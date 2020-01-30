You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Plan your Nightlife events: Jan. 31-Feb. 7
View Comments
Nightlife events

Plan your Nightlife events: Jan. 31-Feb. 7

{{featured_button_text}}
69456252_10157496808784181_2896836625176723456_o.jpg

Emily Bass, with a few friends, will play Zoo Bar on Monday night.

 Photo courtesy of Facebook

Friday 

1867 Bar — The Zooeys / Happy Hazard / The Credentials, 9 -11:59 p.m.

Bodega's Alley — Bsvinne / DJ KevyCav / My Head Hertz / Voyd Blossom / Thumpr, 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

Brewsky's — Blazin' Pianos, 9 p.m.-midnight. 

Brother's — DJ Witt, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 

Capitol View Winery — Gene Davis, 6:30-8:30 p.m. 

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 3 and Out, 9:30 p.m. 

Comedy Loft — Michael Joiner, 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. shows. 

Crescent Moon — Tidball & Barger, 8-10 p.m. 

Grata Bar & Lounge  — live DJ, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 

Gray's Keg Saloon — Exile on O St., 9 p.m.-1 a.m. 

The Garage — Out Loud, 8 p.m.-midnight

Lincoln Eagles Club — Prime Time Cafe, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Lucas Minor, 7:30-11 p.m. 

Meadowlark — Kjell, 7-9 p.m. 

Mo Java Cafe — Aunt Bunnie's Parlor, 7-9 p.m. 

Moonshiners Saloon — karaoke, host Rebecca, 9 p.m. 

Pub Bar — karaoke, 9 p.m.-midnight

Roca Tavern —karaoke, host Craig-o-Rator, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. 

Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — Jerry Pranksters, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. 

The Royal Grove — The 69 Eyes / Nocturnal Affair / The Crowned, 7 p.m., $25.

Storm Cellar — Nebraska Music Academy, 7-9 p.m.; Ro Hempel, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Tack Room — karaoke, 9 p.m. 

Zoo Bar — Action Mike and the Sweaty Boys / Jeff Castle, 5– 7 p.m., $5; The Killigans / Dummyhead Torpedo, 9:30 p.m.- 12:30 a.m., $6.

Saturday 

1st Avenue — Country Dance: Old Country, 8:30-11:30 p.m. 

1867 Bar — SWAUL POPE / Leap4Nothing / Austin Barrett, 9-11:59 p.m. 

Bodega's Alley — First anniversary party; Head Change, 9 p.m. 

Bourbon Theatre — Australia Bushfire benefit, 5 p.m. 

Brewsky's — Blazin' Pianos, 8 p.m.-midnight. 

Brother's Bar — DJ Tiago Rey and DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Whiskey Bent, 9:30 p.m. 

Comedy Loft — Michael Joiner, 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. shows. 

Crescent Moon — Big Daddy Caleb & The Chargers, 8 p.m. 

Grata Bar & Lounge  — live DJ, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.  

Gratitude Cafe & Bakery — Back Alley Betties, 7-9 p.m. 

Gray's Keg Saloon — Grunge pop, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. 

The Local Bar — Music Bingo, 7:30-9 p.m. 

Main Street — DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 

Meadowlark Coffee — Pancakes for the People fundraiser: $5, menu is regular, blueberry, or chocolate chip pancakes, sausage, cheesy potatoes, and more, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. 

Moonshiners Saloon — karaoke, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Pub Bar — karaoke, 9 p.m.-.1 a.m.

Roca Tavern — 8 p.m.-midnight 

Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — Echo / Iron Zepher, 9:30 p.m. 

The Royal Grove — Liquid Swords 25th Anniversary Tour: GZA of Wu Tang Clan / Cult Classic / J Breed / SmokeBreak / Hellzflame / Mr L.Y.D. / Surreal the MC / Neves / host Danny Orion, 8 p.m., $25.

Storm Cellar — First Saturdays: Johnathan Leach, 9 p.m. 

Tack Room  karaoke, 9 p.m. 

Zoo Bar — Celebration of life: Tom Dayton, 3– 7 p.m.

Sunday 

1867 Bar — Paws and Draws, 3 p.m. 

Kinkaider Brewing Co. — live music series, 4-7 p.m. 

Pla Mor Ballroom — Prairie Creek / Craig Estudillo, 8 p.m.-midnight

Schillingbridge Cork & Tap House  board games, 11 a.m.

Zoo Bar — Zoolarious Standup Comedy Showcase, 8-10 p.m. 

Indigo Bridge Books — live music Thursdays, 6-7:30 p.m. 

Monday 

Chez SoDo — Capitol Jazz Series: First Monday Jazz Jam, 7-9:30 p.m., no cover.

Crescent Moon — writing and poetry open mic: Jeff Martinson, 7-9 p.m. 

Del Ray Ballroom — Cha Cha drop-in, 6 p.m.,$5.

Duffy's Tavern — Comedy open mic night: veteran and rookie comedians, 7:30 p.m.

Happy Raven — trivia, 7-9 p.m.

