OSHUN, Mykki Blanco, Black Belt Eagle Scout to headline digital Lincoln Calling festival

OSHUN, Mykki Blanco and Black Belt Eagle Scout will headline Lincoln Calling 2020, the annual downtown music festival that, in October, will go digital for the first time in its 17 years.

Forced online by the coronavirus pandemic, the festival is, in part, replicating what would have taken place in the 14th and O street music clubs from Oct. 1-3, with three digital “stages” running simultaneously with performances from several of the national artists previously booked.

“We went back to a number of our verbal commitments for the real festival we’d talked to in February and March, told them what we were thinking about doing, our budget and asked, ‘Are you interested in this format?’” said Spencer Munson, the festival's executive director. “All of them said, ‘Yes.'”

About 25% of the 40 or so artists scheduled to play the festival will be national performers. Another 25% will be regional artists and former Nebraskans, like soul singer-songwriter C.J. Mills, who now lives in Philadelphia.

The remaining 50% will be local artists who will be performing live, but without an audience, on stages at the Bourbon Theatre and in the Turbine Flats art gallery.

The festival lineup will be announced at 6 p.m. Thursday during a livestream on the Lincoln Calling Facebook page.