Performances to mark 40th anniversary of Polley Music Library

  • Updated
Lincoln City Libraries invites residents to a celebration of the Polley Music Library's 40th anniversary on Sunday.

The free event runs from 1-4 p.m. on the second floor of Bennett Martin Public Library, 136 S. 14th St.

The celebration will include three performances:

1-2 p.m. — Performing at a Distance: The Ludus Duo, Barelos and Granieri demonstrate the possibilities for live collaboration via the internet.

2-3 p.m. — The LNK New Music Collective: Local composers and performers will share some of their latest work.

3-4 p.m. — The Bottle Tops Duo: Mike and Kerry Semrad will close out the celebration with their unique blend of country, rock, blues and gospel.

Lincoln City Libraries also announced that an 18-guitar donation by the Zager family of Lincoln has more than doubled their circulating collection. The new "traveler size" guitars are especially designed for smaller hands.

Residents are also invited to learn more about the music resources available at the library by participating in the Polley Music Library's 40th Anniversary Music Challenge at lincolnlibraries.org

A gift certificate will be awarded for adults and a ukulele will be awarded for children.

News intern

Evelyn Mejia is a news intern and current sophomore at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She covers breaking news and writes feature stories about her community.