Hopcat — trivia, 7 p.m. 

Storm Cellar — The Foundation, featuring Ian Craig / Johnathan Leach / JuJu's Vegan Cajun and Creole Cuisine, 9 p.m. 

Zoo Bar — Emily Bass and Friends, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.; Zoo Bar House Band, open blues jam, 7-10 p.m.

Tuesday 

1867 Bar — pub quiz, 7-9 p.m.

Bodega's Alley — karaoke, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Boiler Brewing Co. — bingo, 7-9 p.m.

Bourbon Theatre — Jade Jackson, 7 p.m. 

Capital Cigar Lounge — Young Professional Tuesday: Natasha and Matt Plooster, Bridgepoint Investment Banking, 6-8 p.m.

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill D.J. and bar pong, 10 p.m.

Del Ray Ballroom — Rumba drop-in class, 6 p.m., $5.

Lincoln Eagles Club  — Line dancing, 5:30 p.m., $5; Jam session, Catch A Ride Band, 7-10 p.m.

Local — trivia, 7:30 p.m. 

Garage Sports Bar & Grill — trivia, 7:30-9:30 p.m. 

Schillingbridge Cork & Tap House — trivia, 7 p.m. 

Zoo Bar — Jazzocracy: live Jazz jam, 7-9 p.m.; Shake A Tail Feather / DJ Relic, 9 p.m.

Wednesday 5

Backswing Brewing Co. — music bingo, 7-9 p.m.

Bob's Tavern — open mic night, 8 p.m.-midnight  

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — team trivia, 7 p.m. 

Del Ray Ballroom — Tango drop-in class, 6 p.m., $5.

Grata Bar & Lounge — bingo, 7:30-10 pm. 

Hopcat — trivia, 8 p.m.

The Happy Raven — Singo, 7-9 p.m.

Meadowlark — open mic night, 7-9  p.m. 

Miller Time Pub  Mike Semrad, 7 p.m. 

Storm Cellar: BCN Live streamed Bands — Goosehound, 8 p.m., also go to: youtube.com/basementcreatorsnetwork to view the Band live.

Zoo Bar — Paul Nelson $10 at the door, 6-9 p.m.

Thursday 

Backswing Brewing Co. — pub quiz, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Boiler Brewing Co. — trivia, 8-10 p.m.

Brother's — DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — trivia, 7 p.m.

Chez So Do — Live in Lincoln series: The Melody Wranglers, 7-9:30 p.m.  

Crescent Moon — singer-song writer open mic, 7 p.m.

Del Ray Ballroom — Balboa drop-in class, 8 p.m., 5.

Duffy's Tavern — live music with DJ Relic, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 

Grata Bar & Lounge — trivia, 7:30-10 p.m. 

Kinkaider Brewing Co. — The Wildwoods Duo, 7-9 p.m. 

The Royal Grove — DJ Twister / Pi Kapp Glow / Nikki Stebbs / Thred / Wil & Martin, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

Storm Cellar — Bob Marley Birthday celebration: 23rd Vibration, 6 p.m.-1 a.m. 

Tack Room — Loyd McCarter, 7:30-10:30 p.m. 

Zoo Bar — The Wondermonds $6, 6 – 9 p.m.; S***hook, 6-9 p.m.

Next Friday 

1867 Bar — First Friday artwalk: Featured artist Dillion's Diabolical Designs, 5 p.m.-2 a.m. 

Bodega's Alley — Ezra / Domestica / Night Push, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. 

Brewsky's — Blazin Pianos, 9 p.m.-midnight. 

Brother's — DJ Witt, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

Capital Cigar Lounge — Crux Cigar event, 6 p.m. 

Capitol View Winery — Daniel Christian, 630-8:30 p.m. 

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Joystick, 9:30 p.m. 

Comedy Loft — Jackie Fabulous, 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. shows. 

Crescent Moon — First Friday artwalk: Featured artist Bailey Potter and Janey Gibilisco; live music, Andy Miller, 8 p.m. 

Grata Bar & Lounge  — live DJ, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 

Gratitude Cafe & Bakery — Aunt Bunnies Parlor, 7-9 p.m. 

Gray's Keg Saloon — Have a Heart KZUM Benefit: Metal Manifesto, 6-9 p.m. Fallen Reign / JWL /  Keeper of the Morgue / Molten / Peace Love & Strychnine / Pharis Official / Siren / Tag Ink and Thread / TerraDactyl / Tianamen Squares / Tim Hell / TWlydra, 9 p.m.

The Garage — Out Loud, 8 p.m.-midnight

Lincoln Eagles Club —  7:30-11 p.m. 

Mo Java Cafe — Mike mattison, 7-9 p.m. 

Moonshiners Saloon — karaoke, host Rebecca, 9 p.m. 

Panic Bar — Jaiden's Gems, 10 p.m. 

Pub Bar — karaoke, 9 p.m.-midnight.

Tack Room — karaoke, 9 p.m. 

Zoo Bar —  Bel Airs, 5 p.m., $10.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News