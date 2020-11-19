Online streaming service Lincoln Calling TV to debut early next year

Lincoln Calling TV is coming soon to a computer, tablet, phone or smart TV near you.

The new multichannel online streaming service will be brought to subscribers by Basement Creators Network, the local live music streaming group, in collaboration with the long-running festival that was forced out of the downtown clubs and onto the web last fall.

“With little to be excited about in music right now, this is it,” said Lincoln Calling Executive Director Spencer Munson. “We’re a little lost as to what 2021 is going to be like for live music. But we know we can bring music and all kinds of other stuff, like education for bands, like how to use in-ear monitors, how to do a mix, how mastering a recording works. I think we can deliver a really cool product.”

Lincoln Calling TV will be using a new platform that allows multiple channels, presents its video and audio, whether livestreamed or recorded, at the highest possible quality, archives material and can be coordinated with Facebook and YouTube, where the vast majority of livestreams are presented.

“The only festival that has done it on the same platform has been Coachella,” said Basement Creators’ Vince Ruhl. “We’re in good company. Billie Eilish just used it. Melissa Etheridge has a monthly program on it.”