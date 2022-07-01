Pandemic propelled Wallows bringing pop-tinged rock to Generation Z

On July 30, Wallows will play Lollapalooza, one of the seven top-line artists billed for the giant Chicago festival.

That’s quite a jump for the Los Angeles alternative rock trio that made its debut at the Grant Park fest in 2018.

“It’s weird,” said guitarist Breaden LeMasters. “We went from playing first up at noon – our first festival was Lollapalooza and we were the first band on the smallest stage – to seeing our name on the top line. We’re very, very excited. Our biggest sort of growth happened during the pandemic, during lockdown. Coming out of lockdown, we just have some great opportunities.”

Those opportunities including not only playing festivals, but mounting their largest tour yet, a country-spanning journey that will stop at the Bourbon Theatre on Friday.

And they grew out of “Tell Me That It’s Over,” the album that guitarist/singers LeMasters, Dylan Minnette and drummer Cole Preston began working on in January 2021.

“I remember when we first started seeing each other at Cole’s house,” Lemasters said. “It was an interesting, fun time. We didn’t see each other for a year, it felt like. It didn’t have an effect on the songs. We were writing them before the lockdown. But if it hadn’t been done during then, the record would be different.”

The songs the trio worked on at Preston’s home were recorded in person with producer Ariel Rechtshaid.

“The four of us were like this unstoppable train of inspiration, then it was working things out and trying new things.” Minnette said. “Ariel is next level. Every single take he brought in something new or fresh, that we hadn’t thought of in some way.”

Inspired by “Pinkerton”-era Weezer, The Beatles, The Clash and “Pet Sounds”-era Beach Boys, Wallows and Rechtshaid crafted an album of melodic, dynamic pop songs that incorporate synths and electronics along with the guitars, bass and drums of their 2019 debut “Nothing Happens.”

That band has had to add a sixth member to fill out the lush, synth sounds, and they’re using some light tracks for things that can't be played live.

That said, Wallows isn’t all that much different live than they were 11 years ago when the trio put together their first band or in 2017 when they officially became Wallows.

“It’s still, I’d say, a rock ‘n’ roll show,” Minnette said. “A lot of the songs are a little more raw live. In a way, I think they might be brought to life live even more so than on the album.”

The 2022 tour set isn’t necessarily going to be dominated by songs from “Tell Me That It’s Over.”

“Even though we have only two proper albums, we have more than 40 songs,” Preston said. “We’ll definitely have a hard decision about what to play. We do a couple of our popular songs, a couple for the super nerdy Wallows fans and we’re pushing the new album so we play those ... the new songs are going over well live. The kids are very loud singing them.”

As they play shows around the country and have their music streamed and on the radio, Wallows has become one of the handful of contemporary artists who are introducing Generation Z to rock.

“Rock has been around for the last 50 years. In terms of people hearing it, sometimes it goes under and then people bring it back,” Lemasters said. “When you asked that, I was thinking Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo, just like you said. Maybe it’s catching on because it’s packaged in pop, there are melodies that people can sing along with.

“My other theory is simple, all these kids are hearing it for the first time, just like I did when I heard The Strokes when I was 12 to 15.”

Minnette and Lemasters are each actors – Minette best known for the Netflix series “13 Reasons Why” and Lemasters for TNT’s “Men of a Certain Age.” Conflicts with their acting commitments have foreshortened previous tours. But this summer, it’s full go for the band.

“We’ve got a billion more shows,” Minnette said. “We did pretty intensive tours before. But not as many shows as we’re doing this year and next. We do have most of the summer off, we’re going to write for the next record. We’re in such a good place. It’s all Wallows all the time.”

