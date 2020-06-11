Orion Walsh to kick off 'Music On The Move' singing from the back of a bike in Lincoln

The back end of the riding cart has been built upward, like a box. The speakers are on the corners and movable, he said.

"We’ll probably point them at each side of the street," Semrad said. "It’s pretty loud, to be honest.”

The sound system runs off a solar-powered battery, with no generator needed, so the bicycle stage is quiet. The stage will also have a protective screen dividing the musicians on the evenings when there are multiple performers.

However, on Saturday, Walsh will be by himself.

“I think it’ll be cool,” Walsh said. “There have been shows like that that people have done in Europe on boats, in places like Amsterdam.”

The moving show is an opportunity for Walsh and the audience — those that come out of the houses or stand on balconies — to “get up and do something” after months of being trapped inside by the pandemic.

“Basically, all my shows have been canceled since the beginning of March,” he said. “My European tour was pushed back. Hopefully, by September it will be possible."

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said her country would be allowing bigger gatherings starting Sept. 1, which could put Walsh back on tour.