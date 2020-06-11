Orion Walsh to kick off 'Music On The Move' singing from the back of a bike in Lincoln

Live music may soon be coming to a street near you.
It will come via “Music On The Move,” a bicycle-powered mobile stage that will visit a different Lincoln neighborhood each Saturday through July 25.
The Lied Center for Performing Arts series will begin Saturday with Orion Walsh, Lincoln’s international touring troubadour, in the East Campus neighborhood. He’ll start at 6:30 p.m. at 35th and Holdrege streets and will be singing his way around the neighborhood for two hours.
“Music On The Move,” co-sponsored by Red Rebel Media, grew out of a series of similar performances that Red Rebel’s Mike Semrad and collaborators have brought to retirement communities since early in the coronavirus pandemic.
“We haven’t taken it to the streets of Lincoln,” Semrad said. “We’ve taken it to retirement communities. We wanted to get it out, employ some artists, bring some live music to the city, to move away from livestreaming and do music in a different way. It just made sense the Lied Center would team up on it. It’s been really cool.”
The bicycle “stage” is more than a flatbed pulled behind a bike. It’s a reworking of a pedicab created by Dan Warren, who runs a Lincoln pedicab company.
“It’s actually more of a bicycle chariot, something you’d see on gameday,” Semrad said.
The back end of the riding cart has been built upward, like a box. The speakers are on the corners and movable, he said.
"We’ll probably point them at each side of the street," Semrad said. "It’s pretty loud, to be honest.”
The sound system runs off a solar-powered battery, with no generator needed, so the bicycle stage is quiet. The stage will also have a protective screen dividing the musicians on the evenings when there are multiple performers.
However, on Saturday, Walsh will be by himself.
“I think it’ll be cool,” Walsh said. “There have been shows like that that people have done in Europe on boats, in places like Amsterdam.”
The moving show is an opportunity for Walsh and the audience — those that come out of the houses or stand on balconies — to “get up and do something” after months of being trapped inside by the pandemic.
“Basically, all my shows have been canceled since the beginning of March,” he said. “My European tour was pushed back. Hopefully, by September it will be possible."
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said her country would be allowing bigger gatherings starting Sept. 1, which could put Walsh back on tour.
"I missed a lot of festivals," he said. "... But I can reschedule my house concerts. That’s my job for the summer.”
Last month, Walsh released “Greetings from Germany,” a 12-song album recorded last summer in “Christa & Manfred’s house” in Bad Harzburg, Germany.
“All but one of the songs were recorded in what used to be a barn in the early 1500s,” Walsh said. “It’s now this couple’s house. The first time I played there, there were about 75 people. They always record you when you play. It’s just a handheld recorder, but it sounds good. It was kind of like the biggest house concert I’ve ever played.”
The recording captures Walsh at his most engaging, kidding around about doing a “banana solo” and employing the audience members on kazoos.
The songs are something of a Walsh best-of with harmonica, tambourine, guitar versions of “When The Hangman Calls,” a tale of a condemned man trying to escape from prison before he can be executed, the travel song “Planes, Trains, Automobiles,” and the powerful “Enola Gay,” about the plane and pilot that dropped the atomic bomb on Japan, which essentially ended WWII.
“Two of the songs are from my old record, ‘Greetings from the Road,’ that was recorded in Lincoln and Germany,” Walsh said. “But I didn’t release it digitally. Now, because I couldn’t play live, I wanted to give people that — so they can hear it now.
You can find “Greetings from Germany” on Bandcamp. You’ll find Orion on the streets near East Campus on Saturday night in his first live performance since Lincoln Exposed in February.
The rest of the “Music On The Move” schedule and the neighborhoods they will perform is:
* June 20: Angie Kriz & PolkaToons, Eastridge, starting at Eastridge Drive and O Street.
* June 27: Big Red Brass Quartet, Williamsburg, starting at 38th Street and Pine Lake Road.
* July 11: Mike Semrad of The Bottle Tops, Northern Lights, starting at 80th and Holdrege streets.
* July 18: Edem Soul Music, Near South, starting at 20th and D streets.
* July 25: Myles Jasnowski & Jack Rodenburg, Indian Village, starting at 18th and Van Dorn streets.
All performances will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., weather permitting. There will be no performance on July 4.
