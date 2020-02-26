Plan your Nightlife events : Feb. 28-March 6

Friday
1867 Bar — Karey's Cocktails and Canine's fundraising event, soup and chili bar, meet dogs for adoption, raffle, 7-10 p.m.
Bob's Tavern — Hell Toupee, 9:30 p.m. -12:30 a.m.
Brewsky's — Blazin' Pianos, 9 p.m.-midnight.
Brother's Bar — DJ Witt, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Capitol View Winery — The Wildwoods Duo, 6:30-8:30 p.m., no cover.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — On the Fritz, 9:30 p.m.
CJ's Sun Valley Neighborhood Bar & Grill — Cole Younger & The Renegades, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
Comedy Loft — Zach Martina, 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. shows.
Crescent Moon — Paddywhack Band, 8 p.m.
Deer Springs Winery — Will Hutchinson, 7 p.m.
Grata Bar & Lounge — live DJ, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Gratitude Cafe & Bakery — Mark Lowe, 7-9 p.m.
Gray's Keg Saloon — Escape, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
The Garage — Hardwood Dash, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Lincoln Eagles Club — Steel City Band, 7:30-11 p.m.
MoJava Cafe — RKM, 7-9 p.m.
Moonshiners Saloon — Luck of the Draw dart tournament — signup, 7 p.m.; start, 7:30 p.m.
Panic Underground — Borderline dance party, 10 p.m., $3.
Pub Bar — karaoke, 9 p.m.-midnight.
Roca Tavern — 5-8:30 p.m.; karaoke: host, Craig-O-Rator, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — Jake Klefkorn Band, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Royal Grove — Sons of Texas / Sunflower Dead / Broken Skulls / Miss Taken / Echo, 7 p.m.
Storm Cellar — Monte Peck of the Hanyaks, 9 p.m.
Tack Room — karaoke, 9 p.m.
Wildnerness Ridge — Swing Fever, 7-10:30 p.m.
Zoo Bar — James Steinle, 5-8 p.m.; Tim Budig Band, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday
1867 Bar — Wasted Highway and McKenzie JaLynn Band, 9 p.m.-midnight, $5.
Bodega's Alley — Bissextile / Bvssvine / Darkwood / DJ Ron Gotti / Mahl Z / Oceanz, 8 p.m- 2 a.m.
Brewsky's — Blazin' Pianos, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Brother's Bar — DJ Tiago Rey and DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Brandon Jones, 9:30 p.m.
Comedy Loft — Zach Martina, 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. shows.
Crescent Moon — Aaron Stroessner Jazz duo, 8 p.m.
Gratitude Cafe — writers open mic night, 7-9 p.m.
Gray's Keg Saloon — Mudd Flux / Till Hell / The Broken Skulls, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Junto Wine (Garland) — Tom Roth and Wes Stebbins, 7-9 p.m.
The Local Bar — Music Bingo, 7:30-9 p.m.
Main Street — DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Moonshiners Saloon — karaoke: host Rebecca, 9 p.m.
Old Pub — Soul Club: Bring your own vinyl to play, 9 p.m.-1:59 a.m.
Pub Bar — karaoke, 9 p.m.-.1 a.m.
Roca Tavern — Acoustic Rouster, 8 p.m.-midnight
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — Jake Kloefkorn, 9 p.m. -1 a.m.
Royal Grove — Parker McCollum, 9 p.m.
Tack Room — karaoke, 9 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Big Daddy Caleb and the Chargers, 5-8 p.m., $6;
Sunday
1867 Bar — Paws and Draws fundraiser, 3 p.m.
Kinkaider Brewing Co. — Service industry Sundays; bring any item showing you are in the industry, get 50% off, noon-8 p.m.
Pla Mor Ballroom — McKenzie JaLynn / Hayseed Cowboys, 8 p.m.-midnight
Schillingbridge Cork & Tap House — board games, 11 a.m.
Storm Cellar — Mobiüs / Past Casual, 8-10 p.m., $5.
Zoo Bar — Zoolarious Stand-Up Comedy Showcase, 8-10 p.m.
Indigo Bridge — Live music Sundays, 6-7:30 p.m.
Monday
Chez SoDo — Capitol Jazz Series,: First Monday Jazz jam, 7-9:30 p.m.
Crescent Moon — writing and poetry open mic: Jeff Martinson, 7-9 p.m.
Duffy's Tavern — Comedy open mic night: veteran and rookie comedians, 7:30 p.m.
Happy Raven — trivia, 7-9 p.m.
Hopcat — trivia, 7 p.m.
Storm Cellar — The Foundation: featuring The Wildwoods, 9 p.m.-midnight
Zoo Bar — Emily Bass & Friends, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Zoo Bar House Band, open blues jam, 7-10 p.m., no cover.
