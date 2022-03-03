 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
On The Beat: ZooFest set for July, live music and audiences returning to clubs

ZooFest, 08.12

Dave Gonzalez of the jumps into the Hacienda Brothers first set on the night during ZooFest in Aug, 2021

 Journal Star file photo

ZooFest will return to 14th Street in front of the Zoo Bar July 8-9.

The festival, first held in 1998 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Zoo Bar, then annually beginning in 2001, had run for 19 straight years before the 2020 edition was shut down by the pandemic.

It returned last year for two nights, but not on its usual July weekend. It was on a Thursday and Friday in August, delayed because of the pandemic and moved off Saturday, and blocking the downtown street, because of another show in town – the Garth Brooks concert at Memorial Stadium.

ZooFest will be back on the second weekend in July and, from what I’ve learned, will have an impressive lineup, at the level of previous festivals that were topped by legends Los Lobos, Mavis Staples, Irma Thomas. Look for that announcement shortly.

This ZooFest will celebrate the 49th anniversary of the Zoo Bar, the country’s longest-running roots music club to continuously operate in the same space

Post-COVID live music breakthrough

Speaking of the Zoo, it was filled Saturday night for a rockin’ show by Kansas City’s Katy Guillen and The Drive and Nashville’s raunchy, hilarious Thelma and the Sleaze. And it was sold out for Saturday’s early show by Lincoln’s Big Daddy Caleb & The Chargers.

Three days earlier, a long line stretched from the Bourbon Theatre west to 14th street, freezing fans waiting to get in to see English pop singer/songwriter Yungblud. And photos from The Royal Grove Friday night showed a packed house for the sumthin sumthin x VCTRE electronic music show.

That’s the best evidence that, at least on the club level, after two years of shutdowns, capacity limitations and mask mandates, the dam has broken for live performance – and audiences are returning.

The avalanche of shows and audiences, however, hasn’t yet returned to arenas. At Pinnacle Bank Arena, there’s just a handful of concerts slated for the spring and summer. Around the country, arena shows – even those sold out before the pandemic – have been experiencing a no-show rate of around 20%.

That, however, may be changing. In Lincoln, we’ll get a chance to see that for ourselves when Elton John plays a long sold-out arena concert on March 27 and George Strait plays there on April 23.

That would be three days after Snoop Dogg and Koe Wetzel appear almost certain they will play to a capacity crowd. That will be a very impressive turnout for a show that was put together in a couple weeks and put on sale just a couple months before it will happen.

Drumstick movie is film awards selection

“Remember the Drumstick” was an official selection of the 2022 Chicago Indie Film Awards.

The documentary about the Lincoln fried chicken restaurant by day, rock club by night that was one of the country’s top music venues in the ‘80s didn’t win anything. But making the official cut means it was likely seen by at least a few independent film distributions, who might pick up the hour-long doc and get it into theaters and on streaming services.

“Remember the Drumstick," which had its premiere at last year’s Flatwater Film Festival, has not yet played Lincoln. It will likely make its local debut after it completes its trip through the festival circuit.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

