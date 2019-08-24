The Pacifica Quartet, a string quartet, will open Lincoln Friends of Chamber Music’s 2019-20 season with a concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, in the Johnny Carson Theater at the Lied Center, 11th and Q streets.
This ensemble will preview the upcoming 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birth year by presenting his Quartet in C Major, Op. 59, No. 3, “Razumovsky,” and works by Shostakovich and George Walker.
Tickets are available at 402-472-4747, liedcenter.org/events or at the door. Season tickets are also available. A pre-concert lecture will begin at 7 p.m.; a reception will be held immediately following. For more details, go to lfcm.us.