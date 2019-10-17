If I had a ballot, I’d vote for Pat Benatar, Motorhead, T. Rex and, most likely, MC5 and The Notorious B.I.G.
But I don’t get a chance to vote for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, whose 2020 nominees were announced Tuesday.
As always, there are a few certain inductees among the 16 nominees.
Whitney Houston, the mega-sellling, brilliant vocalist and groundbreaking influential rapper The Notorious B.I.G. are near locks in their first appearances on the ballot.
And Benatar, also making her first ballot appearance, has been one of the “why isn’t she in already?” artists of the last couple years, making it likely that she’ll be one of the final five as well.
As for the remainder of the nominees, it’s hard to guess which will amass enough support from the voters, a group made up of industry insiders, journalists and previous inductees, to make the final cut for induction.
I’m far from certain that two of my favorites - Motorhead and T. Rex -- will make the cut. Motorhead and its late leader Lemmy Klimister are beloved in the rock world and delivered for 40 years rock ‘n’ roll of the heaviest variety might be too much and not influential enough for voters.
And T. Rex, the English pioneers of glam rock, only lasted a decade before frontman Marc Bolan died in a 1977 car accident. They were among the most influential bands of the era, cited by acts from The Ramones and R.E.M. to the Smiths and Tricky. But beyond the 1972 hit “Bang A Gong,” T. Rex was never all that popular in the U.S.
And I’m guessing the MC5, the political Detroit hard rockers who were proto-punk before there was an idea of punk, aren’t likely to make it in on their fifth try. Nor are electronic music pioneers Kraftwerk, nominated for the sixth time, Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, who have their fourth chance to get in the hall and Todd Rundgren, who is up for the second time. .
But there are a few returning nominees that have a good shot being in Cleveland when the inductions take place next year. They include Depeche Mode, Judas Priest and Nine Inch Nails.
Among the first time nominees, it will be interesting to see if: Dave Matthews Band can bring the modern jam band ethos into the hall, there’s enough classic rock support for The Doobie Brothers to get in, if Soundgarden carries the votes of its already inducted grunge brethren and if Thin Lizzy can take “The Boys Are Back in Town” to Cleveland.
If I had to bet today, I’d go with this quntet of inductees: Houston, The Notorious B.I.G., Benatar, Depeche Mode and Judas Priest. But I sure hope Lemmy makes it, too.