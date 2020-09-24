Pianist Paul Barnes delivers an exqusitely played recital in first Lied Center concert since March

Barnes’ transcription of the piece deftly conveys the essence of the string parts to the piano, maintaining the piece’s internal tension and dynamics. As played Thursday, "Annunciation" was more romantic than the string quartet version as it interwove an Orthodox hymn and the love progression from Glass’s opera “Orphee,” then ended with a fast, dramatic flourish of scales that only a pianist as talented as Barnes could handle.

The 100-minute concert was performed with no intermission, one of many concessions to the norm that made a performance possible under COViD-19 health and safety measures.

Those changes, including touchless entry, with programs picked up from a table, directions to specific doors on tickets to prevent crowding and, especially, required masks and “socially distanced” seating made the concert comfortably safe.

The seating scattered the 300 or so audience members throughout the 2,200 seat auditorium with a minimum of three seats between groups of two and, in some places, entire vacant rows.

“This is such an interesting view,” Barnes told the audience as he introduced the recital. “I can’t tell you how thrilled I’ am to be playing for live human beings.”