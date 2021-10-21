Pianist Paul Barnes to celebrate CD and works of composer Victoria Bond at Kimball on Monday

In 1997, pianist Paul Barnes met composer Victoria Bond when he traveled to the Czech city of Zlín to record her first piano concerto “Black Light.”
On the way to a recording session, Barnes told Bond of his ecstatic experiences chanting hymns in the Greek Orthodox Church.
“She said ‘sing me one,’” Barnes said. “I sang ‘Poitrion Sotiriou,’ the Cup of Salvation. She was taken by it and took it from there.”
Using the simple melody, Bond wrote a piece for piano that -- 22 years later -- is the opening track on “Illuminations: Piano Works of Victoria Bond.”
The just-released CD by Barnes, the Glenn Korff School of Music Marguerite Scribante Professor of Piano, will celebrated at a Kimball Recital Hall concert at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
The acclaimed New York-based cutting edge composer and conductor will be in Lincoln for “A Celebration of Victoria Bond” as the concert is titled. It will include most of the pieces from the CD, highlighted by Barnes’ performance of a trilogy of works based on Orthodox and Jewish chant titled “Illumination on Byzantine Chant.”
The dramatic “Poitrion Sotiriou” with its theme and variation on the hymn and powerful coda, will be followed by “Simeron Kremate,” a piece based on the Greek Orthodox crucifixion chant that incorporates elements from “Tal,” a Jewish chant that reflects Bond’s heritage.
The “Illumination” trilogy concludes with “Enite ton Kyrion,” the newest of the three that is the result of a collaboration between Bond and Barnes, a beautiful, more contemplative piece with bell-like ringing in the bass.
“She did exactly what I wanted,” Barnes said. “Its a real depiction of divine love. I was so thrilled when I got this in the mail.”
Barnes, the chanter at Lincoln’s Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church will also chant the hymn on which the trilogy is based. “I’m at the point in my life where I don’t think I’ll ever do a piano rectal when I can’t sing,” Barnes said.
The other two pieces on the album are “Black Light,” and an orchestral version of “Ancient Keys.”
“Black Light” will open Monday’s concert, performed by former Barnes student Madeline Rogers and current doctoral candidate Florencia Zuloaga.
It will be followed by Christian Johnson on piano and baritone Trey Meyer presenting the world premiere of the piano/baritone reworking of Bond’s “From an Antique Land.”
The inclusion of students and former students in the program is more than appropriate. All proceeds from the sale of CDs, which Barnes and Bond will autograph after the concert, and donations sent via a QR code in the program will go to the Paul Barnes Piano Scholarship Fund.
“We used every penny of it this year,” Barnes said. “That let us bring some very good people to Lincoln.”
