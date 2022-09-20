Pentatonix bringing 'A Christmas Spectacular!' to Lincoln arena

Pentatonix will kick off the holiday season in Lincoln when they bring their “A Christmas Spectacular!” tour to Pinnacle Bank Arena on Nov. 26.

The Grammy-winning five-person a cappella group, whose 2021 Christmas tour was one of its biggest ever, will release its sixth holiday album “Holidays Around the World” on Oct. 28. That album follows “Evergreen,” the record that was the basis for last year’s tour.

Since emerging in 2011, Pentatonix has sold more than 10 million albums worldwide, generated billions of streams and performed “everywhere” from the White House and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to late night TV shows, the Hollywood Bowl and theaters and arenas around the country.

Strongly identified with holiday music, the band’s 2016 album “A Pentatonix Christmas” hit No. 1 on the Billboard album charts and sold more than 1 million copies.

The quintet — Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola and Matt Sallee — has won three Grammy Awards, making history as the first a cappella act to win Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella in 2015. They earned another Grammy the next year in the Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their duet with Dolly Parton on her song “Jolene.”

Girl Named Tom, the season 21 winners of “The Voice” TV singing competition, will open the show.

Tickets for the Pentatonix concert start at $25 and will be available at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and on the Ticketmaster app. Tickets also can be purchased at the arena ticket office Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Pentatonix show is the only concert announced for the arena for the remainder of 2022. Blake Shelton is slated to play there in February.