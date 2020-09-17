Pianist Barnes to present world premiere pieces Thursday in first Lied Center concert since March.

After six months of canceled concerts and online performances, there’s something Paul Barnes wants to hear Thursday when he presents his “A Bright Sadness” recital at the Lied Center for Performing Arts.
“I'm going to be so excited when somebody coughs in the middle of my thing,” the internationally acclaimed pianist said. "I'm going to be thrilled because it's a reminder that, ‘Oh my god, it's a live audience;' all those things we totally take for granted.”
Barnes, a professor in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Glenn Korff School of Music, got the chance to perform via an agreement between the school and the Lied Center.
While not part of the fall program, his concert will be the first at the Lied since March and the first to take place with socially distanced seating and under COVID-19 health protocols.
“When (Lied executive director) Bill Stephan and (Glen Korff director) Sergio Ruiz worked out this deal, I just jumped on it,” Barnes said. “I’ve done a ton of online performances over the summer. It's certainly better than nothing. But as a performer, you know, there's so much interaction and energy that you get from the immediate reaction that you can feel and see and hear.”
Socially distanced seating, which reduces the Lied capacity from 2,200 to around 600, means that Barnes’ recital will take place on the main stage rather than in Kimball Hall, where it would normally have been held.
He’s thrilled to be performing there, largely because he will be able to present the world premiere of his piano transcription of “Annunciation” on the same stage where the first piano quintet by acclaimed composer Philip Glass had its world premiere in 2018.
That transcription converts the composition that was commissioned for Barnes and written for piano and string quartet into a piece that can be played on solo piano. Barnes premiered the first movement of the transcription in April during a Lied Center Online performance that drew an audience from around the world.
“I wasn't actually planning on having the second-movement transcription done by now,” Barnes said. “But because I’ve had so much free time with all these canceled gigs, it worked out that I could do it.”
“Annunciation” will conclude the recital, which is fully titled “A Bright Sadness: Piano Works Inspired by Greek, Latin, Hebrew and Native American Chant.”
“What it does is it explores all of these ancient chant traditions, much of which are dealing with suffering and really deal with the Transfiguration of suffering,” said Barnes, the head chanter of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. “The very first conversation I had with Philip Glass was on the relationship between Buddhist chant and Byzantine chant and this idea that these two particular chant traditions feature a drone.
"When you take away normal Western harmonic chord progression and you just have that long drone, then your ear starts getting attuned to so many different melodic inflections and things like that. It creates a completely otherworldly atmosphere."
The program will begin with a piece written for Barnes by Native flautist Ron Warren. It will be followed by Victoria Bond’s “Simeron Kremate,” which is based on Greek Orthodox and Jewish chant.
Our Lady of Guadalupe Seminary Schola, a chant group, will present the Gregorian chant on which Franz Liszt based his groundbreaking “Via Crucis” to be followed by Barnes playing excerpts from the Liszt composition.
The second half of the concert will open with the live performance premiere of Lincoln composer David von Kampen’s “Trisagion,” a piece that incorporates two Greek Orthodox chants. It will be followed by “Annunciation."
“I love using a massive dynamic range, so I'm going to be all over the place, playing on that beautiful Lied Steinway,” Barnes said. “To know there's that immediate feedback, when you get this glorious, hushed pianissimo and you know everybody's there with you — there's no way you can simulate that online. I’m so excited, so ready to play it.”
L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.