Pentatonix to kick off Lincoln's holiday entertainment season Saturday

It’s beginning to sound a lot like Christmas and not just for holiday shoppers in stores or on the radio.

For Saturday, Lincoln will begin a month of Christmas concerts, with, appropriately, Pentatonix, arguably, outside of Mannheim Steamroller, today’s most Christmas-associated group.

The Grammy-winning five-person a cappella group, which will perform at Pinnacle Bank Arena, released “Holidays Around the World” its sixth holiday album, last month, following up “Evergreen,” the album that was the basis for their record setting tour last year.

Since emerging in 2011, Pentatonix has sold more than 10 million albums worldwide, generated billions of streams and performed “everywhere” from the White House and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to late night TV shows, the Hollywood Bowl and theaters and arenas around the country.

Strongly identified with holiday music, the band’s 2016 album “A Pentatonix Christmas” hit No. 1 on the Billboard album charts and sold more than a million copies.

The quintet – Scott Hoying, Mitch Grass, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola and Matt Sallee – has won three Grammy Awards, making history as the first a cappella act to win Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella” in 2015.

Next up is Tenthing Brass Ensemble, a ten-piece, all-female Norwegian brass ensemble, that will present a program at the Lied Center for Performing Arts Thursday.

Starting at the beautiful fjords of Norway, the ensemble will move through 14th century Germany, a warm Italian Christmas via Corelli’s Christmas Concerto, evergreen England, to the sounds of Ukrainian folk and Czech fairy-tale before moving into new arrangements of American Christmas classics “Winter Wonderland,” “White Christmas,” “Let It Snow” and “Jingle Bell Rock”

On Dec. 4, Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra will present its annual “Deck The Halls” concert at the Lied Center.

The concert, which will be performed at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., will include “Sleigh Ride” and “the Nutcracker” with guest conductor Lucas Waldin. Tenor Drew Duncan will bring beloved holiday songs to life along with dancers from Dancing Beyond Limits. The concert will also feature Bell-issimo handbell choir and Lincoln Suzuki Studios.

Pianist Lorie Line returns to Lincoln for her annual holiday show on Dec. 14 at the Rococo Theatre. “An Intimate Christmas with Lorie Line 2022” will present an evening of holiday music, funny stories and stories of faith. Kids are welcome at the 90-minute concert that will also feature the Bell Meister ringing in Christmas and the New Year.

On Dec. 16, Lincoln singer-songwriter Andrea von Kampen will present her fourth annual Christmas concert at the Rococo. As is tradition, von Kampen will share the stage with friends and family performing takes on classic holiday tunes as well as her original songs showcasing the winter season.

Another holiday tradition comes to the Lied Center on Dec. 17 and 18, with the 36th annual production of “The Nutcracker” by the Lincoln Midwest Ballet Company. The performance features almost 200 student dancers from southeast Nebraska along with professional guest artists telling the enduring story to the score written by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

Wrapping up the holiday music offerings, “Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musica” comes to the Lied Center for five performances Dec. 22-24.

The record-setting Broadway holiday sensation features the hit songs “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas” from the original animated special as well new songs written for this musical theater retelling of Dr. Seuss’s classic story of the mean, scheming Grinch, whose heart is “two sizes too small” who decides to steal Christmas away from the holiday-loving Whos.

Tickets for the Pentatonix concert are available at ticketmaster.com and on the Ticketmaster app. Tickets for the Lied Center events are available at liedcenter.org, by phone at 402-472-4747 and at the Lied ticket office. Tickets for the Rococo events are available at rococotheatre.com.