Pentatonix delivers entertaining, impressive show

From an accelerating “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen” through “Silent Night” two hours later, Pentatonix delivered what it’s calling “A Christmas Spectacular” to what has to be Lincoln’s largest holiday gathering ever Saturday.

A crowd of more than 11,000 filled Pinnacle Bank Arena for the concert by the Grammy-winning vocal group, impressing the quintet with its size and response.

"This is the biggest show we have on the tour,” baritone Scott Hoying said early on. “It’s one of the biggest shows we’ve done.”

A few songs later, bass Matt Sallee called it his favorite show ever and, after the group and audience made a TikTok video, soprano Kirstin Maldonado called it a “core lifetime memory.”

Cycling through songs from what Hoying called “about 100 Christmas albums," the quintet revisited “Little Drummer Boy,” the song that put the group on the Christmas music map and turned the singers' bodies into percussion instruments, with finger snaps, thigh slaps and chest thumping providing the beat for “White Winter Hymnal.”

Taking a page out of Elvis Costello’s book — he’s done entire shows like this — Pentatonix spun the Wheel of Christmas, doing one minute of “My Favorite Things,” Danny Elfman’s “Making Christmas” from “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “We Need a Little Christmas.”

After a short break, Pentatonix opened its second set with a beautiful, coolly-arranged version of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” which may be a lot of things, but, coming from a Buddhist Jew, it’s not a Christmas song.

It was followed by a medley of songs from the group’s forthcoming album that spans the globe for Christmas music — starting with tenor Mitch Grassi on “Hark the Herald Angels Sing,” the music moved to Africa for a take on “Joy to the World” into “Feliz Navidad,” with Maldonado nailing the lead vocals.

No Pentatonix show would be complete without some beat-boxing from Kevin Olusola. He provided plenty on “Last Christmas,” a clap-along dance-party “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” and, impressively, simultaneously playing cello and beat-boxing.

“This has truly been one of the favorite shows we’ve ever done,” Olusola said as he started “cello-boxing,” which included a piece of a Bach cello suite and “Kevin’s Fifth,” aka Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony — for real.

The opening act, Girl Named Tom, winner of NBC’s “The Voice,” returned for a pair of songs with Pentatonix that were harmony extravaganzas as the fast-moving show raced to the end, garnering ovation after ovation from the crowd.

There will be a bunch more holiday concerts in Lincoln between now and Christmas. It’s a safe bet that none of them will top the entertaining, impressively performed Pentatonix concert. And, for sure, none will be bigger.