Plan your Nightlife events : Feb. 28-March 6
Nightlife events

Plan your Nightlife events : Feb. 28-March 6

{{featured_button_text}}
McKenzie JaLynn

McKenzie JaLynn will perform on Sunday at the Pla More Ballroom.

 Photo courtesy of Facebook

Friday

1867 Bar — Karey's Cocktails and Canine's fundraising event, soup and chili bar, meet dogs for adoption, raffle, 7-10 p.m. 

Bob's Tavern — Hell Toupee, 9:30 p.m. -12:30 a.m. 

Brewsky's — Blazin' Pianos, 9 p.m.-midnight. 

Brother's Bar — DJ Witt, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 

Capitol View Winery — The Wildwoods Duo, 6:30-8:30 p.m., no cover.  

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — On the Fritz, 9:30 p.m. 

CJ's Sun Valley Neighborhood Bar & Grill — Cole Younger & The Renegades, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

Comedy Loft — Zach Martina, 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. shows. 

Crescent Moon — Paddywhack Band, 8 p.m. 

Deer Springs Winery — Will Hutchinson, 7 p.m. 

Grata Bar & Lounge  — live DJ, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 

Gratitude Cafe & Bakery — Mark Lowe, 7-9 p.m. 

Gray's Keg Saloon — Escape, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. 

The Garage — Hardwood Dash, 8 p.m.-midnight.

Lincoln Eagles Club — Steel City Band, 7:30-11 p.m. 

MoJava Cafe — RKM, 7-9 p.m. 

Moonshiners Saloon — Luck of the Draw dart tournament — signup, 7 p.m.; start, 7:30 p.m. 

Panic Underground — Borderline dance party, 10 p.m., $3. 

Pub Bar — karaoke, 9 p.m.-midnight.

Roca Tavern — 5-8:30 p.m.; karaoke: host, Craig-O-Rator, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — Jake Klefkorn Band, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. 

Royal Grove — Sons of Texas / Sunflower Dead / Broken Skulls / Miss Taken / Echo, 7 p.m.

Storm Cellar — Monte Peck of the Hanyaks, 9 p.m.

Tack Room — karaoke, 9 p.m. 

Wildnerness Ridge — Swing Fever, 7-10:30 p.m.

Zoo Bar — James Steinle, 5-8 p.m.; Tim Budig Band, 9:30 p.m. 

Saturday

1867 Bar — Wasted Highway and McKenzie JaLynn Band, 9 p.m.-midnight, $5.

Bodega's Alley — Bissextile / Bvssvine / Darkwood / DJ Ron Gotti / Mahl Z / Oceanz, 8 p.m- 2 a.m. 

Brewsky's — Blazin' Pianos, 8 p.m.-midnight. 

Brother's Bar — DJ Tiago Rey and DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Brandon Jones, 9:30 p.m. 

Comedy Loft — Zach Martina, 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. shows. 

Crescent Moon — Aaron Stroessner Jazz duo, 8 p.m. 

Gratitude Cafe — writers open mic night, 7-9 p.m. 

Gray's Keg Saloon — Mudd Flux / Till Hell / The Broken Skulls, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. 

Junto Wine (Garland) — Tom Roth and Wes Stebbins, 7-9 p.m.

The Local Bar — Music Bingo, 7:30-9 p.m. 

Main Street — DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 

Moonshiners Saloon — karaoke: host Rebecca, 9 p.m.

Old Pub — Soul Club: Bring your own vinyl to play, 9 p.m.-1:59 a.m. 

Pub Bar — karaoke, 9 p.m.-.1 a.m.

Roca Tavern — Acoustic Rouster, 8 p.m.-midnight

Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — Jake Kloefkorn, 9 p.m. -1 a.m. 

Royal Grove — Parker McCollum, 9 p.m.

Tack Room  karaoke, 9 p.m. 

Zoo Bar — Big Daddy Caleb and the Chargers, 5-8 p.m., $6; 

Sunday

1867 Bar — Paws and Draws fundraiser, 3 p.m. 

Kinkaider Brewing Co. — Service industry Sundays; bring any item showing you are in the industry, get 50% off, noon-8 p.m.

Pla Mor Ballroom — McKenzie JaLynn / Hayseed Cowboys, 8 p.m.-midnight

Schillingbridge Cork & Tap House — board games, 11 a.m.

Storm Cellar — Mobiüs / Past Casual, 8-10 p.m., $5.

Zoo Bar — Zoolarious Stand-Up Comedy Showcase, 8-10 p.m. 

Indigo Bridge — Live music Sundays, 6-7:30 p.m. 

Monday

Chez SoDo — Capitol Jazz Series,: First Monday Jazz jam, 7-9:30 p.m.

Crescent Moon — writing and poetry open mic: Jeff Martinson, 7-9 p.m. 

Duffy's Tavern — Comedy open mic night: veteran and rookie comedians, 7:30 p.m.

Happy Raven — trivia, 7-9 p.m.

Hopcat — trivia, 7 p.m. 

