Online hip-hop Versus battle tonight will benefit 1867 Bar
Online hip-hop Versus battle tonight will benefit 1867 Bar

Hip Hop Battle

Kenny Barz and Paintboy KD

 Event poster

Kenny Barz and Paintboy KD will face off in a live versus hip-hop battle Friday to benefit 1867 Bar.

“The Best of the 402: Head to Head” will be live-streamed from Turbine Flats on the Facebook pages of the 1867 Bar, Kenny Barz and Paintboy KD and on Barz and KD’s Instagram pages.

Barz put together the battle after learning of the impact of the coronavirus shutdown on the bar at 14th and O streets. His intent is to raise money to help keep the club that books hip-hop along with other forms of music alive.

“This individually affects not only the hip-hop community but us as Nebraskans … because we need to look out for one another,” Barz wrote in an email.

“I understand that a versus battle alone cannot sustain the amount of funds needed to supply $5,000 a month in rent. But my intent is merely to put this content in front of who needs to see it, and hopefully the right people can help.”

The battle will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Voting for each of the rounds will be $1, with all proceeds going to 1867 Bar.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com.  

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

