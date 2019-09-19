When Robert Derr began two years ago organizing the Play on P Street -- aka Lincoln PoPS -- the goal was to create a new concept called art-based placemaking.
Simply put, art doesn't need to be housed within the confines of a museum.
Placemaking is an integrative approach to urban planning and community building that stimulates local economies and leads to increased innovation, cultural diversity and civic engagement.
Former Lincoln Mayor Chris Beutler believed in the concept and was one the proponents to Lincoln PoPS, which will feature 24 artists -- some performance, some known for their music and others who show their creativity in seldom-heard-of forms (like basketball dribbling or flash-singing, for example) -- on P Street between 17th and Canopy streets.
Lincoln PoPS is sponsored by the city of Lincoln and Downtown Lincoln Association.
That downtown Lincoln will be hosting three art festivals and a music festival simultaneously (gridlock anyone?) is a good thing, said Derr, a professor of art at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Exposing newcomers to art-based placemaking even with plenty of other options is a positive.
"We want as many people as possible," he said. "This will allow more people to experience contemporary art."
Derr will be presenting a performing arts piece called "Dribble," which will use basketballs and some Park Middle School students to bounce the balls rhythmically to create an audio and visual impact on Centennial Mall.
He urges anyone interested to wear blue -- yes, blue on a Husker Saturday -- to his artistic presentation on Saturday afternoon. The takeaway is that participants are allowed to keep the basketball.
Meanwhile, Paul Pinto of Jersey City, New Jersey, is seeking to create a flash-mob singing experience at 6 p.m. at the Creamery.
Those are two examples of the unique brand of art that will be on display on P Street this weekend. Art isn't just visual, Derr said, pointing to the "global frequencies" of this year's show.
"Global Frequencies calls for strings and voices to expand the sound of the world," Derr wrote of the PoPs website. "The audible rather than the visible can create immediate situations and communities. Public speaking, public noise, public debate — we reenter the confusion of the languages and the debate and discourse of the ancient agora.
"In recent years, along with a critical examination of neoliberalism in culture, artists have found new forms of writing and speaking, while performance, installation and theater are at the forefront of contemporary art."