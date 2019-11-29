Pearl Jam and Phish go first on Record Store Day on Black Friday

The Pearl Jam and the Phish went first.
That would be “MTV Unplugged (3/16/1992)” and “The Story of the Ghost” — the albums the bands released for Record Store Day on Black Friday.
“Those were the two big ones,” said Lincoln Vintage Vinyl’s Chad Breassale. “I don’t think there are any of them left. I had 15, 20 of them.”
Many of them went in the first hour that Lincoln Vintage Vinyl was open Friday. About 40 people were in line outside the North 70th Street store when the doors opened at 7 a.m. and Breassale reported a steady stream of record searchers through mid-morning, an “average to a little above” Black Friday.
About a dozen people were in the store mid-morning, picking through the five bins of new Record Store Day releases to get a gem or two — like, get this, a "Rockabye Baby!" vinyl release of “Lullaby Renditions of Snoop Dogg,” which a mom, who didn’t want to be named, was buying to play for her baby.
At Lefty’s Records, a half dozen customers were browsing the bins, talking about the Nebraska-Iowa game that was set to kick off about three hours later.
Friday had been slower than usual at Lefty’s.
“I kind of expected it,” Lefty’s owner Les Greer said. “There just wasn’t as much buzz this year for titles. So I ordered less.”
The Pearl Jam album, the biggest and at 13,000 copies, most pressed Record Store Day release, went fast at Lefty’s as did “Stereo/Mono” from Paul Westerberg & Grandpaboy.
The album most requested, but least available — “Silver” by The Wrens. Lefty’s got just one copy of the New Jersey band’s 1994 debut that was released on vinyl for the first time Friday. It disappeared in a hurry.
