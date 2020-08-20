OSHUN, Mykki Blanco, Black Belt Eagle Scout to headline digital Lincoln Calling festival

OSHUN, Mykki Blanco and Black Belt Eagle Scout will headline Lincoln Calling 2020, the annual downtown music festival that, in October, will go digital for the first time in its 17 years.
Forced online by the coronavirus pandemic, the festival is, in part, replicating what would have taken place in the 14th and O street music clubs from Oct. 1-3, with three digital “stages” running simultaneously with performances from several of the national artists previously booked.
“We went back to a number of our verbal commitments for the real festival we’d talked to in February and March, told them what we were thinking about doing, our budget and asked, ‘Are you interested in this format?’” said Spencer Munson, the festival's executive director. “All of them said, ‘Yes.'”
About 25% of the 40 or so artists scheduled to play the festival will be national performers. Another 25% will be regional artists and former Nebraskans, like soul singer-songwriter C.J. Mills, who now lives in Philadelphia.
The remaining 50% will be local artists who will be performing live, but without an audience, on stages at the Bourbon Theatre and in the Turbine Flats art gallery.
The festival lineup will be announced at 6 p.m. Thursday during a livestream on the Lincoln Calling Facebook page.
The festival will open Oct. 1 with a keynote talk from a representative of the Center for Popular Democracy and a performance by Black Belt Eagle Scout, the stage name of Native artist Katherine Paul, of Seattle.
OSHUN, a Lauryn Hill-meets-Outkast hip-hop duo from Washington, D.C., and Mykki Blanco, a New York trans rapper, poet and performance artist, will be featured on the festival’s national livestream.
The Bourbon will stage a rock-heavy show on Oct. 2 and a show featuring artists of color organized by Omaha's Dominique Morgan on Oct. 3. The Turbine Flats shows will be “Zoo Bar FAC" heavy on Friday night and an R&B/hip-hop showcase on Saturday.
The festival will be streamed by the Basement Creators Network, which had been streaming shows before the pandemic and has presented many more shows and an art opening online since March.
The shows will be streamed on the Lincoln Calling Facebook page and YouTube channel, the Basement Creators Network Facebook page and Turbine Flats Facebook page.
In between the Oct. 1 performances, Lincoln Calling will include livestreams from the First Friday art walks in Lincoln and in the Benson neighborhood in Omaha. It will also stream a series of workshops on civic engagement, wellness, sustainability and entrepreneurship, primarily on Oct. 2.
Last year, 8,000 people attended Lincoln Calling, which included 93 bands and solo artists in five venues over three nights.
Unlike the live version, the digital Lincoln Calling will largely be free. Registration for the national livestream will be required through Eventbrite. Those who register can pay what they want for access to interviews, special concerts, merchandise deals and exclusive discounts at local businesses. Proceeds will be split between Lincoln Calling and the downtown music venues where the festival was to have been held.
The move to a free digital event changed the festival’s business model. Last year, a festival pass cost $40, and daily admission was $25.
“One of the struggles for us has been funding,” Munson said. “Our staff and team was able to go out and find enough money to do the festival this year. Fortunately, organizations like Humanities Nebraska and the Nebraska Arts Council were flexible about the funding in the year of COVID, and we’ll be able to use some of the funds for general programming along with education.
"And some of our longtime sponsors, Assurity Life, the Downtown Lincoln Association and LES want to support our vision in some way this year.”
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com.
