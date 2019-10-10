After finding an original menu from 1929, Pla Mor owner Bobby Layne decided he wanted the ballroom's 90th anniversary to replicate those early years.
So on Thursday night, the ballroom on West O Street reverted to that same menu, including the prices, to celebrate that first year. Dancers were charged just 25 cents for admission and dined on 10-cent hot dogs and popcorn.
Harold Kempkes, 85, said he has been coming to Pla Mor since 1952.
"I used to come here by myself because it was a fun way to meet people," Kempkes said. "I spent almost every weekend here."
The two-day celebration started Thursday with Layne and his orchestra, The Bobby Layne Orchestra, as the main performers.
Before the show, the ballroom hosted a reunion of musicians and singers who have performed with the orchestra over the years.
Layne and his orchestra have built quite the following over the years. Some tables were reserved for his groupies, those who have been following him through the years.
Don and Maxine Noah from Beloit, Kansas, were among the groupies.
"We've been following Bobby for 21 years," Maxine said. "We've been to Pla Mor more times than I can count to see him."
The celebration will continue Friday with another performance by Layne and the orchestra, along with sets by the Variety Band and the Hayseed Cowboys.
Layne said dancers Deborah and Milo Felgar will perform during breaks for the bands to routines inspired by "Dancing With The Stars."
"There are going to be people from all over to help us celebrate, and I'm excited for what we have in store for them," Layne said.
Layne has owned Pla Mor ballroom since 1972, and it is the last surviving ballroom in Lincoln.
It hosts dancing lessons and various bands, and is rented as a wedding venue.
Layne said the ballroom has been a huge part of Lincoln and is looking forward to hearing the memories people have made there.
Because of the popularity and history of the ballroom, Nebraska Lt. Gov. Mike Foley will be proclaiming Oct. 10 and 11 as "Pla Mor Days" on Friday.
Maxine Noah said this weekend gives them the opportunity to catch up with old friends.
"The best part about Bobby and this place is all of the wonderful people we've met along the way," she said.