streamed Bands — Midland Band, 8 p.m., also go to: youtube.com/basementcreatorsnetwork to view live streaming of Band; Lincoln open mic night, 10 p.m.-1 a.m.
Zoo Bar — Tinsley Ellis, 6-9 p.m.; Ro Hempel, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.
Thursday
1867 Bar — Marbin, 8 p.m., $10 (advanced) / $15 (day of show).
Backswing Brewing Co. — pub quiz, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Boiler Brewing Co. — trivia, 8-10 p.m.
Bourbon Theatre — Whiskey Myers, 8 p.m., $25 (advance); $30 (day of show);$100 (table of 2); $200 (table of 4); $2 (minor fee at the door).
Brother's Bar — T-shirt theme night: DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — trivia, 7 p.m.
Chez So Do — Live in Lincoln series: The Lightning Bugs, 7-9:30 p.m.: Curry Clash fundraiser for the Asian Center
Crescent Moon — singer-song writer open mic, 7 p.m.
Del Ray Ballroom — Country B 100 class, 7-8 p.m.
Duffy's Tavern — live music with DJ Relic, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Grata Bar & Lounge — trivia, 7:30-10 p.m.
Kinkaider Brewing Co. — Wildwoods Duo, 7 p.m.
Royal Grove — Thunderstruck, 8 p.m., $15-$120.
Tack Room — Lloyd McCarter, 7:30 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Josh and Benji, 6 – 9 p.m.; S***hook, 9:30-1 p.m.
Next Friday
1867 Bar — Arcade Radio / I Am The Pendragon, 9 p.m.
Bodega's Alley — Oh Pop-up Event: Extra Fresh / DJ KG / JMNM / B2B / DJ Blac / Dark Oceanz DARKOCEANZ / Secret Patio set, 8 p.m., $5 cover 21 and over.
Brewsky's — Blazin' Pianos, 9 p.m.-midnight.
Bother's Bar — DJ Witt, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Lemon Fresh Day Band, 9 p.m.
CJ's Sun Valley Bar & Grill — KGB Band 8:30 p.m.-midnight.
Crescent Moon — Skylark, 8 p.m.
Deer Spring Winery — Daniel Christian, 7-9 p.m.
The Garage Sports Bar & Grill — City Limits Band, 8 p.m.
Grata Bar & Lounge — live DJ, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Lincoln Eagles Club — Southern Cross, 7:30-11 p.m.
Meadowlark Coffee & Espresso — Rivers-Jellum Acoustic Band, 7-9 p.m.
Mo Java Cafe — Arbor Road, 7-9 p.m.
Moonshiner's Saloon — Mo Jo Filter, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Panic Bar — Labbia Rose Bucket List Show, 10 p.m.-midnight.
Pub Bar — karaoke, 9 p.m.-midnight.
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — Acoustic Rooster, 9 p.m.
Tack Room — karaoke, 9 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Mike Morgan and the Crawl, 5-8 p.m., $10; Keith Larkin, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.