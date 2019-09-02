The 2019 Pinewood Bowl concert series ends this weekend with Clay Johnson & Friends bringing country music to the Pioneers Park amphitheater Friday and ‘70s jazz-rock legends Steely Dan closing the year Sunday.
Those shows are each expected to draw around 4,000 to the bowl, which has a capacity of about 4,700 for seated shows. They will be the fourth and fifth Pinewood shows to top the 4,000 mark, joining sellouts by The Avett Brothers, Tenacious D and Willie Nelson and Alison Krauss.
In total, the summer’s nine concerts will draw more than 33,000 people -- an average of about 3,700 per show, which makes 2019 one of the best of the eight years of Pinewood Bowl concerts.
“It’s been a good year,” said SMG-Lincoln general manager Tom Lorenz. “It’s nice to be able to have successful shows and have some surprises like Tenacious D and have Weird Al attended so well.”
The series, Lorenz said, succeeded this year, in part, because of how it was booked. SMG-Lincoln and Mammoth, the Lawrence, Kansas, promoter, deliberately selected only 10 shows for the summer of 2019 -- Judah & the Lion was later moved to the Bourbon Theatre. And those shows were aimed at and hit multiple kinds of music and audiences.
Booking for Pinewood Bowl 2020 is already underway.