Tuesday
1867 Bar — pub quiz, 7-9 p.m.
Bodega's Alley — karaoke, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Boiler Brewing Co. — bingo, 7-9 p.m.
Bourbon Theatre — Doll Skin / Fame on Fire / Flashing Lights / Miss Taken, 7 p.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — live DJ, 10 p.m.
Capital Cigar Lounge — Young Professional Tuesday: Adam Kroft, Redthred CEO, 6-8 p.m.
Del Ray Ballroom — Cha Cha drop-in class, 6 p.m., $5.
Lincoln Eagles Club — Line dancing, 5:30 p.m., $5; Jam session, Catch A Ride Band, 7-10 p.m.
Local — trivia, 7:30 p.m.
Garage Sports Bar & Grill — Tacos, trivia, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Schillingbridge Cork & Tap House — trivia, 7 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Jazzocracy: live Jazz jam, 7-9 p.m.,no cover; Joseph Huber, 9 pm.-12:30 a.m.
Wednesday
Backswing Brewing Co. — music bingo, 7-9 p.m.
Bob's Tavern — open mic night, 8 p.m.-midnight
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — team trivia, 7 p.m.
Duffy's Tavern — Women in Music: Hailey Krueger, 6-7:30 p.m., $3 donation.; Stone The Thrones / Cruz Control / Personal Blues Revelation, 7-11 p.m., $5.
Del Ray Ballroom — Rumba drop-in class, 6 p.m., $5.
Grata Bar & Lounge — bingo, 7:30-10 pm.
Hopcat — trivia, 8 p.m.
The Happy Raven — Nerd Nite speed dating, 6:15-8 p.m.
Meadowlark — open mic night, 7-9 p.m.
Miller Time Pub — Mike Semrad, 7 p.m.
Moonshiner's Saloon — Slyder James, 6-9 p.m.
Storm Cellar — Lincoln open mic night: sign up and perform, 10 p.m.-1 a.m.
Zoo Bar — Hector Anchondo Band, 6-9 p.m.; Vic Medley, 9:15-10:15 p.m., $5.
Thursday
Backswing Brewing Co. — trivia, 7:30 p.m.
Boiler Brewing Co. — trivia, 8-10 p.m.
Bourbon Theatre — Yonder Mountain String Band, 8:30 p.m.-midnight.
Brother's Bar — DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — trivia, 7 p.m.
Chez So Do — Live in Lincoln series: Skylark, 7-9:30 p.m.
Crescent Moon — singer-song writer open mic, 7 p.m.
Del Ray Ballroom — Tango drop-in, 6 p.m., $5.
Duffy's Tavern — live music with DJ Relic, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Grata Bar & Lounge — trivia, 7:30-10 p.m.
Meadowlark — Artist in residence: Gene Davis, 7-9 p.m.
Pla Mor Ballroom — Ballroom dance lessons, 7-8:30 p.m.
Storm Cellar — Get Down / Johnathan Leach, 9 p.m.-midnight
Tack Room — Lloyd McCarter, 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Matt Briggs, 6–7 p.m.; S***hook, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.
Next Friday
Bodega's Alley — Kut Masta Skutt / Wsg / RÜGER /GLAVA / Rainbro, 9 p.m., no cover.
Bourbon Theatre — Fitz and the Tantrums, 7-11:30 p.m.
Brewsky's — Blazin Pianos, 9 p.m.-midnight.
Bother's — DJ Witt, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Capital Cigar Lounge — Warfighter Cigar Event, 6-11 p.m.
Capitol View Winery — Kaylyn Says, 6:30-8:30 p.m., no cover.
Comedy Loft — Jordan Rock, 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. shows.
Crescent Moon — First Friday: featured artists Bailey Potter / Janney Gibilisco; live music with Zachary Seifert-Ponce, guitarist, 8 p.m.
Del Ray Ballroom — Ballroom drop-in, 8 p.m, $5.
Duffy's Tavern — First Friday Noise & Art show: Jolelle Wellensa, artist / Alex + Allegra, electonic music / Sener Dron / Marsha Fisher, 5-9 p.m., donations for artists accepted.
Garage Sports Bar & Grill — Dustin Prinz, 7:30-9 p.m.
Grata Bar & Lounge — live DJ, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Gratitude Cafe — Tupelo Springfield, 7-9 p.m.
Pla Mor Ballroom — Jimmy Mack, singles and couples dance party, 7:30-11:30 p.m., $8.
Pub Bar — karaoke, 9 p.m.-midnight
Mo Java Cafe — Brian Pickle Gerkensmeyer, 7-9 p.m.
Tack Room — karaoke, 9 p.m.