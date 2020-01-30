Plan your Nightlife events: Jan. 31-Feb. 7

Friday
1867 Bar — The Zooeys / Happy Hazard / The Credentials, 9 -11:59 p.m.
Bodega's Alley — Bsvinne / DJ KevyCav / My Head Hertz / Voyd Blossom / Thumpr, 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
Brewsky's — Blazin' Pianos, 9 p.m.-midnight.
Brother's — DJ Witt, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Capitol View Winery — Gene Davis, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 3 and Out, 9:30 p.m.
Comedy Loft — Michael Joiner, 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. shows.
Crescent Moon — Tidball & Barger, 8-10 p.m.
Grata Bar & Lounge — live DJ, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Gray's Keg Saloon — Exile on O St., 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
The Garage — Out Loud, 8 p.m.-midnight
Lincoln Eagles Club — Prime Time Cafe, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Lucas Minor, 7:30-11 p.m.
Meadowlark — Kjell, 7-9 p.m.
Mo Java Cafe — Aunt Bunnie's Parlor, 7-9 p.m.
Moonshiners Saloon — karaoke, host Rebecca, 9 p.m.
Pub Bar — karaoke, 9 p.m.-midnight
Roca Tavern —karaoke, host Craig-o-Rator, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — Jerry Pranksters, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
The Royal Grove — The 69 Eyes / Nocturnal Affair / The Crowned, 7 p.m., $25.
Storm Cellar — Nebraska Music Academy, 7-9 p.m.; Ro Hempel, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Tack Room — karaoke, 9 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Action Mike and the Sweaty Boys / Jeff Castle, 5– 7 p.m., $5; The Killigans / Dummyhead Torpedo, 9:30 p.m.- 12:30 a.m., $6.
Saturday
1st Avenue — Country Dance: Old Country, 8:30-11:30 p.m.
1867 Bar — SWAUL POPE / Leap4Nothing / Austin Barrett, 9-11:59 p.m.
Bodega's Alley — First anniversary party; Head Change, 9 p.m.
Bourbon Theatre — Australia Bushfire benefit, 5 p.m.
Brewsky's — Blazin' Pianos, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Brother's Bar — DJ Tiago Rey and DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Whiskey Bent, 9:30 p.m.
Comedy Loft — Michael Joiner, 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. shows.
Crescent Moon — Big Daddy Caleb & The Chargers, 8 p.m.
Grata Bar & Lounge — live DJ, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Gratitude Cafe & Bakery — Back Alley Betties, 7-9 p.m.
Gray's Keg Saloon — Grunge pop, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
The Local Bar — Music Bingo, 7:30-9 p.m.
Main Street — DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Meadowlark Coffee — Pancakes for the People fundraiser: $5, menu is regular, blueberry, or chocolate chip pancakes, sausage, cheesy potatoes, and more, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Moonshiners Saloon — karaoke, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Pub Bar — karaoke, 9 p.m.-.1 a.m.
Roca Tavern — 8 p.m.-midnight
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — Echo / Iron Zepher, 9:30 p.m.
The Royal Grove — Liquid Swords 25th Anniversary Tour: GZA of Wu Tang Clan / Cult Classic / J Breed / SmokeBreak / Hellzflame / Mr L.Y.D. / Surreal the MC / Neves / host Danny Orion, 8 p.m., $25.
Storm Cellar — First Saturdays: Johnathan Leach, 9 p.m.
Tack Room — karaoke, 9 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Celebration of life: Tom Dayton, 3– 7 p.m.
Sunday
1867 Bar — Paws and Draws, 3 p.m.
Kinkaider Brewing Co. — live music series, 4-7 p.m.
Pla Mor Ballroom — Prairie Creek / Craig Estudillo, 8 p.m.-midnight
Schillingbridge Cork & Tap House — board games, 11 a.m.
Zoo Bar — Zoolarious Standup Comedy Showcase, 8-10 p.m.
Indigo Bridge Books — live music Thursdays, 6-7:30 p.m.
Monday
Chez SoDo — Capitol Jazz Series: First Monday Jazz Jam, 7-9:30 p.m., no cover.
Crescent Moon — writing and poetry open mic: Jeff Martinson, 7-9 p.m.
Del Ray Ballroom — Cha Cha drop-in, 6 p.m.,$5.
Duffy's Tavern — Comedy open mic night: veteran and rookie comedians, 7:30 p.m.
Happy Raven — trivia, 7-9 p.m.
Hopcat — trivia, 7 p.m.
