Pianist Perahia cancels Lied Center concert, replaced by Barry Douglas

Pianist Murray Perahia has canceled his upcoming recitals, including a March 1 performance that had been set for the Lied Center for Performing Arts. He will be replaced at the Lied by Irish pianist Barry Douglas.

“To my North American fans, it is with regret that I have to cancel my upcoming recitals for medical reasons,’ Perahia said in a statement. “I hope to be able to return before too long and thank you for your continued patience.”

Douglas, has forged a major international career since he won the Gold Medal at the 1986 Tchaikovsky International Piano Competition, the first non-Russian pianist to do so since Van Cliburn in 1958. Douglas serves at artistic director of Camerata Ireland and the Clandeboye Festival while maintaining an international touring schedule.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Queen Elizabeth 8 appointed Douglas to the Order of the British Empire in the 2002 New Year’s Honours List for services to music.