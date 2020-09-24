Pianist Paul Barnes delivers an exqusitely played recital in first Lied Center concert since March

Pianist Paul Barnes brought “A Bright Sadness” to the Lied Center for Performing Arts on Thursday, exquisitely performing a recital of seven works
The first Lied concert since March showcased pieces, inspired by chant, written for Barnes by a handful of composers.
The connection between chant and the piano works was made unmistakable by Barnes, who chanted the Greek Orthodox and Hebrew hymns that were the works' inspirations, and by 12-member Our Lady of Guadalupe Seminary Schola, which joined Barnes to provide a drone for his chants, then performed the Byzantine Vespers Hymn “Vexilla Regis.”
That piece led into Barnes’ performance of an abbreviated version of the only piece on the program not written for Barnes, Franz Liszt’s “Via Crucix.” A master interpreter of Liszt, Barnes brought an emotional, expressiveness to the passages, some tender, others darkly violent.
The recital concluded with a pair of world premieres. The first, “Trisagion,” is a lovely piece by Lincoln composer David von Kampen that filters two Orthodox hymns through Bach and a hint of jazz. Lightly played by Barners, it ended far too soon and deserves to be heard again.
The second was the premiere of the piano transcription of “Annunciation,” the piano quintet that acclaimed composer Philip Glass wrote for Barnes that debuted on the Lied stage two years ago.
Barnes’ transcription of the piece deftly conveys the essence of the string parts to the piano, maintaining the piece’s internal tension and dynamics. As played Thursday, "Annunciation" was more romantic than the string quartet version as it interwove an Orthodox hymn and the love progression from Glass’s opera “Orphee,” then ended with a fast, dramatic flourish of scales that only a pianist as talented as Barnes could handle.
The 100-minute concert was performed with no intermission, one of many concessions to the norm that made a performance possible under COViD-19 health and safety measures.
Those changes, including touchless entry, with programs picked up from a table, directions to specific doors on tickets to prevent crowding and, especially, required masks and “socially distanced” seating made the concert comfortably safe.
The seating scattered the 300 or so audience members throughout the 2,200 seat auditorium with a minimum of three seats between groups of two and, in some places, entire vacant rows.
“This is such an interesting view,” Barnes told the audience as he introduced the recital. “I can’t tell you how thrilled I’ am to be playing for live human beings.”
The thrill was mutual for the humans in the audience who, after months, heard live music beautifully performed by, to use Glass’ description of Barnes, “a world class piano virtuoso.”
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!