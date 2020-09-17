Pianist Barnes to present world premiere pieces Thursday in first Lied Center concert since March.

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After six months of canceled concerts and online performances, there’s something Paul Barnes wants to hear Thursday when he presents his “A Bright Sadness” recital at the Lied Center for Performing Arts.

“I'm going to be so excited when somebody coughs in the middle of my thing,” the internationally acclaimed pianist said. "I'm going to be thrilled because it's a reminder that, ‘Oh my god, it's a live audience;' all those things we totally take for granted.”

Barnes, a professor in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Glenn Korff School of Music, got the chance to perform via an agreement between the school and the Lied Center.

While not part of the fall program, his concert will be the first at the Lied since March and the first to take place with socially distanced seating and under COVID-19 health protocols.

“When (Lied executive director) Bill Stephan and (Glen Korff director) Sergio Ruiz worked out this deal, I just jumped on it,” Barnes said. “I’ve done a ton of online performances over the summer. It's certainly better than nothing. But as a performer, you know, there's so much interaction and energy that you get from the immediate reaction that you can feel and see and hear.”