Philip Glass’ piano quintet “Annunciation” returned to a Lincoln stage Thursday, brilliantly performed by Paul Barnes and Brooklyn Rider at Kimball Hall.
Pianist Barnes, for whom the acclaimed composer Glass wrote his first piece for piano and string quartet, debuted “Annunciation” in April 2018 with the Chiara String Quartet at the Lied Center for Performing Arts.
Thursday’s Kimball concert was in celebration of the release of the CD of the piece recorded by by Barnes and Brooklyn Rider in January -- a recording created with just a day of rehearsals and a day in the studio.
“Annunciation” was better in performance Thursday than on the CD or last year at the Lied. Having performed the piece for nearly two years, Barnes played it with greater nuance and expressiveness as Brooklyn Rider, the leading string quartet interpreter of Glass’ music, creating the foundation for the conversational interplay between piano and strings that runs throughout the piece.
That combination created stunning moments -- as when Barnes’ sparse melody notes rang out over the droning, undulating eighth notes coming from violins and cello in the second movement, just before the thrilling flight of the closing coda.
I’ve heard “Annunciation” about a dozen times -- in rehearsal, in performance and on the CD -- but it was only with Thursday’s precise, evocative performance that I heard the depth of the two themes Glass incorporated into the work -- his “love” progression from the opera “Orphee” and the Greek Orthodox chant that gives the piece its name -- and found how he intertwined and reworked the themes impressive and moving.
You have free articles remaining.
When I wrote about “Annunciation” at its debut, I called it a romantic late period Glass masterwork. I’ll stick with that the second time around, but will add that the piece is subtly complex and fully revealed itself in the hands of Barnes and Brooklyn Rider.
The evening opened with Brooklyn Rider performing “Quartet Satz,” a 2017 Glass composition that is an homage to Franz Schubert’s “Quartetsatz” that was conveyed with warmth. And Barnes and violinist Colin Jacobsen performed “Pendulum” an unpublished 2017 piece for piano and violin that is pure Glass — dark and surging, driven by the duo to a fun, fast ending.
In the second half of the program, Brooklyn Rider, hailed as the “future of chamber music,” demonstrated its mastery of the past with its performance of Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Quartet in A Minor, Opus 132.”
Written late in Beethoven’s life, the five movement piece is complex and challenging. It was handled with great sensitivity, impressive communication and striking individual performances, particularly from cellist Michael Nicolas.
There won’t be a better string quartet performance in Lincoln than that of Brooklyn Rider anytime soon. And it will be hard for Barnes to match the brilliance of Thursday’s performance with Brooklyn Rider when he takes “Annunciation” on the road over the next year -- it is a fine piece of Glass music that was given the performance it deserves