Storm Cellar — The Foundation: featuring The Wildwoods, 9 p.m.-midnight

Zoo Bar — Emily Bass & Friends, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Zoo Bar House Band, open blues jam, 7-10 p.m., no cover.

Tuesday

1867 Bar — pub quiz, 7-9 p.m.

Bodega's Alley — karaoke, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Boiler Brewing Co. — bingo, 7-9 p.m.

Bourbon Theatre — Doll Skin / Fame on Fire / Flashing Lights / Miss Taken, 7 p.m.

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — live DJ, 10 p.m.

Capital Cigar Lounge — Young Professional Tuesday: Adam Kroft, Redthred CEO, 6-8 p.m. 

Del Ray Ballroom — Cha Cha drop-in class, 6 p.m., $5.

Lincoln Eagles Club  — Line dancing, 5:30 p.m., $5; Jam session, Catch A Ride Band, 7-10 p.m.

Local — trivia, 7:30 p.m. 

Garage Sports Bar & Grill — Tacos, trivia, 7:30-9:30 p.m. 

Schillingbridge Cork & Tap House — trivia, 7 p.m. 

Zoo Bar — Jazzocracy: live Jazz jam, 7-9 p.m.,no cover; Joseph Huber, 9 pm.-12:30 a.m.

Wednesday

Backswing Brewing Co. — music bingo, 7-9 p.m.

Bob's Tavern — open mic night, 8 p.m.-midnight  

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — team trivia, 7 p.m. 

Duffy's Tavern — Women in Music: Hailey Krueger, 6-7:30 p.m., $3 donation.; Stone The Thrones / Cruz Control / Personal Blues Revelation, 7-11 p.m., $5.

Del Ray Ballroom — Rumba drop-in class, 6 p.m., $5.

Grata Bar & Lounge — bingo, 7:30-10 pm. 

Hopcat — trivia, 8 p.m.

The Happy Raven — Nerd Nite speed dating, 6:15-8 p.m. 

Meadowlark — open mic night, 7-9  p.m. 

Miller Time Pub  Mike Semrad, 7 p.m. 

Moonshiner's Saloon — Slyder James, 6-9 p.m. 

Storm Cellar — Lincoln open mic night: sign up and perform, 10 p.m.-1 a.m. 

Zoo Bar — Hector Anchondo Band, 6-9 p.m.; Vic Medley, 9:15-10:15 p.m., $5. 

Thursday 

Backswing Brewing Co. — trivia, 7:30 p.m.

Boiler Brewing Co. — trivia, 8-10 p.m.

Bourbon Theatre — Yonder Mountain String Band, 8:30 p.m.-midnight.

Brother's Bar — DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — trivia, 7 p.m.

Chez So Do — Live in Lincoln series: Skylark, 7-9:30 p.m. 

Crescent Moon — singer-song writer open mic, 7 p.m.

Del Ray Ballroom — Tango drop-in, 6 p.m., $5.

Duffy's Tavern — live music with DJ Relic, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 

Grata Bar & Lounge — trivia, 7:30-10 p.m. 

Meadowlark — Artist in residence: Gene Davis, 7-9 p.m. 

Pla Mor Ballroom — Ballroom dance lessons, 7-8:30 p.m. 

Storm Cellar — Get Down / Johnathan Leach, 9 p.m.-midnight

Tack Room — Lloyd McCarter, 7:30-10:30 p.m. 

Zoo Bar — Matt Briggs, 6–7 p.m.; S***hook, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m. 

Next Friday

Bodega's Alley — Kut Masta Skutt / Wsg / RÜGER /GLAVA / Rainbro, 9 p.m., no cover.

Bourbon Theatre — Fitz and the Tantrums, 7-11:30 p.m.

Brewsky's — Blazin Pianos, 9 p.m.-midnight. 

Bother's — DJ Witt, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 

Capital Cigar Lounge — Warfighter Cigar Event, 6-11 p.m. 

Capitol View Winery — Kaylyn Says, 6:30-8:30 p.m., no cover. 

Comedy Loft — Jordan Rock, 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. shows. 

Crescent Moon — First Friday: featured artists Bailey Potter / Janney Gibilisco; live music with Zachary Seifert-Ponce, guitarist, 8 p.m. 

Del Ray Ballroom — Ballroom drop-in, 8 p.m, $5.

Duffy's Tavern — First Friday Noise & Art show: Jolelle Wellensa, artist / Alex + Allegra, electonic music / Sener Dron / Marsha Fisher, 5-9 p.m., donations for artists accepted. 

Garage Sports Bar & Grill  Dustin Prinz, 7:30-9 p.m. 

Grata Bar & Lounge — live DJ, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 

Gratitude Cafe — Tupelo Springfield, 7-9 p.m. 

Pla Mor Ballroom — Jimmy Mack, singles and couples dance party, 7:30-11:30 p.m., $8.

Pub Bar — karaoke, 9 p.m.-midnight

Mo Java Cafe — Brian Pickle Gerkensmeyer, 7-9 p.m. 

Tack Room — karaoke, 9 p.m. 

