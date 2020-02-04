Pianist Perahia cancels Lied Center concert, replaced by Barry Douglas

Pianist Murray Perahia has canceled his upcoming recitals, including a March 1 performance that had been set for the Lied Center for Performing Arts. He will be replaced at the Lied by Irish pianist Barry Douglas.
“To my North American fans, it is with regret that I have to cancel my upcoming recitals for medical reasons,’ Perahia said in a statement. “I hope to be able to return before too long and thank you for your continued patience.”
Douglas, has forged a major international career since he won the Gold Medal at the 1986 Tchaikovsky International Piano Competition, the first non-Russian pianist to do so since Van Cliburn in 1958. Douglas serves at artistic director of Camerata Ireland and the Clandeboye Festival while maintaining an international touring schedule.
Queen Elizabeth 8 appointed Douglas to the Order of the British Empire in the 2002 New Year’s Honours List for services to music.
“I am thrilled Barry Douglas, a highly intellectual and talented pianist, will make his Lied Center debut as part of the Lied’s 30th anniversary season,” Lied Center artistic director Ann Chang said in a news release. “Barry is an artist I've wanted to present for a long time to our discerning audience and it's truly a miracle his U.S. tour was going through our region at this precise time. His brilliant performances of Beethoven, Rachmaninoff and Schubert are sure to impress and thrill you -- replacement or not!”
The March 1 concert will also celebrate Chang’s retirement from the Lied Center and her contribution to the arts in Nebraska. Ticket holders are invited to celebrate at a post-show reception in the Lied’s main lobby.
Tickets purchased for the Perahia concert will be honored at Douglas’ March 1 concert. Tickets remain for the concert and are available at liedcenter.org and by phone at 402-472-4747.