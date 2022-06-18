Pinewood Bowl provides fine showcase for Bon Iver's distintive folk-meets-synth indie rock

It was still light when Bon Iver took the Pinewood Bowl stage Saturday, negating most of the lighting, save for the neon V’s that surrounded the platforms where five of the band members stood behind their keyboards and on their drum kit, and eliminating the foggy atmosphere that was being tested before the show began.

That made the concert solely about the music that Justin Vernon and four mates would create — and they did so impressively.

From the opening “666 t” to the encore-ending“Rabi” 100 minutes later, they brought their deductive "indie folk rock meets synths and electronica" sound with live dynamics, some improvised passages and plenty of loops, washes and rumbles that made the songs eclipse and illuminate the recorded versions.

Wearing headphones and a headband, Vernon stood at center stage, playing acoustic and electric guitars and a synth, and singing in both his signature falsetto and an evocative baritone while the two drummers and the multiinstrumentalist, who played synths, guitars, bass and saxophone, contributed on the instruments and backing vocals.

The latter was particularly true for guitarist/keyboardist Jenn Wasner, who essentially dueted with Vernon on a good share of the songs.

As would be expected, the set drew heavily on songs from 2016’s “22, A Million” and 2019’s “I, I,” the albums on which Vernon added the synth and electronics to his indie folk.

But it reached back to “the first song I made up,” “Flume” carried by Vernon on acoustic guitar before switching back to the washes of “33 ‘God’” and the electronically processed “715 Creeks,” as if to say, "This is what we do now."

After Saturday, only three shows remain on the U.S. leg of Bon Iver’s tour. What that means is the band is road tight and ready to play anything on the ever-changing set list.

That made for highlights that ranged from a beautiful “Heavenly Father,” the gradually building “Blood Bank” — as close as Bon Iver comes to anthemic rock — and its follow up, “AUATC,” the newest song in the set, an anti-capitalist number that featured some of Vernon’s most effective vocals.

The encore began with Vernon leading the Pioneers Park choir through a call-and-response twist on “The Wolves” that had the audience singing “What might have been lost” and Vernon answering “Don’t bother me” with increasing volume as the song rose to its crescendo.

Vernon said nothing for the first 30 minutes or so of the concert. But thereafter, he repeatedly thanked the crowd for coming to listen to Bon Iver’s music, praising their response and the ‘“beautiful evening,” which it was thanks to a breeze and shade that cut the heat.

The show was, for its first hour, a sit-down affair. But when it got dark enough that the lights came up, so did the audience — standing, swaying and sometimes singing along — and contributing to the concert’s perfect ending.

