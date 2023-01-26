Overnight sensation Chapel Hart to make Nebraska debut at Rococo Friday

For Chapel Hart, these are the “Glory Days.”

After receiving the second-ever group golden buzzer on "America’s Got Talent" for their performance of their viral hit “You Can Have Him Jolene” in July, the Mississippi family trio of sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and their cousin Trea Swindle have seen their career take off.

“You Can Have Him Jolene” became their first hit, clocking in at No. 4 on the U.S. Country Digital chart, “The Girls Are Back in Town” followed at No. 21 and they’re on Darius Rucker’s “Ol’ Church Hymn.”

They’ve played the Grand Ole Opry and last week, made their debut at the Ryman Auditorium, the historic “Mother Church of Country Music,” where they unveiled “Welcome to Fist City,” a song they wrote to honor Lorretta Lynn.

On the road, they’ve seen their audiences jump from 25 to 500 and they’ll be starting their first headlining tour – a 60-show, cross-country affair – Thursday in Wichita and will make their Nebraska debut at the Rococo Theatre Friday.

“We’ve been waiting for the Glory Days tour to take off,” Swindle said Tuesday. ”Things felt like they were flying by, then the last week, time has just been dragging. We really want to get going.

“This is our first big-girl tour, with a big-girl bus. We feel like when we’re old, sitting on the front porch with our grandkids, this is what we’re going to tell them about. It’s the beginning part, the hard part that’s the glory days.”

The African American trio is yet another decade-long overnight success.

Singing and writing the country music that surrounded them while they were going up in the small town of Poplarville, Mississippi, Chapel Hart had to not only work its way up through the music biz like every other group, but battle against country industry resistance to black and female artists.

“Country music definitely hasn’t had people like us – African American, all different sizes, three totally different personalities,” Danica Hart said. “I don’t think any genre of music has seen a Chapel Hart … (Breaking through) is a testament to believing in yourself and following your dream

“We had to work extra hard. We’re independent. We had to take the money we made, put our pennies together to have our big girl bus, our big girl tour. That comes from our fans, who would say ‘what can we do to help you?’ That’s what’s been going on for the last four, five years is our fans diving in, calling radio stations really supporting us.”

Country radio, which is notorious for not playing women artists, especially African American females, couldn’t have actually listened to Chapel Hart’s records, which are as country as it gets.

“Jesus & Alcohol,” a 2020 Chapel Hart single is pure country, recounting themes and that go back to Hank Williams and even earlier.

“Definitely, that song is a classic country song,” Devynn Hart said. “When we put the song together, we were holed up in a tiny Nashville hotel room. Danica was messing around on the guitar and somebody said ‘why don’t we try some alliteration’ When “Bible, bourbon and breakup’ came out the room lit up. We knew this is going to be super awesome or a total hot mess.”

As for “You Can’t Have Him Jolene,” an answer song to Dolly Parton’s classic “Jolene” and “Welcome to Fist City” what is it like to get co-signs from the two country legends.

“Whoo …You’re going to get us to start screaming in here,” Devynn Hart said.

Then her sister chimed in by saying, “If Dolly never says another thing about us, she knows we’re alive. When you grow up idolizing Dolly Parton, everything about her. It’s hard to put into words how excited we are. Then to hear a couple days later from Loretta Lynn saying ‘I heard what you did with Dolly’s song, what, you don’t do one of mine?” This is a man’s dream come true to have Dolly and Loretta fighting over you.”

The real reason to hit the Rococo Friday night is to catch Chapel Hart before the trio moves up to much bigger venues on its meteoric rise through country music.

“I hope after this, we’ll be looking at stadiums and arenas,” Danica said. “We kind of skipped that opening (for major tours) step. The wheels just took off. We hope after this tour, it continues to grow and grow.”

