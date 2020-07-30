Pinewood Bowl ready to host The Beach Boys in socially distanced concert Sunday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pinewood Bowl will present its first concert of 2020 Sunday when The Beach Boys play the Pioneers Park amphitheater that has been altered to meet coronavirus pandemic show requirements.

“I think it’s the perfect show to reopen the bowl for the season,” said Lincoln arena manager Tom Lorenz, who has been in constant contact with the band since originally setting the date last winter.

The concert was made possible by a Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department-approved plan that grew out of a series of drawings and maps that were submitted to the department by Lincoln arena officials.

“Our main aim was to cut capacity, create social distancing and put the seating into pods of two seats, four seats and six seats,” Lorenz said. “We’ve created more aisles and, by reducing capacity, made it a more wide-open, spacious setting.”

The plan cuts the maximum seated capacity of the bowl from more than 4,500 to 2,970. But Lorenz said attendance Sunday would be capped at about 2,200.

Multiple entrances — three at the top of the bowl and the VIP entrance on the east side — will be used to get people to their seats quickly while allowing spacing to be maintained.