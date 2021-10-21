Pianist Paul Barnes to celebrate CD and works of composer Victoria Bond at Kimball on Monday

The “Illumination” trilogy concludes with “Enite ton Kyrion,” the newest of the three that is the result of a collaboration between Bond and Barnes, a beautiful, more contemplative piece with bell-like ringing in the bass.

“She did exactly what I wanted,” Barnes said. “Its a real depiction of divine love. I was so thrilled when I got this in the mail.”

Barnes, the chanter at Lincoln’s Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church will also chant the hymn on which the trilogy is based. “I’m at the point in my life where I don’t think I’ll ever do a piano rectal when I can’t sing,” Barnes said.

The other two pieces on the album are “Black Light,” and an orchestral version of “Ancient Keys.”

“Black Light” will open Monday’s concert, performed by former Barnes student Madeline Rogers and current doctoral candidate Florencia Zuloaga.

It will be followed by Christian Johnson on piano and baritone Trey Meyer presenting the world premiere of the piano/baritone reworking of Bond’s “From an Antique Land.”