Storm Cellar — The Foundation, featuring Ian Craig / Johnathan Leach / JuJu's Vegan Cajun and Creole Cuisine, 9 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Emily Bass and Friends, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.; Zoo Bar House Band, open blues jam, 7-10 p.m.
Tuesday
1867 Bar — pub quiz, 7-9 p.m.
Bodega's Alley — karaoke, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Boiler Brewing Co. — bingo, 7-9 p.m.
Bourbon Theatre — Jade Jackson, 7 p.m.
Capital Cigar Lounge — Young Professional Tuesday: Natasha and Matt Plooster, Bridgepoint Investment Banking, 6-8 p.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — D.J. and bar pong, 10 p.m.
Del Ray Ballroom — Rumba drop-in class, 6 p.m., $5.
Lincoln Eagles Club — Line dancing, 5:30 p.m., $5; Jam session, Catch A Ride Band, 7-10 p.m.
Local — trivia, 7:30 p.m.
Garage Sports Bar & Grill — trivia, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Schillingbridge Cork & Tap House — trivia, 7 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Jazzocracy: live Jazz jam, 7-9 p.m.; Shake A Tail Feather / DJ Relic, 9 p.m.
Wednesday 5
Backswing Brewing Co. — music bingo, 7-9 p.m.
Bob's Tavern — open mic night, 8 p.m.-midnight
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — team trivia, 7 p.m.
Del Ray Ballroom — Tango drop-in class, 6 p.m., $5.
Grata Bar & Lounge — bingo, 7:30-10 pm.
Hopcat — trivia, 8 p.m.
The Happy Raven — Singo, 7-9 p.m.
Meadowlark — open mic night, 7-9 p.m.
Miller Time Pub — Mike Semrad, 7 p.m.
Storm Cellar: BCN Live streamed Bands — Goosehound, 8 p.m., also go to: youtube.com/basementcreatorsnetwork to view the Band live.
Zoo Bar — Paul Nelson $10 at the door, 6-9 p.m.
Thursday
Backswing Brewing Co. — pub quiz, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Boiler Brewing Co. — trivia, 8-10 p.m.
Brother's — DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — trivia, 7 p.m.
Chez So Do — Live in Lincoln series: The Melody Wranglers, 7-9:30 p.m.
Crescent Moon — singer-song writer open mic, 7 p.m.
Del Ray Ballroom — Balboa drop-in class, 8 p.m., 5.
Duffy's Tavern — live music with DJ Relic, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Grata Bar & Lounge — trivia, 7:30-10 p.m.
Kinkaider Brewing Co. — The Wildwoods Duo, 7-9 p.m.
The Royal Grove — DJ Twister / Pi Kapp Glow / Nikki Stebbs / Thred / Wil & Martin, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Storm Cellar — Bob Marley Birthday celebration: 23rd Vibration, 6 p.m.-1 a.m.
Tack Room — Loyd McCarter, 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Zoo Bar — The Wondermonds $6, 6 – 9 p.m.; S***hook, 6-9 p.m.
Next Friday
1867 Bar — First Friday artwalk: Featured artist Dillion's Diabolical Designs, 5 p.m.-2 a.m.
Bodega's Alley — Ezra / Domestica / Night Push, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Brewsky's — Blazin Pianos, 9 p.m.-midnight.
Brother's — DJ Witt, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Capital Cigar Lounge — Crux Cigar event, 6 p.m.
Capitol View Winery — Daniel Christian, 630-8:30 p.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Joystick, 9:30 p.m.
Comedy Loft — Jackie Fabulous, 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. shows.
Crescent Moon — First Friday artwalk: Featured artist Bailey Potter and Janey Gibilisco; live music, Andy Miller, 8 p.m.
Grata Bar & Lounge — live DJ, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Gratitude Cafe & Bakery — Aunt Bunnies Parlor, 7-9 p.m.
Gray's Keg Saloon — Have a Heart KZUM Benefit: Metal Manifesto, 6-9 p.m. Fallen Reign / JWL / Keeper of the Morgue / Molten / Peace Love & Strychnine / Pharis Official / Siren / Tag Ink and Thread / TerraDactyl / Tianamen Squares / Tim Hell / TWlydra, 9 p.m.
The Garage — Out Loud, 8 p.m.-midnight
Lincoln Eagles Club — 7:30-11 p.m.
Mo Java Cafe — Mike mattison, 7-9 p.m.
Moonshiners Saloon — karaoke, host Rebecca, 9 p.m.
Panic Bar — Jaiden's Gems, 10 p.m.
Pub Bar — karaoke, 9 p.m.-midnight.
Tack Room — karaoke, 9 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Bel Airs, 5 p.m., $10.